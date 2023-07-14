Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

HART | ETF

$28.19

$8.4 M

1.24%

$0.35

0.47%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.8%

1 yr return

6.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$8.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.0
$24.01
$28.75

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HART - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    IQ Healthy Hearts ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    IndexIQ
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Greg Barrato

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” — or indexing — investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index, which was developed by IndexIQ LLC (“IndexIQ”) with Candriam (“Candriam”) acting as index consultant to IndexIQ. The Underlying Index incorporates thematic selection criteria designed to provide exposure to equity securities of companies that are making a positive contribution to global health-related goals, such as by providing solutions for monitoring and curing heart diseases or helping people adopt a healthy lifestyle that limits cardiovascular risks. As of June 30, 2022, the primary sectors within the Underlying Index are consumer discretionary, consumer staples and health care. The Underlying Index includes securities of large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies that trade in the U.S. and foreign
markets, including emerging markets other than China, Egypt, India, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Underlying Index was approximately $1.26 billion to $2.21 trillion. The initial universe for the Underlying Index consists of the constituents of a third-party index designed to track the performance of the investable universe covering approximately the largest 99% of the free-float market capitalization in the global markets.
The Underlying Index includes thematic selection criteria developed by IndexIQ and Candriam that reflect initiatives, research and programs of the American Heart Association, Inc., a 501(c)(3) public charity, (“American Heart Association®”). Each of the thematic screens addresses issues or areas historically supported by the American Heart Association®. The American Heart Association® is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke.
The thematic selection criteria used by the Underlying Index to identify and score companies for potential inclusion in the Index are:
Diagnosis and/or treatment of cardiovascular diseases, such as atherosclerosis, thrombosis, heart attack and vascular surgery;
Manufacturing and distribution of healthy food;
Manufacturing and distribution of wellness products;
Providing services allowing people to access information about health and thereby make better informed decisions; and
Providing solutions for people to track their fitness and engage in healthy lifestyle.
Each eligible company is assigned a score between 0-10 for determining which constituents are to be included in the Underlying Index. This scoring is based upon either: (i) the percentage or dollar value of revenue that the company derives from activities relevant to the theme; or (ii) a measure of the impact a company’s activity has on the theme.
The security selection process also includes an exclusionary screen based on any continued and significant non-compliance with the principles within the United Nation’s Global Compact as well as the exclusion of companies engaged in certain businesses beyond minimum thresholds (e.g., companies that operate in countries with oppressive regimes, that operate in adult content, alcohol, vaping, armament, gambling, nuclear, and tobacco and non-research, non-prescription or recreational cannabis sectors, or that utilize animal testing or genetic modification in research and development).
Following the application of the exclusionary screens, the Underlying Index selects the top-ranked 50 to 80 companies for inclusion based on the thematic selection criteria scoring. The number of companies selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index will vary depending on the number of companies that exceed the thematic screening score required for inclusion in the Underlying Index.
Securities selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index are weighted using a modified market capitalization-weighting methodology, with a minimum component weight of 0.5% and maximum component weight of 5% at the time of rebalance.
The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly. The Underlying Index applies the exclusionary screen on a monthly basis and any company identified in the exclusionary screen is removed from the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index may include as a component one or more ETFs advised by the Advisor (“Affiliated ETFs”) and the Fund will typically invest in any Affiliated ETF included in the Underlying Index. The Fund also may invest in Affiliated ETFs that are not components of the index if such an investment will help the Fund track the Underlying Index.
For additional information about the Fund’s principal investment strategies, see “Description of the Principal Strategies of the Fund.”
Read More

HART - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HART Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -25.6% 23.4% 93.30%
1 Yr 6.9% -30.0% 21.8% 23.95%
3 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 19.7% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.7% 15.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -6.2% 15.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HART Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.6% -53.9% 11.7% N/A
2021 N/A -22.3% 18.5% N/A
2020 N/A -4.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 13.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.7% 26.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HART Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -41.2% 23.4% 93.85%
1 Yr N/A -30.0% 28.3% 27.68%
3 Yr N/A* -18.7% 19.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.7% 15.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 15.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HART Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.6% -53.9% 11.7% N/A
2021 N/A -22.3% 18.5% N/A
2020 N/A -4.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 13.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.7% 26.9% N/A

HART - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HART Category Low Category High HART % Rank
Net Assets 8.4 M 732 K 46.2 B 87.98%
Number of Holdings 79 21 473 42.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.93 M 2.18 K 21.6 B 85.34%
Weighting of Top 10 51.40% 12.3% 80.8% 18.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Eli Lilly Co 5.73%
  2. Alphabet Inc 5.61%
  3. Novartis AG 5.56%
  4. Novo Nordisk A/S 5.50%
  5. Apple Inc 5.39%
  6. AstraZeneca PLC 5.19%
  7. Abbott Laboratories 5.12%
  8. NIKE Inc 5.00%
  9. Merck Co Inc 4.90%
  10. Johnson Johnson 4.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HART % Rank
Stocks 		99.91% 85.37% 106.13% 25.13%
Cash 		0.33% -0.10% 9.01% 75.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 56.02%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 57.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 56.02%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 55.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HART % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 53.93%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 1.05%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 7.13% 5.24%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 1.57%
Healthcare 		0.00% 59.26% 100.00% 99.48%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.85% 68.06%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 53.93%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 1.05%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 1.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 14.20% 0.52%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 14.83% 68.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HART % Rank
US 		71.62% 53.67% 104.41% 97.38%
Non US 		28.29% 0.00% 45.40% 3.14%

HART - Expenses

Operational Fees

HART Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.47% 0.08% 3.13% 81.44%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 14.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 16.47%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

HART Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HART Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HART Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 238.00% N/A

HART - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HART Category Low Category High HART % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.24% 0.00% 2.44% 7.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HART Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HART Category Low Category High HART % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.54% 1.92% 0.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HART Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HART - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Barrato

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 14, 2021

1.38

1.4%

Mr. Barrato has managed the MainStay VP IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Portfolio since inception. Mr. Barrato joined IndexIQ Advisors LLC as a Vice President in November 2010 and has been a Senior Vice President of the IndexIQ Advisors LLC since August 2013. Prior to joining IndexIQ Advisors LLC, Mr. Barrato served as Head Global Equity Trader and Trader at Lucerne Capital Management, LLC from 2008 to 2010 and as Assistant Trader and Operations Manager at ReachCapital Management, LP from 2004 to 2008. Mr. Barrato is a 2002 graduate of the University of Connecticut.

James Harrison

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 14, 2021

1.38

1.4%

James Harrison has been a member of the portfolio management team of IndexIQ Advisors LLC since 2015. Prior to joining IndexIQ, Mr. Harrison served as trading assistant, operations specialist and sales assistant at Cuttone & Company from 2010 to 2015. Mr. Harrison is a graduate of St. Lawrence University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.26 2.12

