Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF

HNUZF (ETF)

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF

HNUZF (ETF)
BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF
HNUZF - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return 2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return -52.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return -51.1%
  • Net Assets $71.3 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.35
$6.13
$169.00

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover 0.00%

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme All-Cap Equity
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Passive Inverse/Leveraged

Compare HNUZF to Popular All-Cap Equity Funds

Dividend.com Ratings*

Compare HNUZF to Popular All-Cap Equity ETFs

HNUZF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -95.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -52.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -51.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc
  • Inception Date
    Jan 15, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    5560060
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    CAD
  • Domiciled Country
    Canada
  • Manager
    Not Disclosed

Fund Description

N/A

HNUZF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HNUZF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% 2.2% 120.6% 100.00%
1 Yr -74.2% -98.8% -74.2% 50.00%
3 Yr -52.2%* -79.2% -52.2% 50.00%
5 Yr -51.1%* -68.0% -51.1% 50.00%
10 Yr -53.3%* -55.5% -53.3% 50.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HNUZF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 125.7% 53.7% 125.7% 50.00%
2018 -11.4% -50.4% -11.4% 50.00%
2017 -71.0% -71.0% -0.2% 100.00%
2016 -8.6% -8.6% 85.2% 100.00%
2015 155.6% 35.5% 155.6% 50.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HNUZF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -95.6% -98.9% -95.6% 50.00%
1 Yr -74.2% -98.8% -74.2% 50.00%
3 Yr -52.2%* -79.2% -52.2% 50.00%
5 Yr -51.1%* -68.0% -51.1% 50.00%
10 Yr -53.3%* -55.5% -53.3% 50.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HNUZF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 -54.9% -54.9% 53.7% 100.00%
2018 -11.4% -50.4% -11.4% 50.00%
2017 -71.0% -71.0% -0.2% 100.00%
2016 -8.6% -8.6% -7.4% 100.00%
2015 -74.4% -83.1% -74.4% 50.00%

HNUZF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HNUZF Category Low Category High HNUZF % Rank
Net Assets 71.3 M 59.1 M 71.3 M 50.00%
Number of Holdings 7 6 7 50.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 0 0 0 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HNUZF % Rank
Other 		54.67% 32.24% 54.67% 50.00%
Cash 		45.33% 45.33% 67.76% 100.00%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%

HNUZF - Expenses

Operational Fees

HNUZF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.15% 0.75% 1.15% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

HNUZF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

HNUZF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HNUZF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%

HNUZF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HNUZF Category Low Category High HNUZF % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HNUZF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HNUZF Category Low Category High HNUZF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HNUZF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Dividend Payout History

HNUZF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Not Disclosed

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2008

12.8

12.8%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
12.8 12.8 12.8 12.8

