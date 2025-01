The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through its investments in bitcoin futures contracts. The Fund does not invest directly in bitcoin. If you are considering a direct investment in bitcoin you should consider another investment.

Bitcoin is a digital asset. The ownership and operation of bitcoin is determined by participants in an online, peer-to-peer network sometimes referred to as the “Bitcoin Network”. The Bitcoin Network connects computers that run publicly accessible, or “open source,” software that follows the rules and procedures governing the Bitcoin Network. This is commonly referred to as the Bitcoin Protocol. The value of bitcoin is not backed by any government, corporation, or other identified body. Instead, its value is determined in part by the supply and demand in markets created to facilitate the trading of bitcoin. Ownership and transaction records for bitcoin are protected through a system of encryption and decryption known as “public-key cryptography.” This system ensures that only the intended recipient can read an encrypted message and that a signed message truly comes from the claimed sender. The supply of bitcoin is determined by the Bitcoin Protocol. No single entity owns or operates the Bitcoin Network. The Bitcoin Network is collectively maintained by (1) a decentralized group of participants who run computer software that results in the recording and validation of transactions (commonly referred to as “miners”), (2) developers who propose improvements to the Bitcoin Protocol and the software that enforces the protocol and (3) users who choose which version of the bitcoin software to run. From time to time, the developers suggest changes to the bitcoin software. If a sufficient number of users and miners elect not to adopt the changes, a new digital asset, operating on the earlier version of the bitcoin software, may be created. This is often referred to as a “fork.” The price of the bitcoin futures contracts in which the Fund invests may reflect the impact of these forks.

The Fund will invest in standardized, cash-settled bitcoin futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (“CME”), a commodity exchange registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”). The Fund generally seeks to invest in front-month bitcoin futures but may also invest in back-month bitcoin futures contracts. Front-month bitcoin futures contracts are those contracts with the shortest time to maturity. Back-month bitcoin futures contracts are those with longer times to maturity.

The Fund expects to invest in bitcoin futures primarily by investing a portion of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands and advised by the Adviser (the “Subsidiary”). The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with indirect exposure to bitcoin within the limits of current federal income tax laws applicable to investment companies such as the Fund, which limit the ability of investment companies to invest directly in bitcoin, bitcoin futures, and certain other investments that do not generate qualifying income for tax purposes. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund, but it may invest in bitcoin futures and similar investments to a greater extent than the Fund. Except as otherwise noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investments include the Fund’s indirect investments through the Subsidiary. Because the Fund intends to elect to be treated as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”), the size of the Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary will be limited to 25% of the Fund’s total assets, tested at the end of each fiscal quarter.

The Fund will generally hold its bitcoin futures contract positions during periods in which the value of bitcoin or bitcoin futures are flat or declining as well as during periods in which the value of bitcoin or bitcoin futures is rising. To maintain its exposure to bitcoin futures contracts, the Fund must sell its futures contracts as they near expiration and replace them with new futures contracts with a later expiration date. This is often referred to as “rolling” a futures contract. Futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced higher than futures contracts with a shorter term to expiration, a relationship called “contango.” When rolling futures contracts that are in contango, the Fund will sell the expiring contract at a relatively lower price and buy a longer-dated contract at a relatively higher price.

Conversely, futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced lower than futures contracts with a shorter term to expiration, a relationship called “backwardation.” When rolling futures contracts that are in backwardation, the Fund will sell the expiring contract at a relatively higher price and buy a longer-dated contract at a relatively lower price.

The Fund also pursues options overlay strategies such as covered calls on bitcoin futures contracts and investment funds that seek exposure to bitcoin ( e.g. , selling a call option on an underlying futures contract or fund shares the Fund owns) to generate incremental returns and/or protect against downside exposure. The Fund may also invest in short-term cash instruments that have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles. For example, the Fund may invest in (i) U.S. Treasury securities that have initial maturities of one year or less and are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, and (ii) repurchase agreements, which are contracts in which a seller of securities, usually U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. Repurchase agreements are primarily used by the Fund as a short-term investment vehicle for cash positions. The Fund also expects to engage in reverse repurchase agreements for investment purposes.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes), directly or indirectly, in investments that provide exposure to bitcoin and/or bitcoin-related investments.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer or financial instrument with a single counterparty than a diversified fund.