Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Hoya Capital Housing ETF

ETF
HOMZ
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$40.054 -0.09 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
HOMZ (ETF)

Hoya Capital Housing ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$40.054 -0.09 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
HOMZ (ETF)

Hoya Capital Housing ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$40.054 -0.09 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hoya Capital Housing ETF

HOMZ | ETF

$40.05

$36.3 M

2.02%

$0.81

0.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

26.2%

1 yr return

21.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

17.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$36.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.1
$29.37
$40.14

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hoya Capital Housing ETF

HOMZ | ETF

$40.05

$36.3 M

2.02%

$0.81

0.30%

HOMZ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -19.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hoya Capital Housing ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Hoya Capital Real Estate
  • Inception Date
    Mar 19, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    1275000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dustin Lewellyn

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index was established on August 17, 2018 by Hoya Capital Index Innovations, LLC, the Fund’s index provider (the “Index Provider”), and is a rules-based index composed of 100 companies that collectively represent the performance of the U.S. residential housing industry. The Index is designed to track total spending on housing and housing-related services across the United States.
Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index
Construction of the Index begins with the universe of U.S.-listed equity securities. Companies are then screened to keep only those with significant business operations in one of four US Housing Industry Business Segments: 1) Home Ownership and Rental Operations; 2) Home Building and Construction; 3) Home Improvement and Furnishings; and 4) Home Financing, Technology & Services. Companies that meet this criterion are then screened to remove companies that have a low percentage of their shares directly or indirectly available to the public or fail to meet certain liquidity thresholds. The companies remaining after the above screens are met will constitute the “Index Universe.”
Each of the four US Housing Industry Business Segments are weighted in the Index based on an approximation of their relative contribution to US Gross Domestic Product, as defined by the Index Provider at index origination.
The Index rules assign each company in the Index Universe a classification (each, a “US Housing Industry Sector”) based on the percentage of the company’s revenues derived from that particular residential real estate-related business segment. The Index will be comprised of the largest companies by market capitalization from the applicable US Housing Industry Sector.
The US Housing Industry Sectors included in the Index and the weight and quantity of components allocated to each US Housing Industry Sector component, as of each Index reconstitution date, are as follows:
Hoya Capital Housing 100™ Index
Index Weight
Number of Constituents
Weight per Constituent
Home Ownership & Rental Operations
 30%
Residential Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) & Real Estate Operators
 20 1.50%
Home Building & Construction
 30%
Homebuilders
 10 1.50%
Home Building Products & Materials
 20 0.75%
Home Improvement & Furnishings
 20%
Home Improvement Retailers
 2 3.00%
Home Furnishings & Home Goods
 18 0.78%
Home Financing, Technology & Services
 20%
Mortgage Lenders & Servicers
 16 0.67%
Property, Title & Mortgage Insurers
 8 0.67%
Real Estate Technology, Brokerage & Services
 6 0.67%
Hoya Capital Housing 100™ Index
 100% 100
The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually in June and December.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in real estate and housing-related companies. The foregoing policy may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s sub-adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Index, and consequently the Fund, is expected to generally be concentrated in housing and real estate-related industries.
Read More

HOMZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HOMZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.2% -10.0% 26.2% 0.26%
1 Yr 21.6% -28.9% 26.9% 2.10%
3 Yr 17.6%* -14.1% 93.9% 8.60%
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.9% 42.3% 55.00%
10 Yr 0.0%* -8.0% 20.6% 66.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HOMZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.1% -41.6% 42.6% 96.81%
2021 18.8% -23.5% 23.2% 0.80%
2020 5.0% -8.6% 93.7% 1.36%
2019 N/A -2.6% 7.5% N/A
2018 N/A -8.8% 3.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HOMZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -19.1% -19.1% 22.5% 100.00%
1 Yr -9.6% -28.9% 36.6% 96.86%
3 Yr 15.4%* -14.1% 93.9% 16.98%
5 Yr N/A* -13.5% 42.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.6% 21.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HOMZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.1% -41.6% 42.6% 96.81%
2021 18.8% -23.5% 23.2% 0.80%
2020 5.0% -8.6% 93.7% 1.36%
2019 N/A -2.6% 7.5% N/A
2018 N/A -7.6% 3.8% N/A

HOMZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HOMZ Category Low Category High HOMZ % Rank
Net Assets 36.3 M 504 K 30.4 B 95.81%
Number of Holdings 101 9 2354 39.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.29 M 129 K 9.16 B 95.54%
Weighting of Top 10 20.17% 5.3% 99.9% 61.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Lowe's Cos Inc 2.68%
  2. Home Depot Inc/The 2.55%
  3. Tri Pointe Homes Inc 1.86%
  4. Meritage Homes Corp 1.83%
  5. Toll Brothers Inc 1.82%
  6. PulteGroup Inc 1.75%
  7. Taylor Morrison Home Corp 1.74%
  8. NVR Inc 1.65%
  9. MDC Holdings Inc 1.64%
  10. KB Home 1.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HOMZ % Rank
Stocks 		99.48% 85.69% 100.65% 26.51%
Cash 		0.52% -0.65% 14.30% 73.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 41.21%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 41.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 40.42%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 42.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HOMZ % Rank
Real Estate 		40.74% 0.00% 40.74% 0.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		29.62% 0.00% 29.62% 0.26%
Financial Services 		13.13% 0.00% 60.11% 89.76%
Industrials 		10.48% 0.00% 29.02% 82.68%
Consumer Defense 		2.27% 0.00% 33.79% 90.55%
Basic Materials 		2.23% 0.00% 23.88% 89.24%
Technology 		0.93% 0.00% 30.07% 97.64%
Communication Services 		0.60% 0.00% 19.80% 89.50%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 24.69% 93.96%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 32.47% 99.74%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 29.17% 96.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HOMZ % Rank
US 		97.88% 55.79% 100.30% 22.05%
Non US 		1.60% 0.00% 36.04% 73.23%

HOMZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

HOMZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.01% 16.27% 94.64%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.20% 5.50%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.78%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

HOMZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HOMZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HOMZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 0.00% 227.00% 3.47%

HOMZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HOMZ Category Low Category High HOMZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.02% 0.00% 8.82% 7.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HOMZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HOMZ Category Low Category High HOMZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.03% -1.84% 4.73% 32.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HOMZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HOMZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dustin Lewellyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2019

3.2

3.2%

Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.

Ernesto Tong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2019

3.2

3.2%

Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.

Anand Desai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2019

3.2

3.2%

Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×