The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Index, which was developed by Quantix Commodities Indices LLC (“QCI” or the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of Quantix Commodities LP, the Fund’s subadvisor (“Quantix” or the “Subadvisor”). The Index is composed of futures contracts on physical commodities and is constructed using QCI’s proprietary quantitative methodology, which considers a commodity’s relative inflation sensitivity and the relative cost of holding a “rolling” futures position in the commodity (as described below). Under normal market conditions, the Index contains at least 15 U.S. dollar-denominated commodity futures traded on exchanges in the United States and United Kingdom. A commodity futures contract is a legal agreement to buy or sell a particular commodity (for example, metals, oil or agricultural products) at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. As of the date of this Prospectus, the following commodity futures are considered for inclusion in the Index: WTI crude oil, Brent crude oil, heating oil, gasoil, RBOB gasoline, natural gas, corn, wheat, KC wheat, soybeans, soymeal, soybean oil, cocoa, cotton, coffee, sugar, live cattle, lean hogs, copper, aluminum, nickel, zinc, gold and silver. Commodity futures in the eligible universe are selected for the Index and weighted based on Quantix’s quantitative methodology, which involves five steps: Step 1 : Quantix calculates the economic significance of each eligible commodity futures contract (i.e., the weight of each such commodity futures contract relative to the size of the eligible universe). Step 2 : Quantix calculates a “quality score” for each eligible commodity futures contract based on (i) the sensitivity of the futures contract to inflation and (ii) the cost of holding a rolling futures position in the contract. “Rolling” means selling a futures contract as it nears its expiration date and replacing it with a new futures contract that has a later expiration date. If the price for the new futures contract is lower than the price of the expiring contract, then the market for the commodity is said to be in “backwardation.” In these markets, roll returns are positive. The term “contango” is used to describe a market in which the price for a new futures contract is higher than the price of the expiring contract. In these markets, roll returns are negative. The quality score is negative for commodity futures contracts that have a relatively lower inflation sensitivity and/or roll return and positive for commodity futures contracts that have a relatively higher inflation sensitivity and/or roll return. Step 3: The weights of eligible commodity futures contracts determined based on their economic significance are then adjusted based on their quality scores. A relatively low quality score results in a weight lower than the economic significance weight and a relatively high quality score results in a weight higher than the economic significance weight. Step 4: Quantix applies maximum sector weights and maximum and minimum commodity weights to ensure diversification within the Index. Step 5: Quantix utilizes its proprietary “Scarcity Debasement Indicator” (“SDI”) to determine whether the weight of gold-linked futures contracts should be adjusted based on the market environment. If the SDI signals an environment where inflation is more likely a result of a general shortage of commodities relative to demand, the weight of gold-linked futures contracts is as determined by steps 1 through 4. If the SDI signals an environment where inflation is more likely a result of currency debasement (i.e., a weakening currency), the weight of gold-linked futures contracts is increased in accordance with the strength of the indicator. The Index is calculated on a “total return” basis, meaning that the returns of the futures contracts included in the Index are combined with the returns on cash collateral invested in 13-week U.S. Treasury Bills. Under normal circumstances, the Index is reconstituted quarterly. QCI, as provider of the index, is responsible for index construction. The Index has been licensed to the Advisor by QCI and is calculated, published and distributed by Solactive AG (“Solactive”). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing, through its Subsidiary (as defined below), in one or more excess return swaps on the Index. Excess return swaps are derivative contracts between two parties who exchange the return from a financial asset between them. The Fund will make payments to a swap dealer counterparty based on a set rate in exchange for payments based on the returns of the futures contracts comprising the Index. If the returns on those securities are positive, the counterparty will pay the Fund; in the event that the returns are negative, the Fund will make payments to the counterparty. The swaps may be terminated by the Subadvisor at any time. The Fund also holds U.S. Treasury securities and/or money market funds, which may be used as collateral for the Fund’s derivatives holdings or to generate interest income and capital appreciation on the cash balances arising from its use of derivatives (thereby providing a “total return” investment in the underlying commodity futures contracts). The Fund may invest in commodity futures contracts if it at any time it is impractical or inefficient to gain full or partial exposure to a commodity through the use of excess return swaps, including on a different commodity (including commodities not included in the Index) that the Subadvisor believes will help the Fund achieve its investment objective. To the extent that a significant portion of the Index consists of a particular sector or commodity, the Fund may have significant exposure to that sector or commodity. As of the date of this Prospectus, a significant portion of the Index consists of, and therefore the Fund has significant exposure to, the petroleum and precious metals sectors. The Fund will invest up to 25% of its total assets, as determined at the end of each fiscal quarter, in a wholly owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity returns within the limits of the federal tax laws, which limit the ability of investment companies such as the Fund to invest directly in such instruments. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective and will follow the same general investment policies and restrictions as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivative instruments. Except as noted, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of its Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is advised by Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. (“Harbor Capital” or the “Advisor”) and subadvised by the Subadvisor. The Fund is classified as non-diversified, which means the Fund may invest in the securities of a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.