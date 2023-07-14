Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
26.2%
1 yr return
21.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
17.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$36.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.2%
Expense Ratio 0.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
Hoya Capital Housing 100™ Index
|
Index Weight
|
Number of Constituents
|
Weight per Constituent
|
Home Ownership & Rental Operations
|30%
|
Residential Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) & Real Estate Operators
|20
|1.50%
|
Home Building & Construction
|30%
|
Homebuilders
|10
|1.50%
|
Home Building Products & Materials
|20
|0.75%
|
Home Improvement & Furnishings
|20%
|
Home Improvement Retailers
|2
|3.00%
|
Home Furnishings & Home Goods
|18
|0.78%
|
Home Financing, Technology & Services
|20%
|
Mortgage Lenders & Servicers
|16
|0.67%
|
Property, Title & Mortgage Insurers
|8
|0.67%
|
Real Estate Technology, Brokerage & Services
|6
|0.67%
|
Hoya Capital Housing 100™ Index
|100%
|100
|Period
|HOMZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|26.2%
|-10.0%
|26.2%
|0.26%
|1 Yr
|21.6%
|-28.9%
|26.9%
|2.10%
|3 Yr
|17.6%*
|-14.1%
|93.9%
|8.60%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.9%
|42.3%
|55.00%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.0%
|20.6%
|66.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|HOMZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.1%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|96.81%
|2021
|18.8%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|0.80%
|2020
|5.0%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|1.36%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|N/A
|Period
|HOMZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-19.1%
|-19.1%
|22.5%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-9.6%
|-28.9%
|36.6%
|96.86%
|3 Yr
|15.4%*
|-14.1%
|93.9%
|16.98%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|42.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.6%
|21.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HOMZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.1%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|96.81%
|2021
|18.8%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|0.80%
|2020
|5.0%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|1.36%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|N/A
|HOMZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|HOMZ % Rank
|Net Assets
|36.3 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|95.81%
|Number of Holdings
|101
|9
|2354
|39.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.29 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|95.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.17%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|61.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HOMZ % Rank
|Stocks
|99.48%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|26.51%
|Cash
|0.52%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|73.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|41.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|41.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|40.42%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|42.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HOMZ % Rank
|Real Estate
|40.74%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|0.26%
|Consumer Cyclical
|29.62%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|0.26%
|Financial Services
|13.13%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|89.76%
|Industrials
|10.48%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|82.68%
|Consumer Defense
|2.27%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|90.55%
|Basic Materials
|2.23%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|89.24%
|Technology
|0.93%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|97.64%
|Communication Services
|0.60%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|89.50%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|93.96%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|99.74%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|96.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HOMZ % Rank
|US
|97.88%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|22.05%
|Non US
|1.60%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|73.23%
|HOMZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.30%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|94.64%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|5.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|10.78%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|HOMZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|HOMZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HOMZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|3.47%
|HOMZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|HOMZ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.02%
|0.00%
|8.82%
|7.05%
|HOMZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|HOMZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|HOMZ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.03%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|32.19%
|HOMZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 15, 2023
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2023
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2023
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2023
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 16, 2023
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2023
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2022
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 17, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 21, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 18, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2021
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2021
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2021
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.529
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2020
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2020
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 13, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 16, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 14, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2019
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2019
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 16, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 18, 2019
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2019
3.2
3.2%
Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2019
3.2
3.2%
Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2019
3.2
3.2%
Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...