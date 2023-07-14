The fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Underlying Index, which is a free-float capitalization weighted index that provides exposure to publicly traded real estate securities in countries outside the United States, excluding Pakistan and Vietnam. Portfolio management uses a representative sampling indexing strategy in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of securities in the index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Underlying Index as a whole. The fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets (but typically far more) in component securities (including depositary receipts in respect of such securities) of the Underlying Index. Investments in such depositary receipts will count towards the fund’s 80% investment policy discussed above with respect to the instruments that comprise the fund’s Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is composed of real estate securities including equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) from companies incorporated outside the United States, excluding Pakistan and Vietnam. Under normal circumstances, the Underlying Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly. The fund reconstitutes and rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index, and therefore, any changes to the Underlying Index’s reconstitution and rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes in the fund’s reconstitution and rebalance schedule. As of July 31, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of 641 securities, with an average market capitalization of approximately $1.443 billion and a minimum market capitalization of approximately $3.7 million, from issuers in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and the United Kingdom. The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in real estate securities of issuers from countries outside the United States. As of July 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was substantially comprised of securities of issuers from Japan (21%). The fund will not enter into transactions to hedge against declines in the value of the fund’s assets that are denominated in foreign currency. The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that its Underlying Index is concentrated. As of July 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was wholly comprised of issuers in the real estate sector. To the extent that the fund tracks the Underlying Index, the fund’s investment in certain sectors or countries may change over time. Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF is neither sponsored nor promoted, distributed or in any other manner supported by STOXX Limited, Zug, Switzerland, Deutsche Börse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers. Derivatives. Portfolio management generally may use futures contracts, stock index futures, options on futures, swap contracts and other types of derivatives in seeking performance that corresponds to its Underlying Index and will not use such instruments for speculative purposes. Securities lending. The fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions desiring to borrow securities to complete transactions and for other purposes. In connection with such loans, the fund receives liquid collateral equal to at least 102% of the value of the portfolio securities being lent. This collateral is marked to market on a daily basis. The fund may lend its portfolio securities in an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets.