The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive United States Infrastructure Index, or any successor thereto (the “Index”). The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”), which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Themes Management Company, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).

The Index

The Index is designed to provide exposure to US companies that have business operations involving the building materials, equipment, logistics, construction, and engineering services used for the development and maintenance of infrastructure projects. The Index is denominated in U.S. dollars. As of March 31, 2024, the Index was comprised of 101 companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $354.89 million and $179.20 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of approximately $43.79 billion.

In constructing or adjusting the Index, the Index Provider identifies an “Index Universe.” The Index Universe comprises securities of companies that, on Selection Days (as defined below), fulfill the following requirements: (1) are a part/component of the Solactive GBS (Global Benchmark Series) United States All Cap USD Index - an index developed and maintained by the Index Provider that intends to track the performance of small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies covering approximately the largest 100% of the free-float market capitalization in the United States and the Solactive GBS Global Markets Infrastructure All Cap Index (an index developed and maintained by the Index Provider that provides exposure to global companies that have business operations involving the building materials and equipment, logistics, construction, and engineering services used for the development and maintenance of infrastructure projects); (2) are headquartered in the US (a “US Company”); (3) have free-float market capitalization of at least $100 million; and (4) have a minimum Average Daily Value Traded of at least $1 million over one month and over six months prior to and including the Selection Day. The Average Daily Value Traded is the sum of daily value traded over the specified period divided by the number of trading days that fall in the specified period. Only one share class of each company is eligible for inclusion in the Index Universe. The eligible share class is the share class with the higher minimum Average Daily Value Traded over 1 month and over 6 months prior to and including the Selection Day.

In order to be a part/component of the Solactive GBS Global Markets Infrastructure All Cap Index and to be included in the Index Universe of the Index, companies must be classified in one of the following index categories based on their FactSet or FactSet Revere Business Industry Classification System (“RBICS”) industry classification: Transportation Infrastructure Construction, Transportation Operators, Telecommunication Infrastructure, Water and Energy Infrastructure, Infrastructure Materials and Components, Infrastructure Construction, or Construction Machinery (“Infrastructure Companies”). In order to be classified in one of the above index categories, FactSet and RBICS require that the company generate at least 50% of its revenue from that category.

Based on the Index Universe, the initial composition of the Index, as well as any selection for an ordinary rebalance, is determined on the Selection Day by ranking all eligible securities based on their free float market capitalization in a descending order and selecting the top 100 securities (if 100 companies are eligible) for inclusion in the Index (each, an “Index Component”). If less than 100 securities are eligible, all eligible securities are selected as Index Components and the Index will consist of less than 100 securities. “Selection Day” is 20 business days before the Rebalance Day. Rebalance Day is generally the first Wednesday in May and November.

On each Selection Day, each Index Component is assigned a weight according to its free float market capitalization. The maximum weight of an Index Component is capped at 4.5%. Any excess weight is redistributed proportionately in an iterative manner to the other Index Components so that none of them have a weight in excess of 4.5%. The determination of the Index Universe and the selection of Index Components is made by the Index Provider based on its proprietary methodology. The Index Components may change over time.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund will also invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of US Infrastructure Companies. Such securities may include those large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies. The Fund’s 80% Policies are non-fundamental and require 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before each can be changed.

The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to beat the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. To the extent the Index is concentrated (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of March 31, 2024, a significant portion of the Index is represented by securities of companies in the infrastructure industry and the industrials and materials sectors. The degree to which Index Components represent certain sectors or industries may change over time.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of any collateral received).