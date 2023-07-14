Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

5.8%

1 yr return

6.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$40 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.0
$23.86
$29.79

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 127.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HDMV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Aug 24, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    1800002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Ladner

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in common stocks and depositary receipts of developed market companies listed and traded on non-U.S. exchanges that Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon” or the “Sub-Advisor”) believes exhibit low future expected volatility. The term “developed market companies” means those companies (i) whose securities are traded principally on a stock exchange in a developed market country, (ii) with a primary business office in a developed market country, or (iii) that have at least 50% of their assets in, or derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from, a developed market country. The Sub-Advisor considers Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States to be developed market countries. However, this list may change in response to market and geopolitical events. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in at least three countries and at least 40% of its net assets in countries other than the United States.The goal of this strategy is to capture upside price movements in rising markets and reduce downside risk when markets decline. To implement this strategy, in selecting securities for the Fund from a portfolio of eligible securities, the Sub-Advisor employs volatility forecasting models to forecast future expected volatility. The strategy is largely quantitative and rules-based, but also includes multiple parameters over which the Sub-Advisor may exercise discretion (including, but not limited to, the number of holdings and the weightings of particular holdings) in connection with its active management of the Fund.To begin, the Sub-Advisor gathers pricing and generates return data for the starting universe, which is comprised of common stocks and depositary receipts of large and mid-cap securities across developed markets, which securities have been pre-screened by the Sub-Advisor to ensure they are liquid and accessible for trading. The Sub-Advisor then conducts volatility forecasts for securities comprising the starting universe and ranks them from low to high based on their volatility forecasts. The Sub-Advisor targets 100-400 securities for inclusion in the portfolio based on future expected volatility. Once the final portfolio is selected, the Sub-Advisor measures co-movements of the selected securities using statistical techniques designed to reduce estimation error. In the final portfolio construction, the Sub-Advisor gives larger weights to securities with lower future expected volatility and has the ability to adjust how aggressive the weighting scheme is depending on market conditions. The Sub-Advisor periodically rebalances and reallocates the portfolio using this methodology, which may result in higher levels of portfolio turnover.As of October 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in Japanese issuers, companies operating in Asia and companies operating in Europe, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

HDMV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HDMV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -0.2% 22.6% 94.01%
1 Yr 6.8% -23.3% 32.8% 96.71%
3 Yr 3.0%* -4.6% 20.6% 90.73%
5 Yr -0.3%* -11.2% 9.8% 71.33%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.5% 10.0% 66.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HDMV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.5% -27.8% 166.1% 37.20%
2021 3.6% -42.2% 28.2% 61.30%
2020 -3.2% -7.3% 5.5% 94.82%
2019 3.6% 1.1% 7.1% 50.17%
2018 -1.6% -8.1% -1.1% 1.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HDMV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.1% -9.7% 22.6% 97.90%
1 Yr -5.0% -23.3% 56.0% 94.93%
3 Yr -0.5%* -4.6% 22.3% 97.13%
5 Yr 1.0%* -11.2% 12.6% 47.57%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HDMV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.5% -27.8% 166.1% 37.20%
2021 3.6% -42.2% 28.2% 61.30%
2020 -3.2% -7.3% 5.5% 94.82%
2019 3.6% 1.1% 7.1% 50.17%
2018 -1.6% -8.1% -1.1% 1.05%

