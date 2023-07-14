Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF

ETF
HLGE
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.6658 -0.11 -0.43%
primary theme
N/A
HLGE (ETF)

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.6658 -0.11 -0.43%
primary theme
N/A
HLGE (ETF)

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.6658 -0.11 -0.43%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF

HLGE | ETF

$25.67

$8.7 M

1.28%

$0.33

0.44%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.3%

1 yr return

12.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$8.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.8
$21.38
$25.78

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF

HLGE | ETF

$25.67

$8.7 M

1.28%

$0.33

0.44%

HLGE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Longevity Economy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    HARTFORD FUNDS
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Marlene Walker-Smith

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond to the total return performance of the Hartford Longevity Economy Index (LHLGEX) (the “Index”), which is designed to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing in companies that comprise industries that reflect certain themes that are expected to benefit from the growth of the aging population and the substantial buying power it represents. The starting longevity economy universe is comprised of industries that the investment adviser believes are most likely to benefit from the growth in longevity economy thematic investing. The Fund seeks to invest in those industries that the investment adviser believes may benefit from providing the goods and services that reflect the longevity economy themes identified by the investment adviser. These longevity economy themes include, but are not limited to, aging in place/home modification, working longer/private education, performance health and comfort, wellbeing, maintaining social connections, financial freedom, staying mobile, human enhancement and leisure and entertainment. These themes may change from time to time as the needs and preferences of the aging populations develop. The Fund may invest in issuers of any market capitalization although the Fund will generally invest in issuers with large market capitalizations. The Index seeks to address risks and opportunities within the U.S. longevity economy universe by selecting equity securities of companies exhibiting a favorable combination of factor characteristics, including valuation, momentum, and quality. The Index seeks to outperform a capitalization-weighted universe of U.S. large capitalization equity securities, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index, over a complete market cycle.The Index is built with a rules-based, proprietary methodology, which employs a multi-layered risk-controlled approach that seeks to address active risks versus the cap-weighted universe, accounting for liquidity and volatility risks. The Index’s components are selected based on these factors and each component’s inclusion in one of the industries that reflect the Fund’s longevity economy themes. The Index’s components are risk- and factor-adjusted twice annually, with reconstitution and rebalance occurring in March and September. The Index was established on December 31, 2020. The components of the Index may range from 300 to 400, and the degree to which these components represent certain industries, may change over time. The industry weightings within the Index are based on Lattice Strategies LLC’s (“Lattice” or the “Adviser”) level of conviction that a given industry will benefit from the Fund’s longevity economy themes. The Index, developed by the Adviser, seeks to address identified risks within its asset class. For example, country, company, and currency concentrations, valuation insensitivity, and other unmanaged risk factors may be addressed through the index management process.The Adviser uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but may also reduce some of the risks of active management, such as over concentration in countries and individual equities. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.The Fund generally invests at least 80% of its assets in securities included in the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities included in the Index. The Fund may invest the remainder of its assets in certain derivative instruments that may not be included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, as well as in securities that are not included in the Index but that the sub-adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. To the extent that the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will do so in approximately the same amount as the Index.The Index is sponsored by Lattice. Lattice determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. The Index is the property of Lattice, which has contracted with S&P Opco LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) to calculate and maintain the Index. The Index is not sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices or its affiliates or its third-party licensors and none of those parties will be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index. Additional information on the Index can be found at hartfordfunds.com.
Read More

HLGE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HLGE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -23.9% 18.9% 92.11%
1 Yr 12.6% -42.1% 52.2% 53.86%
3 Yr 0.0%* -20.5% 174.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -15.6% 80.7% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.4% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HLGE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -69.6% 25.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.0% 82.1% N/A
2020 N/A -24.4% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.9% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -62.4% 18.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HLGE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.9% 18.9% 96.90%
1 Yr N/A -42.1% 57.7% 54.55%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 174.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.6% 80.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HLGE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -69.6% 25.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.0% 82.1% N/A
2020 N/A -24.4% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.9% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -62.4% 19.0% N/A

HLGE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HLGE Category Low Category High HLGE % Rank
Net Assets 8.7 M 481 K 145 B 88.15%
Number of Holdings 333 1 2445 25.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 709 K 3.49 K 10.8 B 93.66%
Weighting of Top 10 10.18% 2.8% 100.0% 80.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Meta Platforms Inc 1.15%
  2. Alphabet Inc 0.97%
  3. Merck Co Inc 0.96%
  4. Pfizer Inc 0.95%
  5. VMware Inc 0.93%
  6. Quest Diagnostics Inc 0.92%
  7. Super Micro Computer Inc 0.91%
  8. Home Depot Inc/The 0.91%
  9. Oracle Corp 0.88%
  10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 0.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HLGE % Rank
Stocks 		99.77% 0.00% 100.57% 5.63%
Cash 		0.31% -2.51% 100.00% 89.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 8.69%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 9.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 7.04%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 14.82% 9.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HLGE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 77.41%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 1.88%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.82% 85.65%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 45.89% 95.29%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 27.70% 1.65%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 46.10% 79.53%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 86.82%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 4.47%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.18% 16.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 2.49% 61.84% 45.65%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.18% 96.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HLGE % Rank
US 		99.77% 0.00% 100.04% 23.71%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.19% 45.07%

HLGE - Expenses

Operational Fees

HLGE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.44% 0.03% 8.45% 81.75%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.67% 24.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

HLGE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HLGE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HLGE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 321.00% 80.44%

HLGE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HLGE Category Low Category High HLGE % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.28% 0.00% 4.15% 9.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HLGE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HLGE Category Low Category High HLGE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.06% 3.38% 9.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HLGE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HLGE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2021

1.21

1.2%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2021

1.21

1.2%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2021

1.21

1.2%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2021

1.21

1.2%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2021

1.21

1.2%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.36 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×