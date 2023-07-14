Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Gotham 1000 Value ETF

Active ETF
GVLU
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.15 -0.3 -1.47%
primary theme
N/A
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Gotham 1000 Value ETF

GVLU | Active ETF

$20.15

$141 M

0.91%

$0.18

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.1%

1 yr return

14.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$141 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
$16.50
$20.75

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GVLU - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gotham 1000 Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by generally investing in equity securities of 400-600 mid- to large-capitalization companies chosen from a universe of the largest 1,400 companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges measured by market capitalization. The Fund utilizes a strategy implemented by Gotham Asset Management, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-adviser (“Gotham” or the “Sub-Adviser”), where the portfolio is weighted towards those companies priced at the largest discount to the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of value, subject to pre-specified risk and diversification constraints.

The Sub-Adviser seeks to capitalize on pricing inefficiencies in the market by employing a systematic, bottom-up, valuation approach based on the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary analytical framework to identify companies that appear to be undervalued or overvalued on both an absolute (compared to historical valuations) and relative (compared to other publicly-traded companies in the investment universe) basis. This approach consists of: 

Researching and analyzing each company in the Sub-Adviser’s coverage universe (the largest 1,400 companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges measured by market capitalization) according to a methodology that emphasizes fundamentals such as recurring earnings, cash flows, capital efficiency, capital structure, and valuation;
Identifying and excluding companies that do not conform to the Sub-Adviser’s valuation methodology or companies judged by the Sub-Adviser to have questionable financial reporting (which may include concerns about potential financial misconduct);
Updating the Sub-Adviser’s analysis based on company earning releases, annual (Form 10-K), and quarterly (Form 10-Q) reports and other corporate filings; and
Recording the Sub-Adviser’s analysis in a centralized database enabling the Sub-Adviser to compare companies and identify equity securities of companies to purchase based on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of value.

The Fund’s portfolio is generally rebalanced at least monthly, and may be rebalanced as often as daily, in order to manage risk and reposition the portfolio to reflect earnings releases, stock price movements, and other new information related to particular companies. The Fund’s strategy may result in the active and frequent trading of the Fund’s investments, which may result in high portfolio turnover.

Read More

GVLU - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GVLU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -21.2% 27.4% N/A
1 Yr 14.6% -61.1% 51.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 29.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.4% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GVLU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 21.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GVLU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% N/A
1 Yr N/A -61.1% 61.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.2% 32.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GVLU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 21.9% N/A

GVLU - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GVLU Category Low Category High GVLU % Rank
Net Assets 141 M 390 K 151 B N/A
Number of Holdings 457 2 1727 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 8.08 M 2.1 K 32.3 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 18.31% 5.0% 99.2% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 9.29%
  2. Cal-Maine Foods Inc 0.54%
  3. Imperial Oil Ltd 0.52%
  4. Mueller Industries Inc 0.52%
  5. Marathon Petroleum Corp 0.51%
  6. TEGNA Inc 0.51%
  7. Builders FirstSource Inc 0.50%
  8. Encore Wire Corp 0.50%
  9. Valero Energy Corp 0.50%
  10. Phillips 66 0.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GVLU % Rank
Stocks 		99.66% 28.02% 125.26% N/A
Cash 		13.83% -88.20% 71.98% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 19.30% N/A
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GVLU % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.02% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.76% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.77% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 58.05% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 54.00% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.10% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 22.74% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GVLU % Rank
US 		99.66% 24.51% 121.23% N/A
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 45.02% N/A

GVLU - Expenses

Operational Fees

GVLU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 4.02% 81.40%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 67.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 11.54%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

GVLU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GVLU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GVLU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% N/A

GVLU - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GVLU Category Low Category High GVLU % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.91% 0.00% 42.27% 83.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GVLU Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GVLU Category Low Category High GVLU % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GVLU Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GVLU - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.9 16.42

