The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to seek to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is composed of common stocks of large- and mid-capitalization U.S. companies the characteristics of which meet the requirements of Shariah and are consistent with Islamic principles as interpreted by subject-matter experts (each, a “Shariah-compliant company”).

FTSE Shariah USA Index

The Index is constructed using an objective, rules-based methodology and is comprised of those companies included in the FTSE USA Index that are determined to be Shariah-compliant companies based on their business activities and certain financial ratios, as described below. The Shariah-compliant companies are then weighted in the Index according to their market capitalization.

Companies that receive income in excess of 5% of their total revenue from Shariah-prohibited activities are removed from the list of companies eligible for inclusion in the Index. Examples of such activities include:

• Conventional finance (non-Islamic banking, finance and insurance, etc.);

• Alcohol production or sale;

• Pork-related products and non-halal food production, packaging, and processing or any other activity related to pork and non-halal food;

• Casino management, gambling, or adult entertainment;

• Tobacco manufacturing or sale; and

• Weapons, arms, and other defense manufacturing.

Only those companies that pass the following financial ratios will be considered Shariah-compliant:

• Debt is less than 33.333% of total assets;

• Cash and interest-bearing items are less than 33.333% of total assets;

• Accounts receivable and cash are less than 50% of total assets; and

• Total interest and non-compliant activities income should not exceed 5% of total revenue.

The Index constituents are reviewed on an ongoing and annual basis to ensure that they continue to be Shariah-compliant companies. The Index is reconstituted quarterly. If it is discovered during an ongoing review that a non-compliant security has been included in the Index in error, the security is removed from the Index and the Fund within two business days following the discovery of the error. The Index’s constituent securities are also reviewed on both an ongoing basis and annual basis by a Shariah consultant, Yasaar Limited, to determine if any of the constituents should be considered for potential income remediation or Purification. Purification is the process by which an investor donates certain income earned from his or her investment in the Fund because certain of the Fund’s investments unintentionally earned small amounts of income deemed to be prohibited by Shariah principles, such as interest income. As discussed under “Dividend Purification,” the Fund publishes on its website the per share amount to be purified on a quarterly basis.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in the component securities of the Index. Wahed Invest LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations such as tax diversification requirements that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which comply with Shariah principles and which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions). The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in cash and other investments, such as cash equivalents and shares of other investment companies, each of which will be compatible with Shariah principles. Uninvested monies will be held in non-interest-bearing accounts.

To the extent the Index concentrates ( i.e. , holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Fund is deemed to be “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a small number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

As of August 31, 2022, the Index had 233 constituents, and the four largest stocks and their weightings in the Index were Apple Inc. (15.61%), Microsoft Corp. (12.70%), Tesla Inc. (4.55%), and Johnson & Johnson (2.76%).