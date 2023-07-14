The Fund uses a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index was established on August 17, 2018 by Hoya Capital Index Innovations, LLC, the Fund’s index provider (the “Index Provider”), and is a rules-based index composed of 100 companies that collectively represent the performance of the U.S. residential housing industry. The Index is designed to track total spending on housing and housing-related services across the United States.

Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index

Construction of the Index begins with the universe of U.S.-listed equity securities. Companies are then screened to keep only those with significant business operations in one of four US Housing Industry Business Segments: 1) Home Ownership and Rental Operations; 2) Home Building and Construction; 3) Home Improvement and Furnishings; and 4) Home Financing, Technology & Services. Companies that meet this criterion are then screened to remove companies that have a low percentage of their shares directly or indirectly available to the public or fail to meet certain liquidity thresholds. The companies remaining after the above screens are met will constitute the “Index Universe.”

Each of the four US Housing Industry Business Segments are weighted in the Index based on an approximation of their relative contribution to US Gross Domestic Product, as defined by the Index Provider at index origination.

The Index rules assign each company in the Index Universe a classification (each, a “US Housing Industry Sector”) based on the percentage of the company’s revenues derived from that particular residential real estate-related business segment. The Index will be comprised of the largest companies by market capitalization from the applicable US Housing Industry Sector.

The US Housing Industry Sectors included in the Index and the weight and quantity of components allocated to each US Housing Industry Sector component, as of each Index reconstitution date, are as follows:

Hoya Capital Housing 100™ Index Index Weight Number of Constituents Weight per Constituent Home Ownership & Rental Operations 30% Residential Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) & Real Estate Operators 20 1.50% Home Building & Construction 30% Homebuilders 10 1.50% Home Building Products & Materials 20 0.75% Home Improvement & Furnishings 20% Home Improvement Retailers 2 3.00% Home Furnishings & Home Goods 18 0.78% Home Financing, Technology & Services 20% Mortgage Lenders & Servicers 16 0.67% Property, Title & Mortgage Insurers 8 0.67% Real Estate Technology, Brokerage & Services 6 0.67% Hoya Capital Housing 100™ Index 100% 100

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually in June and December.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in real estate and housing-related companies. The foregoing policy may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s sub-adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).