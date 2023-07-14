Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF

HAUZ | ETF

$20.91

$566 M

3.78%

$0.79

0.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.8%

1 yr return

-3.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

Net Assets

$566 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.0
$18.81
$23.75

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HAUZ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -11.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Xtrackers
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    22650001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Patrick Dwyer

Fund Description

The fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Underlying Index, which is a free-float capitalization weighted index that provides exposure to publicly traded real estate securities in countries outside the United States, excluding Pakistan and Vietnam.Portfolio management uses a representative sampling indexing strategy in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of securities in the index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Underlying Index as a whole. The fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets (but typically far more) in component securities (including depositary receipts in respect of such securities) of the Underlying Index. Investments in such depositary receipts will count towards the fund’s 80% investment policy discussed above with respect to the instruments that comprise the fund’s Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is composed of real estate securities including equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) from companies incorporated outside the United States, excluding Pakistan and Vietnam.Under normal circumstances, the Underlying Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly. The fund reconstitutes and rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index, and therefore, any changes to the Underlying Index’s reconstitution and rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes in the fund’s reconstitution and rebalance schedule.As of July 31, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of 641 securities, with an average market capitalization of approximately $1.443 billion and a minimum market capitalization of approximately $3.7 million, from issuers in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and the United Kingdom. The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in real estate securities of issuers from countries outside the United States. As of July 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was substantially comprised of securities of issuers from Japan (21%). The fund will not enter into transactions to hedge against declines in the value of the fund’s assets that are denominated in foreign currency.The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that its Underlying Index is concentrated. As of July 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was wholly comprised of issuers in the real estate sector. To the extent that the fund tracks the Underlying Index, the fund’s investment in certain sectors or countries may change over time.Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF is neither sponsored nor promoted, distributed or in any other manner supported by STOXX Limited, Zug, Switzerland, Deutsche Börse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers.Derivatives. Portfolio management generally may use futures contracts, stock index futures, options on futures, swap contracts and other types of derivatives in seeking performance that corresponds to its Underlying Index and will not use such instruments for speculative purposes.Securities lending. The fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions desiring to borrow securities to complete transactions and for other purposes. In connection with such loans, the fund receives liquid collateral equal to at least 102% of the value of the portfolio securities being lent. This collateral is marked to market on a daily basis. The fund may lend its portfolio securities in an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets.
Read More

HAUZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HAUZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.8% -7.4% 12.5% 96.89%
1 Yr -3.2% -23.1% 6.1% 52.33%
3 Yr -1.0%* -16.1% 6.0% 70.05%
5 Yr -3.0%* -17.3% 13.5% 55.00%
10 Yr 0.0%* -11.2% 3.2% 31.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HAUZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -43.9% 4.5% 5.24%
2021 4.8% -7.2% 14.9% 81.82%
2020 -2.1% -7.5% 4.4% 48.13%
2019 4.9% 0.3% 6.1% 20.43%
2018 -1.9% -6.3% 11.6% 55.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HAUZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.6% -15.4% 12.5% 98.45%
1 Yr -11.3% -23.1% 6.1% 86.01%
3 Yr 0.0%* -16.1% 6.0% 62.03%
5 Yr 2.1%* -17.3% 14.0% 8.33%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 6.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HAUZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -43.9% 4.5% 5.24%
2021 4.8% -7.2% 14.9% 81.82%
2020 -2.1% -7.5% 4.4% 48.13%
2019 4.9% 0.3% 6.1% 20.43%
2018 -1.9% -6.3% 12.0% 71.51%

HAUZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HAUZ Category Low Category High HAUZ % Rank
Net Assets 566 M 3.98 M 9.6 B 41.80%
Number of Holdings 654 5 739 2.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 103 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 55.44%
Weighting of Top 10 18.36% 18.1% 63.6% 98.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DWS GOVERNMENT AGENCY SECURITIES PORTFOLIO DWS GOVERNMENT CASH INSTITUTIONAL SHARES 3.02%
  2. Goodman Group 2.60%
  3. Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd 2.38%
  4. Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd 2.06%
  5. Vonovia SE 2.02%
  6. Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd 1.96%
  7. Link REIT 1.58%
  8. China Resources Land Ltd 1.45%
  9. Segro PLC 1.37%
  10. CK Asset Holdings Ltd 1.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HAUZ % Rank
Stocks 		98.89% 3.65% 126.54% 31.44%
Other 		0.82% -33.49% 78.71% 36.27%
Cash 		0.25% -1.38% 10.38% 85.49%
Bonds 		0.04% 0.00% 22.09% 5.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 68.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 69.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HAUZ % Rank
Real Estate 		96.32% 72.53% 100.00% 77.25%
Industrials 		1.16% 0.00% 4.91% 10.05%
Communication Services 		1.15% 0.00% 10.08% 28.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.73% 0.00% 13.03% 43.92%
Financial Services 		0.30% 0.00% 9.53% 14.29%
Technology 		0.09% 0.00% 4.92% 39.15%
Healthcare 		0.08% 0.00% 1.54% 12.70%
Basic Materials 		0.06% 0.00% 1.63% 4.76%
Energy 		0.05% 0.00% 0.11% 1.06%
Consumer Defense 		0.04% 0.00% 0.18% 1.06%
Utilities 		0.03% 0.00% 0.96% 3.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HAUZ % Rank
Non US 		98.66% 0.00% 99.40% 2.59%
US 		0.23% 0.00% 80.79% 92.75%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HAUZ % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		70.59% 0.00% 100.00% 84.21%
Derivative 		20.17% 0.00% 100.00% 8.42%
Government 		9.24% 0.00% 9.24% 0.53%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 33.47% 68.95%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.92% 70.53%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 67.89%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HAUZ % Rank
US 		0.04% 0.00% 22.09% 5.70%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 67.88%

HAUZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

HAUZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.11% 27.58% 98.95%
Management Fee 0.12% 0.10% 1.50% 2.59%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

HAUZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HAUZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HAUZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 1.00% 165.00% 6.49%

HAUZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HAUZ Category Low Category High HAUZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.78% 0.00% 5.11% 1.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HAUZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HAUZ Category Low Category High HAUZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.55% -0.23% 3.84% 2.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HAUZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HAUZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Patrick Dwyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2016

5.54

5.5%

Joined DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA in 2016 with 16 years of industry experience. Mr. Dwyer is a Director with Deutsche Asset Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager in the Passive Asset Management business since 2016. Prior to his current role, Mr. Dwyer was the head of Northern Trust’s International Equity Index ETF and Overlay portfolio management team in Chicago, managing portfolios for North American based clients.Patrick Dwyer is a Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago. He is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Trader in the Quantitative Management Group of Northern Trust Global Investments and is responsible for the management of international index portfolios. His time at Northern Trust included working in New York, Chicago, and in Hong Kong building a portfolio management desk. Mr. Dwyer has a broad range of experience managing developed, emerging, and frontier index mandates, and currency and future overlay portfolios.Before his current role, Patrick was a portfolio manager in the domestic index portfolio team. Prior to joining Northern Trust in 2003, Mr. Dwyer participated in the Deutsche Asset Management graduate training program. He rotated through the domestic fixed income and US structured equity fund management groups. Mr. Dwyer received a BS in Finance from Rutgers University in 2001.

Bryan Richards

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2016

5.54

5.5%

■ Joined DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in 2011 with 11 years of industry experience. ■ Head of Passive Portfolio Management, Americas: New York. Bryan Richards is a Director with Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager in the Passive Asset Management business since 2011. Mr. Richards began his career as an equity analyst at Fairhaven Capital LLC in Boston supporting two Portfolio Managers in a long-short equity strategy. Mr. Richards joined XShares Advisors, an ETF issuer, as a Vice President in 2007, providing analysis on index and fund construction as well as fund operations and performance before being promoted to Director of Fund Operations in 2009. Mr. Richards holds a BS Degree in Finance from Boston College and is a CFA Charterholder.

Shlomo Bassous

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2017

4.66

4.7%

Mr. Bassous is a Vice President with Deutsche Asset Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager in the DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in 2017 with 13 years of industry experience. . Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Mr. Bassous served as Portfolio Manager at Northern Trust Asset Management where he managed equity portfolios across a variety of global benchmarks. While at Northern Trust, he spent several years in Chicago, London and Hong Kong where he managed portfolios on behalf of institutional clients in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Before joining Northern Trust in 2007, he worked at The Bank of New York Mellon and Morgan Stanley in a variety of roles supporting equity trading and portfolio management. Mr. Bassous received a BS in Finance from Yeshiva University in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.06 10.42

