Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.1%
1 yr return
16.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$5.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.3%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
In seeking to achieve its objective, the Fund will invest primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies that Hillman Capital Management, Inc., the Fund’s sub-adviser (“HCM” or the “Sub-Adviser”), believes have competitive advantages, as described below, and have temporarily fallen out of favor for reasons that are considered non-recurring or short-term; whose value is not currently well known; or whose value is not fully recognized by the public. HCM maintains a proprietary Qualified Investment Universe (“QIU”) consisting of companies that possess certain qualitative characteristics, provided that a company’s market capitalization exceeds $3 billion at the Sub-Adviser’s estimation of fair market value.
HCM’s QIU is built and maintained by analyzing the following qualitative measures of each company:
|
●
|
dominance in a particular industry or niche market;
|
●
|
management prowess;
|
●
|
strength of pricing and purchasing power;
|
●
|
barriers to industry competition and limited substitutes;
|
●
|
limited degree of rivalry amongst competitors;
|
●
|
strength of brand or franchise with commensurate brand loyalty;
|
●
|
financial flexibility; and
|
●
|
quality of products and services.
If certain companies meet most or all of the qualitative measures, HCM then seeks to identify which of those companies possess certain positive quantitative measures.
HCM will also make investments based on certain quantitative measures, which are used to rank the eligible universe. The quantitative measures of a company include:
|
●
|
present value of discounted projected cash flows;
|
●
|
price-to-book ratio; and
|
●
|
price-to-sales ratio.
The Fund will typically hold approximately 45 stocks, consisting of the top ranked stocks among the eligible universe after application of the qualitative and quantitative measures, where the holdings are approximately equally weighted. The portfolio is rebalanced on an as needed basis in order to maintain each holding’s target weight. HCM may sell a portfolio holding if it believes that the price of the security is overvalued or to rebalance the security to HCM’s targeted percentage of total portfolio value for that security.
|Period
|HVAL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.1%
|-21.2%
|27.4%
|93.90%
|1 Yr
|16.7%
|-61.1%
|51.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-22.7%
|64.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|29.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.4%
|14.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HVAL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.1%
|-65.1%
|38.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|29.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.3%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|21.9%
|N/A
|HVAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|HVAL % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.9 M
|390 K
|151 B
|97.69%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|2
|1727
|80.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.72 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|96.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.26%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|60.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HVAL % Rank
|Stocks
|98.72%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|58.70%
|Cash
|1.28%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|37.43%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.30%
|57.31%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|53.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|55.07%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|55.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HVAL % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|94.10%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|21.27%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|58.54%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|31.52%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.77%
|70.11%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|94.88%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|75.08%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|3.34%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|19.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|30.90%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|13.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HVAL % Rank
|US
|98.72%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|60.79%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.02%
|36.04%
|HVAL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.01%
|4.02%
|78.37%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|47.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|HVAL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HVAL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HVAL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|N/A
|HVAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|HVAL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.13%
|0.00%
|42.27%
|38.97%
|HVAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|HVAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|HVAL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|8.77%
|HVAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 27, 2023
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2023
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 15, 2021
0.88
0.9%
Mark A. Hillman, President and Chief Investment Officer, founded HCM in 1998, bringing into the firm assets of predecessor companies he established in the early 1990s. His first investment advisory company, Custom Asset Management, merged with Menocal Capital Management in 1993 and he became Chief Investment Officer of the combined firms. Prior to founding his first firm, he was a financial consultant with Shearson Lehman Hutton. A graduate of Tufts University, he has done graduate coursework at Harvard University Extension School. An expert sailboat racer, he has competed successfully in National and World Championships over three decades. As the architect of the firm’s proprietary investment process and Chief Investment Officer at HCM, Mark Hillman continues to lead the investment process. Since 1994, his investment results have spoken for themselves and have been recognized by investors and media alike. He has appeared in Fortune Magazine, The New York Times, MSN Money, USA Today, Bloomberg News, Dow Jones Marketwatch, The Baltimore Sun, The San Francisco Chronicle, Bloomberg Television, Kiplinger’s and Forbes.com.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.9
|16.42
