Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

HFGO | Active ETF

$15.89

$92.5 M

0.00%

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

35.4%

1 yr return

33.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$92.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.9
$11.09
$15.90

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

HFGO | Active ETF

$15.89

$92.5 M

0.00%

0.59%

HFGO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    HARTFORD FUNDS
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Stephen Mortimer

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of common stocks covering a broad range of industries, companies and market capitalizations that the sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Wellington Management”), believes exhibit long-term growth potential. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of large capitalization companies. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in American Depositary Receipts representing securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may trade securities actively.Wellington Management uses fundamental analysis to identify companies with improving operating characteristics for purchase. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its normal bottom-up stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market, including, but not limited to, the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors.The Fund defines large-cap securities as companies with market caps within the collective range of the Russell 1000 Index and S&P 500 Index. As of September 30, 2022, this range was approximately $271.14 million to $2.24 trillion. The market capitalization range of these indices changes over time.
Read More

HFGO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HFGO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.4% -44.2% 26.6% 95.26%
1 Yr 33.7% -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -74.2% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -61.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -35.6% 18.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HFGO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HFGO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 99.07%
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -74.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.2% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.6% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HFGO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% N/A

HFGO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HFGO Category Low Category High HFGO % Rank
Net Assets 92.5 M 189 K 222 B 85.63%
Number of Holdings 54 2 3509 54.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 30.1 M -1.37 M 104 B 86.03%
Weighting of Top 10 40.52% 9.4% 100.0% 71.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.07%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 6.82%
  3. Microsoft Corp 5.70%
  4. Alphabet Inc 5.55%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 4.88%
  6. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF 4.71%
  7. Meta Platforms Inc 3.43%
  8. Arista Networks Inc 2.94%
  9. Eli Lilly Co 2.69%
  10. Workday Inc 2.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HFGO % Rank
Stocks 		98.24% 0.00% 107.71% 60.40%
Other 		1.87% -2.66% 17.15% 17.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 11.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 5.45%
Cash 		0.00% -10.83% 87.35% 36.15%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 4.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HFGO % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 31.57%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% 73.04%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% 19.66%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 79.11%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 39.02%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 75.65%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 53.53%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 3.84%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 85.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 10.14%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% 35.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HFGO % Rank
US 		98.24% 0.00% 105.43% 27.17%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 82.66%

HFGO - Expenses

Operational Fees

HFGO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.01% 7.09% 81.44%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 39.16%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

HFGO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HFGO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HFGO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

HFGO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HFGO Category Low Category High HFGO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 19.33% 16.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HFGO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HFGO Category Low Category High HFGO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HFGO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HFGO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Mortimer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 09, 2021

0.56

0.6%

Stephen Mortimer, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager, is involved in portfolio management and securities analysis. Steve is an equity portfolio manager and a member of the Capital Appreciation and Growth Opportunities teams at Wellington Management. His primary responsibility is managing equity multi-cap and mid-cap growth portfolios. He draws on research provided by the firm's regional and global industry analysts as well as his own fundamental analysis. Steve also utilizes his expertise in consumer and technology stocks to support other portfolios managed by the Growth Opportunities Team. Prior to joining the firm in 2001, Steve previously worked at Vinik Asset Management in Boston, where he was an equity analyst responsible for the software and retail sectors (1998 — 2000). Prior to that, he worked as a research analyst at Colonial Management (1997 —1998) and at Standish, Ayer, and Wood (1996). Steve received his MBA from the University of Rochester (Simon, 1997). He also received his BA, cum laude, in economics from the University of Rochester (1995).

Mario Abularach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 09, 2021

0.56

0.6%

Mario E. Abularach, CFA, CMT, Senior Vice President, Partner, and Equity Research Analyst, is involved in portfolio management and securities analysis. Mario is an equity research analyst and a member of the Growth Opportunities Team at Wellington Management. He helps manage several of the firm's growth portfolios, and also conducts fundamental analysis and makes buy/sell recommendations to portfolio managers based on his findings and market conditions. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2001, Mario was a research analyst at JLF Asset Management(2000). Before that, he worked as an investment analyst for GTCR Golder Rauner (1997 — 1999). From 1996 to 1997, he worked in the Investment Banking Group at Alex. Brown & Sons in Baltimore, and previously, at Smith Barney in New York (1994 — 1995). Mario received his MBA from Harvard Business School (2001) and his BS in mechanical engineering from Yale University (1994). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and the Chartered Market Technician designations and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society, the CFA Institute, and the Market Technicians Association.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

