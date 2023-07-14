Principal Investment Strategies: The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in commodity futures contracts. The adviser delegates the selection of futures contracts for the Fund’s portfolio to a futures adviser, Altis Partners (Jersey) Limited (the “Futures Adviser”).

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a portfolio of futures contracts on commodities and commodity indices that the Futures Adviser believes will provide exposure across commodities markets (collectively, “Futures Contracts”). The Fund attempts to capture the economic benefit derived from rising trends based on the price changes of the Futures Contracts. Each month, each Futures Contract is generally positioned long if the Futures Contract is experiencing a positive price trend. The Fund may take short positions if the Futures Contract is experiencing a negative price trend. However, the Fund expects its Futures Contract portfolio to have a net long bias in most market environments.

Price trends and the determination whether to take a long or short position are based on the expected returns of each Futures Contract, derived from the Futures Adviser’s models that use valuation (price changes relative to economic indicators such as inflation) and momentum signals (prices trending higher or lower over various look back periods). In addition to return, the Futures Adviser considers the risk of each Futures Contract and the correlation between Futures Contracts. The Fund will also hold short-term U.S. Treasury securities or other high credit quality, short-term fixed-income or similar securities (such as shares of money market funds and collateralized repurchase agreements) for direct investment or as collateral for Futures Contracts.

Unlike a typical commodity pool that is taxed as a partnership and provides each partner with a Schedule K-1 annually, the Fund provides shareholders with a Form 1099 but no Schedule K-1. To deliver 1099s consistent with applicable tax law, the Fund intends to invest in an underlying subsidiary, as discussed below.

Typically, the Fund will not invest directly in commodity Futures Contracts. The Fund expects to gain exposure to these investments by investing up to 25% of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is advised by Simplify Asset Management Inc., which obtains research support from the Futures Adviser. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity markets in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.