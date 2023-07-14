Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.9%
1 yr return
10.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$128 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.7%
Expense Ratio 0.83%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HEGD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-73.0%
|32.1%
|94.93%
|1 Yr
|10.0%
|-0.7%
|140.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.0%
|22.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|2.9%
|23.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|2.1%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HEGD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.2%
|-40.9%
|2181.7%
|N/A
|2021
|8.3%
|-22.7%
|41.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-100.0%
|17.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-100.0%
|33.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-44.8%
|25.0%
|N/A
|Period
|HEGD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-72.7%
|32.1%
|94.80%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-0.7%
|140.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.0%
|22.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|2.9%
|23.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|2.1%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HEGD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.2%
|-40.9%
|2181.7%
|N/A
|2021
|8.3%
|-21.6%
|41.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-100.0%
|17.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-100.0%
|33.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.4%
|26.8%
|N/A
|HEGD
|Category Low
|Category High
|HEGD % Rank
|Net Assets
|128 M
|20
|1.15 T
|88.80%
|Number of Holdings
|16
|1
|3755
|95.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|140 M
|-247 M
|246 B
|80.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.72%
|2.0%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HEGD % Rank
|Stocks
|89.65%
|0.00%
|193.92%
|50.67%
|Other
|8.59%
|-15.45%
|100.00%
|53.65%
|Cash
|1.76%
|-94.07%
|100.00%
|46.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.50%
|55.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.44%
|53.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-9.53%
|99.90%
|55.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HEGD % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.11%
|32.58%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.80%
|46.27%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.99%
|44.90%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.19%
|60.37%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.91%
|61.46%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.27%
|51.88%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.22%
|35.39%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.09%
|35.73%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.33%
|50.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|63.52%
|35.87%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.14%
|55.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HEGD % Rank
|US
|89.65%
|0.00%
|191.86%
|35.00%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.89%
|66.96%
|HEGD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.83%
|0.01%
|24.34%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|89.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.95%
|N/A
|HEGD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HEGD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HEGD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|438.00%
|N/A
|HEGD
|Category Low
|Category High
|HEGD % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.80%
|0.00%
|14.43%
|57.87%
|HEGD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|HEGD
|Category Low
|Category High
|HEGD % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-3.04%
|16.95%
|N/A
|HEGD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 22, 2020
1.44
1.4%
Rob manages and implements the Swan Defined Risk Strategy as a Portfolio Manager, including investment management and trading as well as development and maintenance of proprietary technology, enabling Swan to scale and execute the DRS across multiple platforms and thousands of accounts. He also provides daily oversight of Swan operations as COO. Prior to joining Swan, Rob’s previous positions have ranged from flight-test engineering and computer aided design software development at the Boeing Company, to director of operations and part owner of Object Publisher Web Services, the leading web service automation provider for custom brochure and catalog publishing. His analytical, technical, and computing skills have been developed and applied since 1988 in production software development, computer automation, process design and standardization, business and technical process modeling, and aerodynamics engineering.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 22, 2020
1.44
1.4%
Chris is the Director of Risk Management and Chief Market Technician at Swan and assists in the daily operations and trading for all Defined Risk Strategy investments and positions. Before joining Swan, Chris started his career as an investment banking analyst before transitioning to the trading pits of Chicago. In 1996, Chris became a market-maker for Wolverine Trading, LLC where he worked on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, trading options on the S&P 500 futures index, and on the Pacific Stock Exchange, trading options on Microsoft. In April 1999 as Senior Trader, Chris joined an options broker-dealer (STC, LLC) founded and managed by Anthony Saliba. During that same period, he also served as lead instructor for the International Trading Institute Ltd., teaching option strategies and risk management techniques to market makers and traders from around the world. In January 2002, Chris joined CAZ Investments in Houston, TX, where he held the position of Senior Vice President. He re-joined Mr. Saliba in a new venture, Saliba Portfolio Management, as Senior Portfolio Manager and Chief Portfolio Strategist in January 2004 and ultimately became the Director of Trading Operations in January 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 22, 2020
1.44
1.4%
Randy Swan, President, is the founder of Swan Capital Management, LLC and Swan Global Management, LLC. Oversees the team that runs all of the firm's investment activities. Before starting the Sub-Adviser in 2014, the Adviser in 2012 and Swan Global Investments, LLC in 1997, Randy was a KPMG senior manager working in their Financial Services Group, primarily with insurance companies and risk managers. It was here where Randy conceived Swan’s investment strategy of using the options market to manage portfolio risk, similar to how the insurance companies were managing their insurance portfolios.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|42.27
|6.23
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...