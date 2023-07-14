The Fund is actively managed and seeks to provide enhanced returns across multiple market cycles that are broadly correlated to the U.S. equity markets. The Fund uses a proprietary quantitative investment model (the "Model") developed by the Fund's subadvisor, Howard Capital Management, Inc. ("Subadviser"), to determine if the Fund's assets are allocated to U.S. equity securities or to cash and cash equivalents (i.e., money market funds, U.S. government securities and/or similar securities). The Fund will invest in, to have exposure to, U.S. equity securities in order to achieve capital appreciation, or will invest in cash or cash equivalents in order to attempt to preserve capital during market downturns. When allocated to U.S. equities, the Fund will seek leveraged exposure of its net assets through investments in derivatives, such as swaps, in order to achieve enhanced returns.

The Model attempts to identify broad trends in U.S. equity markets and utilizes the HCM-BuyLine®, a tactical proprietary indicator that uses technical indicators to identify broad trends in the U.S. equity markets, to determine whether to invest in U.S. equity securities or cash and cash equivalents. When the S&P 500® Index hits a specified threshold below the HCM-BuyLine, the Model indicates a downward trend is established and the Fund will be fully invested in cash or cash equivalents in order to attempt to preserve capital. The Fund will continue to have no equity exposure until the Model indicates that an upward trend in the U.S. markets has been established. An upward trend is established when the S&P 500 Index closes above the HCM-BuyLine for five consecutive days. The Fund will then be fully invested in U.S. equity securities and will continue to be so invested until the Model indicates that a downward trend has been established.

When the Fund is allocated to U.S. equity securities, it will have approximately the following daily exposures (obtained directly by investing in U.S. equity securities or indirectly through investments in derivatives):

80% exposure to all of the securities of the S&P 500 Index ("S&P Allocation"), which measures the performance of 500 large capitalization companies listed on stock exchanges in the U.S.;

80% exposure to all of the 100 largest, U.S.-based, non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange ("Technology Allocation"); and

Up to 40% exposure to the securities of a specific sector or industry ("Sector Allocation"). The Sector Allocation will be in one of the following 13 sectors or industries: industrial sector, communication services sector, consumer discretionary sector, consumer staples sector, energy sector, financial sector, health care sector, real estate sector, technology sector, utilities sector, materials sector, biotechnology industry and semiconductor industry.

The Model determines the Sector Allocation based on a proprietary relative strength formula, which evaluates the volatility and momentum of each sector or industry to determine which is experiencing the strongest market trend relative to the other sectors or industries. The sector or industry showing the strongest upward market trend will be selected by the Model as the Sector Allocation. Only one sector or industry is selected by the Model at a time. The Sector Allocation is expected to change in response to shorter-term market conditions, which may result in high portfolio turnover and increased costs. The Fund's exposure to the Sector Allocation may be less than 40% depending on the volatility and liquidity of the equity securities in the relevant sector or industry.

The Fund will utilize leverage to achieve total exposure of up to 200% of the Fund's net assets to the S&P Allocation, Technology Allocation and the Sector Allocation (together, the "Allocations"). A Sector Allocation of less than 40% may result in the Fund having less than 200% total exposure each day. The Subadviser will provide the Fund's investment adviser, Rafferty Asset Management, LLC ("Adviser"), with investment signals ("Signals") pursuant to the Model's determinations. The Adviser is responsible for investing the Fund's assets pursuant to the Signals and may rebalance the Fund's portfolio as frequently as daily when invested in U.S. equity securities so that its exposure to the Allocations is consistent with the Fund's investment strategy.

The Fund may invest directly in the securities of the Allocations, in addition to utilizing exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and swaps that use indices or ETFs as reference assets to provide exposure to the Allocations. Each Allocation is represented by a securities market index. The Fund intends to seek exposure to the Sector Allocations by investing directly in the securities of the index, investing in an ETF that tracks the performance of the index, or obtaining exposure to the index by investing in a swap that uses the index or an ETF that tracks the performance of the index as a reference asset. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund is expected to hold ETFs and money market funds, deposit accounts with institutions with high quality credit ratings, and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest 25% or more of its total assets in companies in the same industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the indices representing the Allocations are so concentrated.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (excluding the value of the collateral received).

The terms "daily," "day," and "trading day" refer to the period from the close of the markets on one trading day to the close of the markets on the next trading day. The Fund is "non-diversified," meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund's investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund's Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.