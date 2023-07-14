Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.5%
1 yr return
26.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.1%
Net Assets
$139 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.1%
Expense Ratio 0.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is actively managed and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities, including common stock and depositary receipts, issued by publicly listed companies in developed and emerging markets that exhibit strong value characteristics. The Fund’s investment adviser, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. (“Cambria” or the “Adviser”), uses its own proprietary rules-based quantitative algorithm to select the Fund’s holdings.
Utilizing its own quantitative model, Cambria identifies countries with undervalued securities markets, according to various value metrics, including the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio, commonly known as the “CAPE Shiller P/E ratio.” The CAPE Shiller P/E ratio for a country’s equity market (typically represented by a broadly diversified index) is derived by dividing the current market value of a country’s primary stock market index (e.g., S&P 500) by the average of ten years of earnings of index constituent companies (moving average), adjusted for inflation. Cambria’s algorithm then identifies equities that (i) are domiciled or principally traded in one of the countries with undervalued securities markets and (ii) exhibit strong value characteristics. The algorithm applies a number of value metrics to individual equity securities, including, but not limited to, price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, and enterprise multiple (EV/EBITDA). Securities in the Fund may be denominated in either the U.S. dollar or other currencies. Although Cambria seeks to weight these stocks equally in the Fund’s portfolio, security weights may fluctuate in response to market conditions and investment opportunities.
Cambria screens the Fund’s portfolio to limit its exposure to any single country outside the United States to 20% of Fund assets. Although the Fund generally expects to invest in companies with larger market capitalizations, the Fund may invest in small- and mid-capitalization companies. At least 40% of the Fund’s holdings are expected to be composed of securities of issuers domiciled or principally traded in at least three countries (including the United States). As of August 1, 2022, the Fund had significant investment exposure to companies in the financial services, materials and utilities sectors as well as companies in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and Latin America.
The Fund may sell a security when Cambria believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, to invest in cash and cash equivalents, or to meet redemptions. Cambria expects to adjust the Fund’s holdings periodically to meet the investment criteria and target allocations (e.g., security weights and country-specific limits) established by the Fund’s quantitative algorithm. The Fund may also invest in U.S.-listed exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to gain exposure to the equity markets and issuers of developed and emerging market countries.
|Period
|GVAL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.5%
|2.0%
|23.2%
|96.23%
|1 Yr
|26.1%
|2.9%
|39.3%
|20.75%
|3 Yr
|11.3%*
|0.3%
|19.6%
|24.49%
|5 Yr
|3.1%*
|-4.3%
|4.1%
|14.89%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|4.7%
|95.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|GVAL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.8%
|-22.7%
|5.8%
|5.88%
|2021
|6.8%
|-2.9%
|9.4%
|29.41%
|2020
|-2.2%
|-3.7%
|9.4%
|91.84%
|2019
|4.6%
|0.5%
|7.1%
|19.15%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-6.8%
|-2.4%
|6.82%
|Period
|GVAL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Period
|GVAL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|GVAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVAL % Rank
|Net Assets
|139 M
|6.29 M
|11.8 B
|65.38%
|Number of Holdings
|111
|10
|5533
|51.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|24.2 M
|495 K
|2.65 B
|61.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.10%
|1.9%
|99.9%
|36.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVAL % Rank
|Stocks
|98.89%
|84.41%
|100.00%
|23.08%
|Cash
|1.09%
|-0.17%
|9.05%
|63.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|11.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.32%
|1.02%
|71.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.41%
|48.08%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.55%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVAL % Rank
|Financial Services
|32.74%
|3.05%
|32.74%
|1.92%
|Basic Materials
|15.46%
|1.74%
|28.84%
|21.15%
|Utilities
|15.19%
|0.00%
|15.19%
|1.92%
|Industrials
|8.65%
|5.36%
|31.52%
|96.15%
|Energy
|8.40%
|0.00%
|19.25%
|28.85%
|Consumer Defense
|6.14%
|3.45%
|18.05%
|57.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.44%
|4.00%
|24.14%
|96.15%
|Real Estate
|3.51%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|57.69%
|Communication Services
|2.85%
|0.00%
|8.94%
|73.08%
|Technology
|0.88%
|0.00%
|18.01%
|88.46%
|Healthcare
|0.73%
|0.00%
|9.89%
|88.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVAL % Rank
|Non US
|98.33%
|72.39%
|99.90%
|19.23%
|US
|0.56%
|0.00%
|20.11%
|84.62%
|GVAL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.70%
|0.36%
|4.27%
|75.00%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.30%
|1.92%
|27.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|26.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.15%
|N/A
|GVAL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|GVAL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GVAL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|119.00%
|16.36%
|GVAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVAL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|12.76%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|5.56%
|GVAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GVAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVAL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.75%
|-0.10%
|4.33%
|13.46%
|GVAL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.664
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2023
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.584
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2021
|$0.384
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2020
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2020
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2020
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2019
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2019
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2019
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2018
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2018
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2017
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2017
|$0.311
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2016
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2016
|$0.297
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2015
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2015
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2015
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2014
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2014
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2014
8.23
8.2%
Mr. Faber is a co-founder and the Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management. Faber is a manager of Cambria's ETFs, separate accounts and private investment funds for accredited investors. Mr. Faber has authored numerous white papers and three books: Shareholder Yield, The Ivy Portfolio, and Global Value. He is a frequent speaker and writer on investment strategies and has been featured in Barron's, The New York Times, and The New Yorker. Mr. Faber graduated from the University of Virginia with a double major in Engineering Science and Biology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|26.6
|7.22
|10.34