HDMV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HDMV Category Low Category High HDMV % Rank
Net Assets 40 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 90.75%
Number of Holdings 180 2 3900 28.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 10 M 530 K 13.7 B 90.48%
Weighting of Top 10 18.87% 7.3% 99.9% 68.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD /SGD/ 1.89%
  2. OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING /SGD/ 1.82%
  3. MCDONALD'S HOLDINGS CO J /JPY/ 1.76%
  4. MTR CORP /HKD/ 1.74%
  5. DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD /SGD/ 1.64%
  6. SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD /SGD/ 1.50%
  7. KONINKLIJKE KPN NV /EUR/ 1.40%
  8. POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED /HKD/ 1.37%
  9. SWISSCOM AG-REG /CHF/ 1.25%
  10. UNITED OVERSEAS BK LTD ORD /SGD/ 1.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HDMV % Rank
Stocks 		98.99% 75.03% 100.46% 27.98%
Cash 		1.01% -31.92% 11.89% 66.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 37.80%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 56.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 34.23%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 36.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDMV % Rank
Financial Services 		17.17% 0.00% 42.76% 75.38%
Real Estate 		14.90% 0.00% 17.64% 0.90%
Communication Services 		14.61% 0.00% 23.78% 3.90%
Industrials 		13.22% 1.03% 36.79% 49.55%
Utilities 		12.43% 0.00% 27.46% 5.11%
Consumer Defense 		12.25% 0.00% 31.84% 15.62%
Healthcare 		5.86% 0.00% 23.28% 84.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.03% 0.00% 27.46% 91.59%
Technology 		2.89% 0.00% 24.16% 84.08%
Basic Materials 		1.37% 0.00% 30.76% 97.90%
Energy 		0.28% 0.00% 26.59% 90.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDMV % Rank
Non US 		98.66% 71.47% 100.46% 15.77%
US 		0.33% 0.00% 15.02% 84.52%

HDMV - Expenses

Operational Fees

HDMV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.01% 21.16% 73.11%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.25% 81.14%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.88%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

HDMV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

HDMV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HDMV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 127.00% 2.00% 158.16% 98.61%

HDMV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HDMV Category Low Category High HDMV % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.86% 0.00% 8.48% 16.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HDMV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HDMV Category Low Category High HDMV % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.68% 0.18% 7.85% 40.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HDMV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HDMV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Ladner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 24, 2016

5.77

5.8%

Mr. Ladner serves as Chief Investment Officer and is the Chair of the Investment Committee for Horizon. In these capacities, he oversees all aspects of the Investment Management division for the firm. He also provides the Investment Management division with Macro analysis and interpretation of global derivatives, credit, foreign exchange, equity, and funding markets. His previous roles at Horizon included Head of Risk and Director of Quantitative & Alternative Strategies. Prior to Horizon, Mr. Ladner was a founder of Charlotte Global Advisors and Principal Guard, LLC. Mr. Ladner helped to launch an equity index volatility and dispersion trading unit at PEΔK6 Investments in Chicago, a proprietary listed option and volatility trading firm. Previously at First Union/Wachovia, Mr. Ladner founded and ran the equity swap and forwards portfolio while also managing equity option and volatility portfolios. He also co-founded and managed the Risk Arbitrage and Special Situations portfolio.Mr. Ladner then managed the swaption and cap/floor portion of the bank’s interest rate derivatives portfolio. Mr. Ladner received his BA in Economics and Russian Language & Literature from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Steven Clark

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 24, 2016

5.77

5.8%

Dr. Clark serves as Managing Director of Structured Financial Solutions for Horizon. He is also an Associate Professor of Finance at UNC Charlotte, where he conducts research in the areas of mathematical finance, derivative securities, asset pricing, and financial econometrics. His work at Horizon focuses on volatility forecasting models, dynamic factor models, and other quantitative methods. He has a Ph.D. in Mathematical Sciences (with a concentration in applied probability and stochastic modeling) and a Ph.D. in Applied Economics (with a concentration in financial economics), both from Clemson University.

Michael Dickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 24, 2016

5.77

5.8%

Dr. Dickson serves as Head of Portfolio Management and in this role oversees all investment strategies managed by Horizon. He also conducts research on the development of quantitative methods and strategies that support Horizon’s investment process and new product development. His research is published in scholarly journals and he frequently speaks on these topics at industry conferences. In previous roles at Horizon, he served as Director of Structured Financial Solutions and as a portfolio manager with an emphasis on retirement income and protection strategies. Dr. Dickson specializes in the areas of empirical asset pricing, portfolio construction, and factor models. Both during and after his Ph.D. studies he taught undergraduate and graduate school coursework in finance and portfolio management at UNC Charlotte. Prior to earning his Ph.D. he worked in financial analysis support roles at Premier, Inc. and Global Compliance. Dr. Dickson received his BS in Chemistry from Winthrop University and both an MS in Economics and Ph.D. in Finance from UNC Charlotte.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

