The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a range of commodity related derivative instruments, primarily futures contracts and other commodity linked derivative instruments (including but not limited to futures on commodities, commodity related securities or commodity indices and swaps on physical commodities), and structured notes. The Fund may also invest in foreign currency (e.g. forward currency contracts, currency options, and swaps on currencies), and cash or cash equivalents including certificates of deposit, treasury bills, and floating rate notes. The Fund’s investments in commodity futures contracts and other commodity linked instruments (collectively, “Commodities Instruments”) will be made through a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). Through its investment in the Subsidiary, the Fund will seek exposure to a range of commodity sectors from time to time including, but not limited to, the energy, agriculture and metals sectors. The Fund may invest in any sector of the commodities markets throughout the world. The Fund may trade securities actively. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity markets within the limits of current federal income tax laws applicable to investment companies such as the Fund, which limit the ability of investment companies to invest directly in Commodities Instruments. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund, but unlike the Fund, it may invest without limitation in Commodities Instruments. Except as otherwise noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investments include the Fund’s indirect investments through the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary’s holdings in Commodities Instruments will consist, in part, of futures contracts, which are contractual agreements to buy or sell a particular commodity or financial instrument at a pre-determined price in the future. The Subsidiary may also invest in commodity-linked instruments, which include: (1) ETFs that provide exposure to commodities; and (2) pooled investment vehicles that invest primarily in commodities and commodity-related instruments. The Subsidiary may have both long and short positions in Commodities Instruments. However, for Commodity Instruments in the aggregate, the Subsidiary will provide a net long exposure. Net long exposure means to hold or be exposed to a security or instrument with the expectation that its value will increase over time. As U.S. and London exchanges list additional contracts, as currently listed contracts on those exchanges gain sufficient liquidity or as other exchanges list sufficiently liquid contracts, the Fund’s sub-advisers, Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“SIMNA”) and Schroder Investment Management North America Limited (“SIMNA Ltd.,” together with SIMNA, the “Sub-Advisers”), will include those contracts in the list of possible investments of the Subsidiary. The list of Commodities Instruments and commodities markets considered for investment can and will change over time. The Subsidiary will also invest short-term fixed income investments and cash and cash equivalents as necessary to serve to as margin or collateral for its holdings in Commodities Instruments. The Fund will invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The remainder of the Fund’s assets will primarily be invested in: (1) equity securities of commodities related issuers; (2) short-term investment grade fixed income securities, including U.S. government and agency securities and sovereign debt obligations of non-U.S. countries and repurchase agreements; (3) money market instruments; (4) ETFs and other investment companies registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”); and (5) cash and other cash equivalents. The Fund uses such instruments as investments and to collateralize the Subsidiary’s Commodities Instruments exposure on a day-to-day basis. The Fund may also invest directly in ETFs and other investment companies, including closed-end funds, that provide exposure to Commodities Instruments, equity securities and fixed income securities to the extent permitted under the 1940 Act. The Fund’s investment process follows four pillars of analysis: fundamental, quantitative, technical, and sentiment. In addition to this analysis, the Sub-Advisers evaluate financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics (where available) when determining asset allocation to various commodities. ESG characteristics are one of several factors that contribute to the Sub-Advisers’ overall evaluation of the risk and return potential of a commodity. The Fund will not acquire any physical commodities directly. The Fund will not enter into any contracts relating to physical commodities other than commodity futures, warrants, swaps, and options contracts. Any commodity futures or options contracts and any other derivative instruments that call for physical delivery of the underlying commodity will be liquidated prior to delivery and Hartford Funds Management Company, LLC (the “Investment Manager”) has put in place procedures to ensure that this occurs.