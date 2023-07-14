Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
24.2%
1 yr return
21.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
16.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$278 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.3%
Expense Ratio 0.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|HLAL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|24.2%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|2.19%
|1 Yr
|21.6%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|1.21%
|3 Yr
|16.6%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|0.55%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|71.72%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|78.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|HLAL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|17.45%
|2021
|13.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|4.98%
|2020
|7.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|3.65%
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|HLAL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-10.6%
|-20.5%
|36.7%
|92.60%
|1 Yr
|6.4%
|-34.8%
|40.3%
|67.09%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|2.79%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|97.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HLAL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|17.53%
|2021
|13.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|5.30%
|2020
|7.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|3.57%
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|HLAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|HLAL % Rank
|Net Assets
|278 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|71.98%
|Number of Holdings
|235
|2
|4154
|32.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|67.3 M
|288 K
|270 B
|78.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.33%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|20.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HLAL % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|6.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|83.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|82.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|82.85%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|92.91%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|82.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HLAL % Rank
|Technology
|34.89%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|2.53%
|Healthcare
|24.82%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|2.37%
|Energy
|10.67%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|2.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.73%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|78.48%
|Industrials
|7.20%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|89.59%
|Basic Materials
|5.62%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|9.26%
|Consumer Defense
|4.91%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|85.45%
|Real Estate
|1.56%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|75.04%
|Utilities
|0.83%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|80.25%
|Communication Services
|0.77%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|98.70%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HLAL % Rank
|US
|98.37%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|27.09%
|Non US
|1.63%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|52.68%
|HLAL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.50%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|74.38%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|48.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.50%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|HLAL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HLAL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HLAL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|HLAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|HLAL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.64%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|11.36%
|HLAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|HLAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|HLAL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.08%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|28.06%
|HLAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 15, 2019
2.88
2.9%
Mr. Abedi has a decade of industry experience across institutional and retail asset management. Mr. Abedi began his career at J.P. Morgan in New York, New York across asset management and investment banking businesses. His roles and responsibilities included investment strategy and research, portfolio construction and manager due diligence, as well as portfolio management for non-profits (endowments and foundations), and sales and trading. Prior to joining Wahed Invest, Mr. Abedi was part of the Trading & Investment team at Google LLC, where he helped manage the company’s public investment portfolio. He earned a Bachelors (B.A.) with honors from Williams College, majoring in Economics and Anthropology, with a concentration in Middle Eastern Studies.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
