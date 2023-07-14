The Fund employs a “passive management” — or indexing — investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index, which was developed by IndexIQ LLC (“IndexIQ”) with Candriam (“Candriam”) acting as index consultant to IndexIQ. The Underlying Index incorporates thematic selection criteria designed to provide exposure to equity securities of companies that are making a positive contribution to global health-related goals, such as by providing solutions for monitoring and curing heart diseases or helping people adopt a healthy lifestyle that limits cardiovascular risks. As of June 30, 2022, the primary sectors within the Underlying Index are consumer discretionary, consumer staples and health care. The Underlying Index includes securities of large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies that trade in the U.S. and foreign

markets, including emerging markets other than China, Egypt, India, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Underlying Index was approximately $1.26 billion to $2.21 trillion. The initial universe for the Underlying Index consists of the constituents of a third-party index designed to track the performance of the investable universe covering approximately the largest 99% of the free-float market capitalization in the global markets.

The Underlying Index includes thematic selection criteria developed by IndexIQ and Candriam that reflect initiatives, research and programs of the American Heart Association, Inc., a 501(c)(3) public charity, (“American Heart Association ® ”). Each of the thematic screens addresses issues or areas historically supported by the American Heart Association ® . The American Heart Association ® is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke.

The thematic selection criteria used by the Underlying Index to identify and score companies for potential inclusion in the Index are:

Diagnosis and/or treatment of cardiovascular diseases, such as atherosclerosis, thrombosis, heart attack and vascular surgery; ​ Manufacturing and distribution of healthy food; ​ Manufacturing and distribution of wellness products; ​ Providing services allowing people to access information about health and thereby make better informed decisions; and ​ Providing solutions for people to track their fitness and engage in healthy lifestyle. ​ Each eligible company is assigned a score between 0-10 for determining which constituents are to be included in the Underlying Index. This scoring is based upon either: (i) the percentage or dollar value of revenue that the company derives from activities relevant to the theme; or (ii) a measure of the impact a company’s activity has on the theme. The security selection process also includes an exclusionary screen based on any continued and significant non-compliance with the principles within the United Nation’s Global Compact as well as the exclusion of companies engaged in certain businesses beyond minimum thresholds (e.g., companies that operate in countries with oppressive regimes, that operate in adult content, alcohol, vaping, armament, gambling, nuclear, and tobacco and non-research, non-prescription or recreational cannabis sectors, or that utilize animal testing or genetic modification in research and development). Following the application of the exclusionary screens, the Underlying Index selects the top-ranked 50 to 80 companies for inclusion based on the thematic selection criteria scoring. The number of companies selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index will vary depending on the number of companies that exceed the thematic screening score required for inclusion in the Underlying Index. Securities selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index are weighted using a modified market capitalization-weighting methodology, with a minimum component weight of 0.5% and maximum component weight of 5% at the time of rebalance. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly. The Underlying Index applies the exclusionary screen on a monthly basis and any company identified in the exclusionary screen is removed from the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index may include as a component one or more ETFs advised by the Advisor (“Affiliated ETFs”) and the Fund will typically invest in any Affiliated ETF included in the Underlying Index. The Fund also may invest in Affiliated ETFs that are not components of the index if such an investment will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. For additional information about the Fund’s principal investment strategies, see “Description of the Principal Strategies of the Fund.” Read More