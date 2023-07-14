Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
HDMV | Active ETF
$28.85
$40 M
4.86%
$1.41
0.80%
YTD Return
5.8%
1 yr return
6.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$40 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.9%
Expense Ratio 0.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 127.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|HDMV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-0.2%
|22.6%
|94.01%
|1 Yr
|6.8%
|-23.3%
|32.8%
|96.71%
|3 Yr
|3.0%*
|-4.6%
|20.6%
|90.73%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-11.2%
|9.8%
|71.33%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.5%
|10.0%
|66.67%
* Annualized
|HDMV
|Category Low
|Category High
|HDMV % Rank
|Net Assets
|40 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|90.75%
|Number of Holdings
|180
|2
|3900
|28.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|90.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.87%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|68.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HDMV % Rank
|Stocks
|98.99%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|27.98%
|Cash
|1.01%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|66.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|37.80%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|56.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|34.23%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|36.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HDMV % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.17%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|75.38%
|Real Estate
|14.90%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|0.90%
|Communication Services
|14.61%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|3.90%
|Industrials
|13.22%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|49.55%
|Utilities
|12.43%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|5.11%
|Consumer Defense
|12.25%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|15.62%
|Healthcare
|5.86%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|84.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.03%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|91.59%
|Technology
|2.89%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|84.08%
|Basic Materials
|1.37%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|97.90%
|Energy
|0.28%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|90.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HDMV % Rank
|Non US
|98.66%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|15.77%
|US
|0.33%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|84.52%
|HDMV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|73.11%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|81.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.88%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|N/A
|HDMV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|HDMV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HDMV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|127.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|98.61%
|HDMV
|Category Low
|Category High
|HDMV % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.86%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|16.42%
|HDMV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|HDMV
|Category Low
|Category High
|HDMV % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.68%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|40.00%
|HDMV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.352
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.496
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.576
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.427
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.289
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.414
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.541
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.473
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.504
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 24, 2016
5.77
5.8%
Mr. Ladner serves as Chief Investment Officer and is the Chair of the Investment Committee for Horizon. In these capacities, he oversees all aspects of the Investment Management division for the firm. He also provides the Investment Management division with Macro analysis and interpretation of global derivatives, credit, foreign exchange, equity, and funding markets. His previous roles at Horizon included Head of Risk and Director of Quantitative & Alternative Strategies. Prior to Horizon, Mr. Ladner was a founder of Charlotte Global Advisors and Principal Guard, LLC. Mr. Ladner helped to launch an equity index volatility and dispersion trading unit at PEΔK6 Investments in Chicago, a proprietary listed option and volatility trading firm. Previously at First Union/Wachovia, Mr. Ladner founded and ran the equity swap and forwards portfolio while also managing equity option and volatility portfolios. He also co-founded and managed the Risk Arbitrage and Special Situations portfolio.Mr. Ladner then managed the swaption and cap/floor portion of the bank’s interest rate derivatives portfolio. Mr. Ladner received his BA in Economics and Russian Language & Literature from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 24, 2016
5.77
5.8%
Dr. Clark serves as Managing Director of Structured Financial Solutions for Horizon. He is also an Associate Professor of Finance at UNC Charlotte, where he conducts research in the areas of mathematical finance, derivative securities, asset pricing, and financial econometrics. His work at Horizon focuses on volatility forecasting models, dynamic factor models, and other quantitative methods. He has a Ph.D. in Mathematical Sciences (with a concentration in applied probability and stochastic modeling) and a Ph.D. in Applied Economics (with a concentration in financial economics), both from Clemson University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 24, 2016
5.77
5.8%
Dr. Dickson serves as Head of Portfolio Management and in this role oversees all investment strategies managed by Horizon. He also conducts research on the development of quantitative methods and strategies that support Horizon’s investment process and new product development. His research is published in scholarly journals and he frequently speaks on these topics at industry conferences. In previous roles at Horizon, he served as Director of Structured Financial Solutions and as a portfolio manager with an emphasis on retirement income and protection strategies. Dr. Dickson specializes in the areas of empirical asset pricing, portfolio construction, and factor models. Both during and after his Ph.D. studies he taught undergraduate and graduate school coursework in finance and portfolio management at UNC Charlotte. Prior to earning his Ph.D. he worked in financial analysis support roles at Premier, Inc. and Global Compliance. Dr. Dickson received his BS in Chemistry from Winthrop University and both an MS in Economics and Ph.D. in Finance from UNC Charlotte.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
