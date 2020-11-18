Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Compare HNUZF to Popular All-Cap Equity Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings*
We couldn't find any Funds within this investment theme.
Find dividend fund alternatives using our directory.Go to Dividend.com Directory
Compare HNUZF to Popular All-Cap Equity ETFs
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings*
We couldn't find any ETFs within this investment theme.
Find dividend ETF alternatives using our directory.Go to Dividend.com Directory
N/A
|Period
|HNUZF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|2.2%
|120.6%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-74.2%
|-98.8%
|-74.2%
|50.00%
|3 Yr
|-52.2%*
|-79.2%
|-52.2%
|50.00%
|5 Yr
|-51.1%*
|-68.0%
|-51.1%
|50.00%
|10 Yr
|-53.3%*
|-55.5%
|-53.3%
|50.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|HNUZF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|125.7%
|53.7%
|125.7%
|50.00%
|2018
|-11.4%
|-50.4%
|-11.4%
|50.00%
|2017
|-71.0%
|-71.0%
|-0.2%
|100.00%
|2016
|-8.6%
|-8.6%
|85.2%
|100.00%
|2015
|155.6%
|35.5%
|155.6%
|50.00%
|Period
|HNUZF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-95.6%
|-98.9%
|-95.6%
|50.00%
|1 Yr
|-74.2%
|-98.8%
|-74.2%
|50.00%
|3 Yr
|-52.2%*
|-79.2%
|-52.2%
|50.00%
|5 Yr
|-51.1%*
|-68.0%
|-51.1%
|50.00%
|10 Yr
|-53.3%*
|-55.5%
|-53.3%
|50.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|HNUZF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|-54.9%
|-54.9%
|53.7%
|100.00%
|2018
|-11.4%
|-50.4%
|-11.4%
|50.00%
|2017
|-71.0%
|-71.0%
|-0.2%
|100.00%
|2016
|-8.6%
|-8.6%
|-7.4%
|100.00%
|2015
|-74.4%
|-83.1%
|-74.4%
|50.00%
|HNUZF
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNUZF % Rank
|Net Assets
|71.3 M
|59.1 M
|71.3 M
|50.00%
|Number of Holdings
|7
|6
|7
|50.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|0
|0
|0
|100.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNUZF % Rank
|Other
|54.67%
|32.24%
|54.67%
|50.00%
|Cash
|45.33%
|45.33%
|67.76%
|100.00%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|HNUZF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|1.15%
|0.75%
|1.15%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HNUZF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HNUZF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HNUZF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|HNUZF
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNUZF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|HNUZF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|HNUZF
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNUZF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HNUZF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...