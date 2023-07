The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in relatively higher quality below investment grade fixed-income securities (commonly referred to as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds” with more speculative characteristics than investment grade securities), as well as in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund considers such higher quality securities as those rated between B- and BB+ (or the equivalent) by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) or, if unrated, deemed to be of comparable quality by Invesco Advisers, Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser”). By comparison, investment grade securities are: (i) securities rated at least BBB- (or the equivalent) by a NRSRO, or (ii) unrated securities determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality. If two or more NRSROs have assigned different ratings to a security, the Sub-Adviser uses the highest rating assigned. Up to 10% of the Fund’s net assets may be securities rated below B- (or the equivalent) in the event that a security selected by the Fund experiences a rating downgrade.

The fixed-income securities in which the Fund invests include corporate bonds and convertible securities, which are securities that generally pay interest and may be converted into common stock. The Fund also may invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Fund also may purchase mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and asset-backed securities (ABS) such as collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and collateralized debt obligations (CDOs). ABS are fractional interests in pools of loans, receivables or other assets and are collateralized by the receivables or other assets that make up the pool. A CLO is an ABS whose underlying collateral is a pool of loans. CDOs are structured similarly to CLOs, but are backed by pools of assets that are securities rather than only loans, typically including bonds, other structured finance securities and/or synthetic instruments. A CMO is a type of MBS that creates separate classes with varying maturities and interest rates, called tranches, and may be collateralized by whole mortgage loans or portfolios of mortgage pass-through securities.

The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, including swap agreements, options, futures contracts and forward foreign currency contracts. The Fund will use such investments to hedge or adjust its exposure to interest rates or credit risk and to manage the portfolio’s duration. The Fund also may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities. In addition, the Fund may invest without limitation in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers, including foreign issuers located in emerging markets, as well as sovereign debt of foreign countries. There is no limit on the amount that the Fund may invest in any country or geographic region.

The Sub-Adviser selects securities for the Fund’s portfolio using a bottom-up evaluation process based on a fundamental analysis, a quantitative analysis, and a relative value assessment. The fundamental analysis considers the competitive landscape, risks to an issuer’s business model, as well as the overall competence of the management team. The quantitative analysis focuses on the quality of an issuer’s assets, its balance sheet, and the ability to generate free cash flow going forward. The relative value assessment compares pricing to comparable issuers and securities and assesses a security’s relative liquidity. The Sub-Adviser supplements its bottom-up fundamental analysis with an ongoing top-down analysis of sector and macro-economic trends, such as changes in interest rates.

The portfolio managers attempt to control the Fund’s risk by limiting its investment in any one security to 5% of the Fund’s net assets, and by diversifying the portfolio’s holdings over a number of different industries.

Decisions to purchase or sell securities are determined by the relative value considerations of the portfolio managers that factor in economic and credit-related fundamentals, market supply and demand, market dislocations and situation-specific opportunities. The purchase or sale of securities may be related to a decision to alter the Fund’s macro risk exposure (such as duration, yield curve positioning and sector exposure), a need to limit or reduce the Fund’s exposure to a particular security, issuer or industry, a change in an issuer’s credit quality, or general liquidity needs of the Fund. The credit research process utilized by the Fund to implement its investment strategy in pursuit of its investment objective considers factors that may include, but are not limited to, an issuer's operations, capital structure and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations. Credit quality analysis for certain issuers therefore may consider whether any ESG factors pose a material financial risk or opportunity to an issuer. The Sub-Adviser may determine that ESG considerations are not material to certain issuers or types of investments held by the Fund. In addition, not all issuers or Fund investments may undergo a credit quality analysis that

considers ESG factors, and not all investments held by the Fund will rate strongly on ESG criteria.