Humankind Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”) uses a “passive” or indexing approach in seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund does not try to outperform the index it tracks. Specifically, the Fund employs an investment management strategy that seeks to provide investment results that, before the fees and expenses of the Fund, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Humankind US Equity Index (the “Index”). As explained in more detail below, the Index is primarily comprised of domestic (U.S.) equity securities and may not be comprised of greater than 5% of foreign securities (including American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”)). The Adviser uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Index. Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in securities contained in the Index (the “90% Policy”). The overall goal of the Index is to select component securities issued by companies that are benefiting humankind – defined as value created for investors, consumers, employees, and members of society generally. The Adviser, which serves as the sponsor of the Index, seeks to meet the above goal by investing in issuers that meet socially responsible investment (“SRI”) criteria.

In addition, Humankind Benefit Corporation (the “Company”), of which the Fund is a series, is structured as a Maryland Benefit Corporation in order to pursue the goal of making a material, positive impact on humanity. The Fund’s investment strategy is consistent with the Company’s purpose of creating socially optimal economic outcomes through investing in issuers that provide investor value, consumer value, employee value, and societal value in order to benefit humankind. The Adviser is structured as a Delaware statutory benefit limited liability company. As such, it is intended to operate in a responsible and sustainable manner and to produce a public benefit or benefits. The Adviser’s specific benefit purpose is to operate its business to support socially optimal economic outcomes.

As explained in more detail below, the Fund will invest in public companies that the Adviser, which serves as the sponsor of the Index, has determined to have the most positive impact on humanity, defined as investors, customers, employees, and members of society. By investing in a representative sampling of securities that make up the Humankind US Equity Index, the Fund will be pursuing and promoting the purpose of creating a material, positive impact on society and the environment, and supporting socially optimal economic outcomes as delineated by the Humankind US Equity Index.

While the Fund will typically invest in issuers that meet these SRI criteria, it may invest in companies that do not meet every one of these criteria. Concerns with respect to one SRI assessment category may not automatically eliminate a company from being considered an eligible investment. The Index may include a company with business lines that would traditionally be considered “sinful” or “dirty” if, in the Adviser’s determination, the net value provided to humanity, after taking everything into account, is still positive and meets the criteria for inclusion in the Index. Accordingly, by deploying an investment strategy that seeks to provide investment results that, before the fees and expenses of the Fund, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Index, the Fund may invest in companies with business lines that would traditionally be considered “sinful” or “dirty” should the Adviser determine that the company’s net value provided to humanity after taking everything into account, is positive.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of any collateral received). The Fund may invest its cash balances into money market funds, bank deposits, U.S. Treasury securities or other short-term fixed income investments.

Humankind US Equity Index

Each company in the Index’s universe is given a “humankind value” based upon the Adviser’s estimate of how much value the company creates for humankind. A company’s humankind value also attempts to take into account the humankind value of their critical supply chain partners. The Index is composed of the common stocks of domestic (U.S.) companies that have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million at time of inclusion in the Index, minimum average daily trading volume of $1 million, and exclude business development companies. As such, the Index may include, and therefore the Fund may invest in, small-, mid-, and large-cap companies. As a U.S. equity index, the Index may not be comprised of greater than 5% of foreign securities (including ADRs). Stocks are weighted in the Index based on their positive humankind scores with those having higher positive rating receiving a higher weighting in the Index, subject to certain prescribed liquidity and diversification adjustments. The Index’s methodology is owned and compiled by the Adviser, which is wholly-owned by Humankind USA, LLC, and utilizes an independent index calculation agent, Solactive AG, to calculate, publish, and maintain the index market value on a daily basis. As of December 31, 2022, the Index included 983 companies, and the market capitalization ranged from $17.02 million to $2.07 trillion with a weighted average market capitalization of $249.6 billion. The number of companies in the Index will change over time, but is anticipated to be approximately 1000. The Index is reconstituted annually and is rebalanced quarterly. As sponsor of the Index, the Adviser may remove Index constituents at any time following extraordinary events relating to a company’s impact on humanity, as determined by the Adviser. Should this happen, an announcement will be made 10 trading days before the deletion. The Adviser uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund.

“Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Index.

The Fund is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner other than as set forth below by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index or the index price at any time or in any other respect. The Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the Fund. The publication of the Index by Solactive AG for the purpose of use in connection with the Fund does not constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in the Fund nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this Fund.

Humankind Value and SRI Criteria

Through its utilization of a “humankind value,” the Index is designed to help investors align their portfolio in a manner that accounts for the economic impact of their portfolio on humankind by including companies based on their positive impact to humankind. The Index methodology takes into consideration a company’s investor value, consumer value, employee value, and societal value. It then adjusts on the basis of the company’s supply chain relationships and may apply a government value adjustment.

These considerations comprise the Adviser’s “SRI Criteria.” See “Additional Information about the Fund’s Investment Objectives and Strategies” for more information about the Index.