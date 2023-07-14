The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in its underlying index, in depositary receipts representing securities included in its underlying index and in underlying stocks in respect of depositary receipts included in its underlying index. The Index is designed to deliver exposure to equity securities whose performance is expected to influence the long portfolios of hedge funds. Such equity securities are defined as those that appear most frequently among the top ten equity holdings of U.S. hedge fund managers that select their investments based upon fundamental analysis. Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (the “Index Provider”) is the provider of the Index, which is constructed in accordance with a rules-based methodology. Hedge fund managers report their U.S. equity holdings, which are made public 45 days after the end of each calendar quarter. The Index is normally reconstituted and rebalanced on a quarterly basis once the information has been fully disseminated. The construction of the Index involves accessing the identifiers and share counts of U.S. equity holdings disclosed by hedge fund managers in their quarterly 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Index is constructed to then apply share prices at the time of data collection to the numbers of shares listed in each 13F disclosure filing to calculate the dollar market value of each reported position. U.S. hedge fund managers that select their investments based upon fundamental analysis are assumed to be U.S. hedge fund managers with no fewer than 10 and no more than 200 distinct U.S. equity positions, as reported in the hedge fund managers’ most recent Form 13F filings. Managers with less than $10 million of disclosed equity assets are excluded. The equity positions are then ranked within each individual hedge fund manager’s portfolio by descending market value. The approximately 50 stocks that appear most frequently in the top 10 holdings of this universe then become the Index constituents. Constituents are equal dollar-weighted at each rebalance. Given the Fund’s investment objective of attempting to track the Index, the Fund does not follow traditional methods of active investment management, which may involve buying and selling securities based upon analysis of economic and market factors. The Index does not include hedge funds ( i.e., unlisted, privately offered funds) and is not designed to approximate the performance of any hedge fund manager, hedge fund or group of hedge fund managers or hedge funds. The Index should not be considered a hedge fund replication strategy. As of December 1, 2022, the Index consisted of 50 securities with a market capitalization range of between approximately $4 billion and $2.359 trilion. The components of the Index may change over time. The percentage of the portfolio exposed to any asset class will vary from time to time as the weightings of the securities within the Index change, and the Fund may not be invested in each asset class at all times. The Fund seeks to invest in the Index components in approximately the same weighting that such components have within the Index at the applicable time. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index in the approximate Index weight. In these circumstances, the Fund may purchase a sample of securities in the Index. There may also be instances in which the Investment Adviser may choose to underweight or overweight a security in the Fund’s Index, purchase securities not in the Fund’s Index that the Investment Adviser believes are appropriate to substitute for certain securities in such Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques. The Fund may concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is concentrated. The degree to which components of the Index represent certain sectors or industries may change over time. THE FUND IS NOT A HEDGE FUND AND DOES NOT INVEST IN HEDGE FUNDS.