The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of common stocks covering a broad range of industries, companies and market capitalizations that the sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Wellington Management”), believes exhibit long-term growth potential. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of large capitalization companies. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in American Depositary Receipts representing securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may trade securities actively. Wellington Management uses fundamental analysis to identify companies with improving operating characteristics for purchase. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its normal bottom-up stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market, including, but not limited to, the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors. The Fund defines large-cap securities as companies with market caps within the collective range of the Russell 1000 Index and S&P 500 Index. As of September 30, 2022, this range was approximately $271.14 million to $2.24 trillion. The market capitalization range of these indices changes over time.