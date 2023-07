The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in domestic and foreign debt securities that the sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), considers to be attractive from a yield perspective while considering total return and also incorporating a sustainability framework (described below). The Fund normally invests in non-investment grade debt securities (also known as “junk bonds”) and highly rated securities. The foreign debt securities in which the Fund invests include securities of emerging market issuers. The Fund may invest in various types of debt securities, including, but not limited to, corporate bonds; debt securities issued by foreign governments; U.S. government and agency securities; bank loans or loan participation interests in secured, second lien or unsecured variable, fixed or floating rate loans; and securitized debt (such as mortgage-related and asset-backed securities). The Fund may use derivatives including futures contracts, swaps, options and forward foreign currency contracts, to manage portfolio risk, for efficient replication of securities the Fund could buy or for other investment purposes. The Fund seeks to be diversified across sectors, although the Fund is not required to invest in all sectors at all times and may invest 100% of its net assets in one sector if conditions warrant. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis, including securities acquired or sold in the “to be announced” (TBA) market. The Fund may invest in certain restricted securities, such as securities that are only eligible for resale pursuant to Rule 144A, and securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that are issued pursuant to Regulation S. The Fund may trade securities actively and may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration. There is no limit on the average maturity of the Fund’s portfolio. The portfolio managers may allocate a portion of the Fund’s assets to specialists within Wellington Management who drive individual sector and security selection strategies. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in securities of issuers that Wellington Management determines fit into its sustainability framework. These issuers include: (1) issuers that Wellington Management believes are addressing certain social or environmental challenges and, through their products, services and projects, are seeking to improve access to and quality of basic life essentials, reduce inequality, or mitigate the effects of climate change; and/or (2) issuers that are leaders or demonstrating improvement relative to their peer groups on sustainability characteristics that Wellington Management believes are relevant based on its proprietary insights. As part of its sustainability framework, Wellington Management also evaluates carbon exposure for corporate issuers at the portfolio level to the extent that there is available data. Wellington Management generally seeks to manage the Fund so that the carbon footprint of the corporate issuers held within the Fund at the portfolio level is lower than the carbon footprint of the corporate issuers within the Fund’s investment universe, as determined by Wellington Management. Carbon footprint in this context refers to weighted average carbon intensity, which is calculated by multiplying each issuer’s carbon intensity (tons CO2e/$M revenue) by its weight in the portfolio (% eligible market value) and then summing those values to the portfolio total. Eligibility is currently based on exposure to long-only, direct corporate holdings and excludes look-through to pools. Wellington Management uses a combination of issuer self-disclosed and third-party carbon data in its analysis. Wellington Management’s carbon exposure analysis is dependent upon information and data that may be incomplete, inaccurate or unavailable. Wellington Management conducts its analysis of sustainable characteristics through its own proprietary research (including fundamental research and proprietary ESG scores prepared by its dedicated ESG team), analysis of publicly available information, its engagement with certain issuers, and if applicable, third party data. Examples of such characteristics could include, but are not limited to, energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, impact on air or water quality, sustainable packaging, supply-chain risk management, gender diversity, labor practices, or financial inclusion. Wellington Management will not generally invest in an issuer where the majority of such issuer’s revenues in Wellington Management’s view are derived from the production, manufacturing, or sale of fossil fuels, tobacco, recreational cannabis, or weapons. However, Wellington Management opportunistically invests in bonds issued by fossil fuel companies whose proceeds are solely used to fund the development of new renewable energy. These exclusions may be updated periodically by Wellington Management to, among other things, add or remove exclusion categories and/or revise the revenue threshold.