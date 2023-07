The Fund seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond to the total return performance of the Hartford Disciplined US Equity Index (LHDUSX) (the “Index”), which seeks to enhance the return potential available from investments in U.S. large cap equities. The Index methodology seeks to enhance return potential through multifactor stock selection while applying a comprehensive risk framework to overall Index construction. The rules-based, proprietary methodology utilizes an optimization process to target balanced exposures across value, momentum, and quality factors while seeking to enhance dividend yield, control for total active risk and reduce the volatility level relative to the capitalization-weighted universe. The Index’s components are adjusted twice annually, with a reconstitution and rebalance occurring in March and September. The Index is comprised of large capitalization securities, which are defined as securities included among the 1,000 largest U.S. companies by estimated free-float market capitalization. The capitalization range of the Index was $2.5 billion to $2.2 trillion as of September 30, 2022. The Index is expected to typically include approximately 300-400 components. The components of the Index, the number of components and the degree to which these components represent certain industries, may change over time. The Index, developed by Lattice Strategies LLC (“Lattice” or the “Adviser”), seeks to address identified risks within its asset class. For example, country, company, and currency concentrations, valuation insensitivity, and other unmanaged risk factors may be addressed through the index management process. The Adviser uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as over concentration. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies. The Fund generally invests at least 80% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index. The Fund may invest the remainder of its assets in certain instruments that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, as well as in securities that are not included in the Index, but that the sub-adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. To the extent that the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will do so in approximately the same amount as the Index. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received) in accordance with the Fund’s securities lending program and guidelines. The Index is sponsored by Lattice. Lattice determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. The Index is calculated and distributed by Solactive AG. Additional information on the Index can be found at hartfordfunds.com.