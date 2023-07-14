Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
27.0%
1 yr return
21.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.2%
Net Assets
$137 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.3%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 136.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GVIP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|27.0%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|54.23%
|1 Yr
|21.6%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|26.54%
|3 Yr
|8.3%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|11.82%
|5 Yr
|9.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|10.16%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.9%
|19.4%
|79.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|GVIP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.9%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|36.71%
|2021
|5.8%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|36.94%
|2020
|13.0%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|13.03%
|2019
|6.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|18.96%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|29.84%
|Period
|GVIP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-23.3%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|98.44%
|1 Yr
|-20.8%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|98.27%
|3 Yr
|12.8%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|3.56%
|5 Yr
|10.9%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|6.75%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GVIP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.9%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|36.79%
|2021
|5.8%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|36.94%
|2020
|13.0%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|13.03%
|2019
|6.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|18.96%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|53.10%
|GVIP
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVIP % Rank
|Net Assets
|137 M
|189 K
|222 B
|83.24%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|2
|3509
|66.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.7 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|89.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.29%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|99.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVIP % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|4.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|52.84%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|56.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|49.63%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|94.97%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|48.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVIP % Rank
|Technology
|29.38%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|71.39%
|Communication Services
|19.99%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|3.79%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.31%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|83.26%
|Financial Services
|10.23%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|40.56%
|Energy
|10.17%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|2.72%
|Industrials
|10.11%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|12.12%
|Healthcare
|9.80%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|77.82%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|65.13%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|83.26%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|92.66%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|86.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVIP % Rank
|US
|97.87%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|23.08%
|Non US
|2.13%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|60.43%
|GVIP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|91.94%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|18.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.55%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|GVIP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GVIP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GVIP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|136.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|94.59%
|GVIP
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVIP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.83%
|15.01%
|GVIP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GVIP
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVIP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.08%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|31.57%
|GVIP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2016
5.58
5.6%
Mr. Garigipati joined the ETF Portfolio Management team in 2015. Mr. Garigipati joined Goldman Sachs in 2003 as a Technology audit analyst in the Internal Audit department covering the Investment Management Division and later was the global audit lead for GSAM before joining the QIS team in 2011 as the Chief Risk Officer. Prior to joining the ETF Portfolio Management team, he had been the Chief Risk Officer of the Quantitative Investment Strategies team since 2011. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2022
0.16
0.2%
Mr. Maillet is a portfolio manager on the ETF Portfolio Management team within GSAM’s QIS platform. He joined QIS in 2015 as a deputy chief operating officer where he was named a vice president in 2016, and subsequently joined the ETF Portfolio Management team in 2018.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...