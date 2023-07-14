Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF

Active ETF
HVAL
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.2575 -0.2 -0.82%
primary theme
N/A
HVAL (ETF)

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.2575 -0.2 -0.82%
primary theme
N/A
HVAL (ETF)

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.2575 -0.2 -0.82%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF

HVAL | Active ETF

$24.26

$5.9 M

0.13%

$0.03

0.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.1%

1 yr return

16.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$5.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.5
$19.15
$24.46

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF

HVAL | Active ETF

$24.26

$5.9 M

0.13%

$0.03

0.55%

HVAL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ALPS Advised Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 15, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Mark Hillman

Fund Description

In seeking to achieve its objective, the Fund will invest primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies that Hillman Capital Management, Inc., the Fund’s sub-adviser (“HCM” or the “Sub-Adviser”), believes have competitive advantages, as described below, and have temporarily fallen out of favor for reasons that are considered non-recurring or short-term; whose value is not currently well known; or whose value is not fully recognized by the public. HCM maintains a proprietary Qualified Investment Universe (“QIU”) consisting of companies that possess certain qualitative characteristics, provided that a company’s market capitalization exceeds $3 billion at the Sub-Adviser’s estimation of fair market value.

HCM’s QIU is built and maintained by analyzing the following qualitative measures of each company:

dominance in a particular industry or niche market;

management prowess;

strength of pricing and purchasing power;

barriers to industry competition and limited substitutes;

limited degree of rivalry amongst competitors;

strength of brand or franchise with commensurate brand loyalty;

financial flexibility; and

quality of products and services.

If certain companies meet most or all of the qualitative measures, HCM then seeks to identify which of those companies possess certain positive quantitative measures.

HCM will also make investments based on certain quantitative measures, which are used to rank the eligible universe. The quantitative measures of a company include:

present value of discounted projected cash flows;

price-to-book ratio; and

price-to-sales ratio.

The Fund will typically hold approximately 45 stocks, consisting of the top ranked stocks among the eligible universe after application of the qualitative and quantitative measures, where the holdings are approximately equally weighted. The portfolio is rebalanced on an as needed basis in order to maintain each holding’s target weight. HCM may sell a portfolio holding if it believes that the price of the security is overvalued or to rebalance the security to HCM’s targeted percentage of total portfolio value for that security.

Read More

HVAL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HVAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -21.2% 27.4% 93.90%
1 Yr 16.7% -61.1% 51.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 29.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.4% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HVAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.1% -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 21.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HVAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% 98.81%
1 Yr N/A -61.1% 61.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.2% 32.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HVAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.1% -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 21.9% N/A

HVAL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HVAL Category Low Category High HVAL % Rank
Net Assets 5.9 M 390 K 151 B 97.69%
Number of Holdings 47 2 1727 80.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.72 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 96.13%
Weighting of Top 10 25.26% 5.0% 99.2% 60.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Meta Platforms, Inc. 2.65%
  2. Enterprise Products Partners LP 2.64%
  3. Wells Fargo Co. 2.60%
  4. Bank of New York Mellon Corp. 2.58%
  5. General Electric Co. 2.53%
  6. Boeing Co. 2.51%
  7. Kraft Heinz Co. 2.50%
  8. Lam Research Corp. 2.49%
  9. ServiceNow, Inc. 2.46%
  10. Nordstrom, Inc. 2.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HVAL % Rank
Stocks 		98.72% 28.02% 125.26% 58.70%
Cash 		1.28% -88.20% 71.98% 37.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 19.30% 57.31%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 53.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 55.07%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 55.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HVAL % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 94.10%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.02% 21.27%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 58.54%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.76% 31.52%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.77% 70.11%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 58.05% 94.88%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 54.00% 75.08%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 3.34%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.10% 19.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 22.74% 30.90%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 13.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HVAL % Rank
US 		98.72% 24.51% 121.23% 60.79%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 45.02% 36.04%

HVAL - Expenses

Operational Fees

HVAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.01% 4.02% 78.37%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 47.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

HVAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HVAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HVAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% N/A

HVAL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HVAL Category Low Category High HVAL % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.13% 0.00% 42.27% 38.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HVAL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HVAL Category Low Category High HVAL % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% 8.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HVAL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HVAL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Hillman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Mark A. Hillman, President and Chief Investment Officer, founded HCM in 1998, bringing into the firm assets of predecessor companies he established in the early 1990s. His first investment advisory company, Custom Asset Management, merged with Menocal Capital Management in 1993 and he became Chief Investment Officer of the combined firms. Prior to founding his first firm, he was a financial consultant with Shearson Lehman Hutton. A graduate of Tufts University, he has done graduate coursework at Harvard University Extension School. An expert sailboat racer, he has competed successfully in National and World Championships over three decades. As the architect of the firm’s proprietary investment process and Chief Investment Officer at HCM, Mark Hillman continues to lead the investment process. Since 1994, his investment results have spoken for themselves and have been recognized by investors and media alike. He has appeared in Fortune Magazine, The New York Times, MSN Money, USA Today, Bloomberg News, Dow Jones Marketwatch, The Baltimore Sun, The San Francisco Chronicle, Bloomberg Television, Kiplinger’s and Forbes.com.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.9 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×