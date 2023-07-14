Home
Trending ETFs
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$16.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.5
$23.26
$24.98

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HIDE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund is an actively managed, non-diversified fund managed by Alpha Architect, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”). The Sub-Adviser manages the Fund using a proprietary methodology developed by Empirical Finance, LLC, d/b/a Alpha Architect (the Adviser’s parent).

The Fund primarily invests its assets in the shares of registered investment companies, including affiliated and non-affiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (the “underlying funds”), that emphasize investments in (i) intermediate-term U.S. Treasury bonds; (ii) real estate; and (iii) commodities (the “Target Asset Classes”). The Fund expects to obtain its exposure to the Target Asset Classes primarily through its investments in underlying funds, but the Fund also may invest directly in equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and in intermediate-term U.S. Treasury bonds. The Sub-Adviser believes its investments in underlying funds will provide an efficient, low cost means for the Fund to gain exposure to the Target Asset Classes.

The Sub-Adviser has developed an investment model that is used to determine the asset allocations for the Fund, but the Sub-Adviser does retain discretion to modify the model. The Sub-Adviser does not anticipate major deviations from the model driven asset allocation process, but such deviations may occur in response to extreme market conditions. The asset allocation process can only be changed by the Sub-Adviser. 

The Sub-Adviser’s model is quantitative and systematic, utilizing absolute momentum and trend-following factors to identify the allocations to the Target Asset Classes and/or cash and cash equivalents. Absolute momentum is reliant upon the continuance of an existing market trend while trend-following investment seeks to invest in assets that are considered in an upward trend. In the most basic terms, the model seeks to determine when a Target Asset Class (e.g., real estate) is perceived to be attractive from an investment perspective given current market conditions.

The Fund’s quantitative process is designed to analyze each Target Asset Class to determine whether it is demonstrating positive or negative price trends. The Sub-Adviser’s quantitative investment model will use various trend signals. The model generally relies on past prices and past return data. The Sub-Adviser may use a variety of lookbacks and formations that are subject to change based on the Sub-Adviser’s research efforts. Two examples of these lookbacks and formations would be a 12-month moving average signal and a 12-month time-series momentum signal when analyzing each Target Asset Class. These examples are representative of general trend-following techniques and may not be the exclusive signals used. The signals generated by the Sub-Adviser’s quantitative model are used to guide the Fund’s allocation to the Target Asset Classes and/or cash and cash equivalents.

The Sub-Adviser’s target weightings, when all Target Asset Classes have a “buy” signal, for the Fund are 50% exposure to intermediate-term U.S. Treasury bonds, 25% exposure to real estate securities, including REITs, and 25% exposure to commodities. The target weightings are simply investment targets and are subject to change based on the Sub-Adviser’s analysis of current market conditions. For example, if the Sub-Adviser’s analysis indicates a negative trend for any of the Fund’s Target Asset Classes, the Sub-Adviser will reduce or eliminate the Fund’s exposure to such Target Asset Class and invest such reallocated assets into other Target Asset Classes or cash and cash equivalents. The Fund’s investments in cash and cash equivalents, which may represent at times 100% of the Fund’s assets, will consist of money market funds, U.S. Treasury bills, and/or U.S. Treasury bill equivalents (or an underlying fund that focus its investments on these objectives).

The Sub-Adviser is responsible for determining the timing of trading and the actual securities selected for investment. When selecting investments, the Sub-Adviser will compile a list of investments that provide the Fund with the desired Target Asset Class exposure. As it relates to the Fund’s investments in underlying funds, the Sub-Adviser’s analysis may include, but is not limited to, a review of the underlying fund’s cost structure, holdings, investment process, market liquidity, performance, operational and legal issues, diversification, time horizon, and tax-related issues. The Sub-Adviser will generally sell or reduce its exposure to an investment based on the results of the Sub-Adviser’s quantitative model. The Sub-Adviser’s quantitative model is updated at least monthly and the Fund’s asset allocations will be systematically updated based on the results of the model. There are times when the Fund’s strategy may result in active and frequent trading of portfolio instruments to achieve its investment objective.

The Sub-Adviser, through its quantitative investment model, will actively manage the Fund’s portfolio across the different Target Asset Classes with the goal of providing investors with protection against an environment of high inflation or deflation. For example, during a period of perceived high inflation (i.e., a period where the general prices of goods and services are increasing in the economy), the Sub-Adviser will generally increase the Fund’s exposure to commodities through its investments in underlying funds, and at times, to REITs and other real estate securities. During a period of perceived deflation (i.e., a period where the general prices of goods and services are declining in the economy), the Sub-Adviser will generally increase the Fund’s exposure to intermediate-term U.S. Treasury bonds through either its investments in underlying funds, and at times, to REITs and other real estate securities. The Sub-Adviser believes that actively managing the Fund’s exposure to the Target Asset Classes and cash and cash equivalents can add value over a static allocation to one or more of these asset classes over both periods of high inflation and deflation.

Read More

HIDE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIDE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIDE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HIDE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HIDE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

HIDE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HIDE Category Low Category High HIDE % Rank
Net Assets 16.3 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 7 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 4.69 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 100.23% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UNITED STATES TREAS BILLS 19.90%
  2. UNITED STATES TREAS BILLS 17.30%
  3. UNITED STATES TREAS BILLS 15.86%
  4. UNITED STATES TREAS BILLS 9.92%
  5. UNITED STATES TREAS BILLS 5.81%
  6. UNITED STATES TREAS BILLS 5.60%
  7. UNITED STATES TREAS BILLS 4.54%
  8. UNITED STATES TREAS BILLS 3.96%
  9. UNITED STATES TREAS BILLS 3.93%
  10. UNITED STATES TREAS BILLS 3.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HIDE % Rank
Cash 		80.68% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		19.55% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIDE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HIDE % Rank
US 		19.55% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

HIDE - Expenses

Operational Fees

HIDE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.43% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

HIDE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

HIDE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HIDE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

HIDE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HIDE Category Low Category High HIDE % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.22% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HIDE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HIDE Category Low Category High HIDE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HIDE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

HIDE - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

