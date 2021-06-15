The Expedition Plus Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Expedition Plus Fund’s investment adviser, Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon” or the “Adviser”), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in large-cap U.S. equity securities and selling and purchasing put and call options in an effort to generate income to the Fund. The Fund employs techniques, including strategic portfolio positioning and security selection, to seek to achieve higher overall volatility as compared to the large-cap equity market generally.

Equity Portfolio

Horizon selects and weights securities using a flexible approach that combines active management and quantitative models to allocate the Fund’s portfolio between issuers, sectors and/or factors (e.g., growth, value, momentum, quality, size and volatility) that Horizon believes offer the opportunity for the highest projected return and above average levels of market risk. Horizon assesses projected return and risk by diversifying across stocks that have one or more stock characteristics that Horizon believes are consistent with more aggressive factors. Additionally, Horizon may screen for underperformers by examining underlying characteristics and sentiment that may erode stock momentum. Horizon may add or modify these characteristics as economic conditions change. In constructing the portfolio, Horizon may consider industry and position constraints to ensure sufficient diversification, as determined by Horizon. The Expedition Plus Fund expects equity securities with the foregoing characteristics in aggregate to have an aggressive tilt, and therefore the Expedition Plus Fund may lag the performance of traditional U.S. large-cap equity markets when those markets decline, but is designed to outperform when U.S. large-cap equity markets experience strong gains. The Expedition Plus Fund will primarily invest in common stocks and securities issued by public real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Depending on market conditions, the Horizon Large Cap Expedition Plus Fund may at times focus its investments in particular sectors or areas of the economy. The Expedition Plus Fund expects to engage in frequent buying and selling of securities to achieve its investment objective.

Options Portfolio

The Expedition Plus Fund also seeks to generate income through the use of an options strategy involving primarily the sale and purchase of put and call options on broad-based securities indices (including, without limitation, the S&P 500) or ETFs that track broad-based securities indices. The Expedition Plus Fund expects to engage in “put spread” transactions, which consist of a sold put option on a portion of the Fund’s portfolio, and purchased put option of the same maturity with a lower strike price. The Fund seeks to generate income from the sold put options while the purchased put options with a lower strike are used to hedge against a decline of the option’s reference asset. The use of this strategy is expected to increase the Expedition Plus Fund’s volatility.

During periods where the U.S. equity market is relatively stable or rising in value such that the option premiums received by the Fund exceed the change in value of the sold put option, the strategy may outperform an otherwise similar strategy that does not sell put options. Alternatively, during periods of falling markets where gains in the sold put options exceed the premiums received, the strategy would be expected to underperform an otherwise similar strategy with no sold put options. In those cases, however, losses will be hedged at values of the reference asset below the strike price of the long put option.

In addition to the sale and purchase of put options discussed above, the Expedition Plus Fund may also buy or write put and call options on individual securities (including ETFs) or securities indices for investment purposes, to hedge other investments, or to generate additional option premiums for the Fund. The Expedition Plus Fund’s options investments may involve “covered” positions where the Fund may write a call option on an underlying position to generate income. The Expedition Plus Fund may involve a “collateralized” strategy more generally, where the Fund may write put options on a security whose value is collateralized by cash (“cash-secured puts”) or otherwise collateralized by the Fund’s securities. The Expedition Plus Fund may also write options on individual securities that it does not hold in its portfolio (i.e., “naked” options), which have the potential for unlimited loss.

In addition to the put spreads discussed above, the Expedition Plus Fund’s option strategies may also involve other options combinations, such as spreads, straddles and collars. In “spread” transactions, the Expedition Plus Fund buys and writes a put or buys and writes a call on the same underlying instrument with the options having different strike prices, expiration dates, or both. When the Expedition Plus Fund engages in spread transactions, it seeks to profit from differences in the option premiums paid and received and in the market prices of the related options positions when they are closed out or sold. In “straddles,” the Expedition Plus Fund purchases a put option and a call option or writes a put option and a call option on the same instrument with the same expiration date and the same strike price. A “collar” position combines a put option purchased by the Expedition Plus Fund (the right of the Expedition Plus Fund to sell a specific security within a specified period) with a call option that is written by the Expedition Plus Fund (the right of the counterparty to buy the same security) in a single instrument, and the Expedition Plus Fund’s right to sell the security is typically set at a price that is below the counterparty’s right to buy the security. Thus, the combined position “collars” the performance of the underlying security, providing protection from depreciation below the price specified in the put option, and allowing for participation in any appreciation up to the price specified by the call option. In each case, the premium received for writing an option offsets, in part, the premium paid to purchase the corresponding option; however, downside protection may be limited as compared to just owning a single option. There is no limit on the number or size of the options transactions in which the Expedition Plus Fund may engage.