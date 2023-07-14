Home
Vitals

YTD Return

4.5%

1 yr return

26.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

Net Assets

$139 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.8
$16.03
$21.08

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GVAL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 12.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cambria Global Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    CAMBRIA ETF TRUST
  • Inception Date
    Mar 11, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    4950010
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mebane Faber

Fund Description

The Fund is actively managed and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities, including common stock and depositary receipts, issued by publicly listed companies in developed and emerging markets that exhibit strong value characteristics. The Fund’s investment adviser, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. (“Cambria” or the “Adviser”), uses its own proprietary rules-based quantitative algorithm to select the Fund’s holdings.

Utilizing its own quantitative model, Cambria identifies countries with undervalued securities markets, according to various value metrics, including the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio, commonly known as the “CAPE Shiller P/E ratio.” The CAPE Shiller P/E ratio for a country’s equity market (typically represented by a broadly diversified index) is derived by dividing the current market value of a country’s primary stock market index (e.g., S&P 500) by the average of ten years of earnings of index constituent companies (moving average), adjusted for inflation. Cambria’s algorithm then identifies equities that (i) are domiciled or principally traded in one of the countries with undervalued securities markets and (ii) exhibit strong value characteristics. The algorithm applies a number of value metrics to individual equity securities, including, but not limited to, price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, and enterprise multiple (EV/EBITDA). Securities in the Fund may be denominated in either the U.S. dollar or other currencies. Although Cambria seeks to weight these stocks equally in the Fund’s portfolio, security weights may fluctuate in response to market conditions and investment opportunities.

Cambria screens the Fund’s portfolio to limit its exposure to any single country outside the United States to 20% of Fund assets. Although the Fund generally expects to invest in companies with larger market capitalizations, the Fund may invest in small- and mid-capitalization companies. At least 40% of the Fund’s holdings are expected to be composed of securities of issuers domiciled or principally traded in at least three countries (including the United States). As of August 1, 2022, the Fund had significant investment exposure to companies in the financial services, materials and utilities sectors as well as companies in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and Latin America.

The Fund may sell a security when Cambria believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, to invest in cash and cash equivalents, or to meet redemptions. Cambria expects to adjust the Fund’s holdings periodically to meet the investment criteria and target allocations (e.g., security weights and country-specific limits) established by the Fund’s quantitative algorithm. The Fund may also invest in U.S.-listed exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to gain exposure to the equity markets and issuers of developed and emerging market countries.

GVAL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GVAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.5% 2.0% 23.2% 96.23%
1 Yr 26.1% 2.9% 39.3% 20.75%
3 Yr 11.3%* 0.3% 19.6% 24.49%
5 Yr 3.1%* -4.3% 4.1% 14.89%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 4.7% 95.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GVAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.8% -22.7% 5.8% 5.88%
2021 6.8% -2.9% 9.4% 29.41%
2020 -2.2% -3.7% 9.4% 91.84%
2019 4.6% 0.5% 7.1% 19.15%
2018 -3.0% -6.8% -2.4% 6.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GVAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.6% -11.6% 23.2% 92.45%
1 Yr -9.0% -13.7% 39.3% 92.45%
3 Yr 1.3%* 0.3% 19.6% 95.83%
5 Yr 1.0%* -4.3% 7.1% 60.87%
10 Yr N/A* 2.0% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GVAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.8% -22.7% 5.8% 5.88%
2021 6.8% -2.9% 9.4% 29.41%
2020 -2.2% -3.7% 9.4% 91.84%
2019 4.6% 0.5% 7.1% 19.15%
2018 -3.0% -6.3% -2.3% 6.82%

GVAL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GVAL Category Low Category High GVAL % Rank
Net Assets 139 M 6.29 M 11.8 B 65.38%
Number of Holdings 111 10 5533 51.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.2 M 495 K 2.65 B 61.54%
Weighting of Top 10 23.10% 1.9% 99.9% 36.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA 2.64%
  2. Moneta Money Bank AS 2.17%
  3. Komercni Banka AS 2.15%
  4. CEZ AS 2.02%
  5. Philip Morris CR AS 1.83%
  6. Quinenco SA 1.30%
  7. Colbun SA 1.22%
  8. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA 1.19%
  9. Alior Bank SA 1.17%
  10. BP PLC 1.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GVAL % Rank
Stocks 		98.89% 84.41% 100.00% 23.08%
Cash 		1.09% -0.17% 9.05% 63.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 0.07% 11.54%
Other 		0.00% -2.32% 1.02% 71.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 48.08%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.55% 50.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GVAL % Rank
Financial Services 		32.74% 3.05% 32.74% 1.92%
Basic Materials 		15.46% 1.74% 28.84% 21.15%
Utilities 		15.19% 0.00% 15.19% 1.92%
Industrials 		8.65% 5.36% 31.52% 96.15%
Energy 		8.40% 0.00% 19.25% 28.85%
Consumer Defense 		6.14% 3.45% 18.05% 57.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.44% 4.00% 24.14% 96.15%
Real Estate 		3.51% 0.00% 16.01% 57.69%
Communication Services 		2.85% 0.00% 8.94% 73.08%
Technology 		0.88% 0.00% 18.01% 88.46%
Healthcare 		0.73% 0.00% 9.89% 88.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GVAL % Rank
Non US 		98.33% 72.39% 99.90% 19.23%
US 		0.56% 0.00% 20.11% 84.62%

GVAL - Expenses

Operational Fees

GVAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.36% 4.27% 75.00%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.30% 1.92% 27.78%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 26.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

GVAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GVAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GVAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 119.00% 16.36%

GVAL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GVAL Category Low Category High GVAL % Rank
Dividend Yield 12.76% 0.00% 6.81% 5.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GVAL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GVAL Category Low Category High GVAL % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.75% -0.10% 4.33% 13.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GVAL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GVAL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mebane Faber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2014

8.23

8.2%

Mr. Faber is a co-founder and the Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management. Faber is a manager of Cambria's ETFs, separate accounts and private investment funds for accredited investors. Mr. Faber has authored numerous white papers and three books: Shareholder Yield, The Ivy Portfolio, and Global Value. He is a frequent speaker and writer on investment strategies and has been featured in Barron's, The New York Times, and The New Yorker. Mr. Faber graduated from the University of Virginia with a double major in Engineering Science and Biology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 26.6 7.22 10.34

