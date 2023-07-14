Home
Trending ETFs
Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF

HARD | ETF

$24.74

$6.2 M

1.60%

$0.40

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$6.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

68.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
$24.43
$25.98

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF

HARD | ETF

$24.74

$6.2 M

1.60%

$0.40

0.75%

HARD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies: The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in commodity futures contracts. The adviser delegates the selection of futures contracts for the Fund’s portfolio to a futures adviser, Altis Partners (Jersey) Limited (the “Futures Adviser”).

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a portfolio of futures contracts on commodities and commodity indices that the Futures Adviser believes will provide exposure across commodities markets (collectively, “Futures Contracts”). The Fund attempts to capture the economic benefit derived from rising trends based on the price changes of the Futures Contracts. Each month, each Futures Contract is generally positioned long if the Futures Contract is experiencing a positive price trend. The Fund may take short positions if the Futures Contract is experiencing a negative price trend. However, the Fund expects its Futures Contract portfolio to have a net long bias in most market environments.

Price trends and the determination whether to take a long or short position are based on the expected returns of each Futures Contract, derived from the Futures Adviser’s models that use valuation (price changes relative to economic indicators such as inflation) and momentum signals (prices trending higher or lower over various look back periods). In addition to return, the Futures Adviser considers the risk of each Futures Contract and the correlation between Futures Contracts. The Fund will also hold short-term U.S. Treasury securities or other high credit quality, short-term fixed-income or similar securities (such as shares of money market funds and collateralized repurchase agreements) for direct investment or as collateral for Futures Contracts.

Unlike a typical commodity pool that is taxed as a partnership and provides each partner with a Schedule K-1 annually, the Fund provides shareholders with a Form 1099 but no Schedule K-1. To deliver 1099s consistent with applicable tax law, the Fund intends to invest in an underlying subsidiary, as discussed below.

Typically, the Fund will not invest directly in commodity Futures Contracts. The Fund expects to gain exposure to these investments by investing up to 25% of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is advised by Simplify Asset Management Inc., which obtains research support from the Futures Adviser. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity markets in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

HARD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HARD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HARD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HARD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HARD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

HARD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HARD Category Low Category High HARD % Rank
Net Assets 6.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 19 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 2.14 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 68.82% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 68.80%
  2. NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Oil 0.08%
  3. CBOT Wheat 0.01%
  4. CBOT Wheat 0.00%
  5. WHEAT 0.00%
  6. CORN 0.00%
  7. NY HARB ULSD -0.01%
  8. CBOT Soybean Oil -0.01%
  9. NYMEX Henry Hub Natural Gas -0.02%
  10. NYMEX Henry Hub Natural Gas -0.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HARD % Rank
Bonds 		68.80% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		31.68% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.48% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HARD % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.48% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HARD % Rank
US 		68.80% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

HARD - Expenses

Operational Fees

HARD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

HARD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

HARD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HARD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

HARD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HARD Category Low Category High HARD % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.60% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HARD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HARD Category Low Category High HARD % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HARD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

HARD - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

