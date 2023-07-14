Home
Trending ETFs
Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

ETF
GVIP
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$87.5768 -0.25 -0.29%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

GVIP | ETF

$87.58

$137 M

0.00%

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

27.0%

1 yr return

21.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.2%

Net Assets

$137 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$87.8
$66.86
$87.83

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 136.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GVIP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -23.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    1900000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Raj Garigipati

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in its underlying index, in depositary receipts representing securities included in its underlying index and in underlying stocks in respect of depositary receipts included in its underlying index.The Index is designed to deliver exposure to equity securities whose performance is expected to influence the long portfolios of hedge funds. Such equity securities are defined as those that appear most frequently among the top ten equity holdings of U.S. hedge fund managers that select their investments based upon fundamental analysis. Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (the “Index Provider”) is the provider of the Index, which is constructed in accordance with a rules-based methodology. Hedge fund managers report their U.S. equity holdings, which are made public 45 days after the end of each calendar quarter. The Index is normally reconstituted and rebalanced on a quarterly basis once the information has been fully disseminated. The construction of the Index involves accessing the identifiers and share counts of U.S. equity holdings disclosed by hedge fund managers in their quarterly 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Index is constructed to then apply share prices at the time of data collection to the numbers of shares listed in each 13F disclosure filing to calculate the dollar market value of each reported position. U.S. hedge fund managers that select their investments based upon fundamental analysis are assumed to be U.S. hedge fund managers with no fewer than 10 and no more than 200 distinct U.S. equity positions, as reported in the hedge fund managers’ most recent Form 13F filings. Managers with less than $10 million of disclosed equity assets are excluded. The equity positions are then ranked within each individual hedge fund manager’s portfolio by descending market value. The approximately 50 stocks that appear most frequently in the top 10 holdings of this universe then become the Index constituents. Constituents are equal dollar-weighted at each rebalance. Given the Fund’s investment objective of attempting to track the Index, the Fund does not follow traditional methods of active investment management, which may involve buying and selling securities based upon analysis of economic and market factors.The Index does not include hedge funds (i.e., unlisted, privately offered funds) and is not designed to approximate the performance of any hedge fund manager, hedge fund or group of hedge fund managers or hedge funds. The Index should not be considered a hedge fund replication strategy. As of December 1, 2022, the Index consisted of 50 securities with a market capitalization range of between approximately $4 billion and $2.359trilion. The components of the Index may change over time. The percentage of the portfolio exposed to any asset class will vary from time to time as the weightings of the securities within the Index change, and the Fund may not be invested in each asset class at all times.The Fund seeks to invest in the Index components in approximately the same weighting that such components have within the Index at the applicable time. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index in the approximate Index weight. In these circumstances, the Fund may purchase a sample of securities in the Index. There may also be instances in which the Investment Adviser may choose to underweight or overweight a security in the Fund’s Index, purchase securities not in the Fund’s Index that the Investment Adviser believes are appropriate to substitute for certain securities in such Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques.The Fund may concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is concentrated. The degree to which components of the Index represent certain sectors or industries may change over time.THE FUND IS NOT A HEDGE FUND AND DOES NOT INVEST IN HEDGE FUNDS.
Read More

GVIP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GVIP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.0% -41.7% 65.2% 54.23%
1 Yr 21.6% -45.6% 77.3% 26.54%
3 Yr 8.3%* -41.6% 28.4% 11.82%
5 Yr 9.2%* -30.4% 23.6% 10.16%
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.9% 19.4% 79.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GVIP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.9% -85.9% 81.6% 36.71%
2021 5.8% -31.0% 26.7% 36.94%
2020 13.0% -13.0% 34.8% 13.03%
2019 6.8% -6.0% 10.6% 18.96%
2018 -1.4% -15.9% 2.0% 29.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GVIP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -23.3% -41.7% 65.2% 98.44%
1 Yr -20.8% -45.6% 77.3% 98.27%
3 Yr 12.8%* -41.6% 28.4% 3.56%
5 Yr 10.9%* -30.4% 23.6% 6.75%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GVIP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.9% -85.9% 81.6% 36.79%
2021 5.8% -31.0% 26.7% 36.94%
2020 13.0% -13.0% 34.8% 13.03%
2019 6.8% -6.0% 10.6% 18.96%
2018 -1.4% -15.9% 3.1% 53.10%

GVIP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GVIP Category Low Category High GVIP % Rank
Net Assets 137 M 189 K 222 B 83.24%
Number of Holdings 50 2 3509 66.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.7 M -1.37 M 104 B 89.61%
Weighting of Top 10 21.29% 11.4% 116.5% 99.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Palo Alto Networks Inc 2.33%
  2. MercadoLibre Inc 2.27%
  3. API Group Corp 2.25%
  4. EQT Corp 2.25%
  5. Vertiv Holdings Co 2.19%
  6. Progressive Corp/The 2.17%
  7. Booking Holdings Inc 2.15%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 2.13%
  9. First Horizon Corp 2.11%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics Plc 2.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GVIP % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 50.26% 104.50% 4.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 52.84%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 56.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 49.63%
Cash 		0.00% -10.83% 49.73% 94.97%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 48.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GVIP % Rank
Technology 		29.38% 0.00% 65.70% 71.39%
Communication Services 		19.99% 0.00% 66.40% 3.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.31% 0.00% 62.57% 83.26%
Financial Services 		10.23% 0.00% 43.06% 40.56%
Energy 		10.17% 0.00% 41.09% 2.72%
Industrials 		10.11% 0.00% 30.65% 12.12%
Healthcare 		9.80% 0.00% 39.76% 77.82%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 65.13%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 83.26%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 92.66%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 86.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GVIP % Rank
US 		97.87% 34.69% 100.00% 23.08%
Non US 		2.13% 0.00% 54.22% 60.43%

GVIP - Expenses

Operational Fees

GVIP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.01% 20.29% 91.94%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 18.35%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.55%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

GVIP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GVIP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GVIP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 136.00% 0.00% 316.74% 94.59%

GVIP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GVIP Category Low Category High GVIP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.83% 15.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GVIP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GVIP Category Low Category High GVIP % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.08% -6.13% 1.75% 31.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GVIP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GVIP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Raj Garigipati

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2016

5.58

5.6%

Mr. Garigipati joined the ETF Portfolio Management team in 2015. Mr. Garigipati joined Goldman Sachs in 2003 as a Technology audit analyst in the Internal Audit department covering the Investment Management Division and later was the global audit lead for GSAM before joining the QIS team in 2011 as the Chief Risk Officer. Prior to joining the ETF Portfolio Management team, he had been the Chief Risk Officer of the Quantitative Investment Strategies team since 2011. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2003.

Matthew Maillet

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 04, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Mr. Maillet is a portfolio manager on the ETF Portfolio Management team within GSAM’s QIS platform. He joined QIS in 2015 as a deputy chief operating officer where he was named a vice president in 2016, and subsequently joined the ETF Portfolio Management team in 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

×