Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
19.1%
1 yr return
19.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$700 K
Holdings in Top 10
65.4%
Expense Ratio 0.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Hotel & Lodging Services
|(i) Hotel and lodging management services or operational services or (ii) provide franchising services for hotel, motel, lodging, residential, or timeshare properties, including lodging platform services (e.g., global marketplaces for private accommodations including online marketplaces for discovering and booking private or shared accommodations).
|Hotel & Lodging Operations
|Hotels, motels, lodges, resorts, timeshare properties, or real estate.
|Period
|HOTL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.1%
|-25.0%
|16.3%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|19.1%
|-31.8%
|19.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.6%
|21.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-1.9%
|12.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|1.1%
|14.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HOTL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-55.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-13.5%
|24.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.6%
|31.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.6%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.1%
|5.8%
|N/A
|Period
|HOTL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-41.3%
|16.3%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-31.8%
|19.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|21.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.9%
|12.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|3.7%
|14.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HOTL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-55.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-13.5%
|24.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-3.6%
|31.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.6%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.1%
|5.8%
|N/A
|HOTL
|Category Low
|Category High
|HOTL % Rank
|Net Assets
|700 K
|979 K
|16.1 B
|96.30%
|Number of Holdings
|37
|25
|327
|74.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|454 K
|431 K
|11.1 B
|96.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|65.35%
|13.6%
|74.1%
|9.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HOTL % Rank
|Stocks
|99.25%
|77.53%
|100.38%
|62.96%
|Cash
|0.75%
|-0.37%
|22.47%
|37.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.11%
|0.43%
|12.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|9.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.42%
|9.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HOTL % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.10%
|9.26%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.29%
|66.67%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.79%
|1.85%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.91%
|68.52%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.27%
|42.59%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.31%
|22.22%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.26%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.76%
|83.33%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.70%
|74.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.08%
|66.67%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.13%
|16.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HOTL % Rank
|US
|82.68%
|26.30%
|99.97%
|64.81%
|Non US
|16.57%
|0.00%
|73.67%
|35.19%
|HOTL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.78%
|0.08%
|2.44%
|29.63%
|Management Fee
|0.78%
|0.03%
|0.85%
|83.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|HOTL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|HOTL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HOTL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|214.00%
|N/A
|HOTL
|Category Low
|Category High
|HOTL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.33%
|0.00%
|3.30%
|50.00%
|HOTL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|HOTL
|Category Low
|Category High
|HOTL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.54%
|2.70%
|N/A
|HOTL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 26, 2023
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2023
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 12, 2022
0.38
0.4%
Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 12, 2022
0.38
0.4%
Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 12, 2022
0.38
0.4%
Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.31
|24.18
|12.19
|14.22
