Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.5%
1 yr return
4.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$63.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
90.6%
Expense Ratio 0.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
In pursuing its investment objectives, the Fund seeks to follow the methodology of the TOPS® Global Equity Target Range® Index (the “Index”). However, the Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). Therefore, the Fund’s returns are expected to be similar to the returns of the Index but will not match the Index’s returns due to the amount and timing of assets that flow in and out of the Fund and the Fund’s fees and expenses. The Index tracks the performance of a cash-secured (i.e., collateralized) call spread strategy which consists of (1) buying long call options and selling short call options on a portfolio of four ETFs that track the performance of large- and mid-capitalization companies in the United States, developed market countries and emerging market countries, respectively, consisting of the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (“SPY”), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (“IWM”), iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (“EFA”), and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (“EEM”) (collectively, the “Underlying ETFs”); and (2) cash collateral. The target exposure of the Index, excluding cash collateral, as described below, is: SPY (50%), IWM (20%), EFA (20%), and EEM (10%) though the Fund’s exposure may differ from time to time due to market movements and cash flows in and out of the Fund. Due to changes in the Index or discretionary changes by the Fund’s investment adviser, WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. (“WisdomTree Asset Management” or the “Adviser”) and/or sub-adviser, Newton Investment Management North America, LLC (“NIMNA”), the target exposure among the Underlying ETFs may change over time.
Each January the Index selects call options with a target expiration date of approximately one year. The long call options have a strike price that is approximately 85% of the current market price of the Underlying ETF at the time of purchase, and the short call options have a strike price that is approximately 115% of the current market price of the Underlying ETF at the time of sale. The Adviser maintains the ability to purchase and sell underlying call spread positions opportunistically on dates determined by the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser also may restrike underlying call spread positions more frequently than the Index. Restriking underlying positions more frequently than the Index may cause different payoff profiles for underlying positions than those of the Index.
Under normal conditions, approximately 80-85% of the Fund’s assets are expected to be invested in the cash collateral component upon the annual roll date in January. As the value of the options fluctuate, the percentage of overall fund value represented by the cash collateral component will fluctuate as well. The cash collateral component of the Fund not invested in long and short call options on Underlying ETFs may be invested in options that differ from those included in the Index (e.g., an S&P Index option instead of S&P 500 ETF option), FLexible EXchange® Options (“FLEX Options”), which are customizable exchange-traded option contracts guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation, index futures contracts and ETFs that provide investment exposure comparable to the options used by the Index, fixed-income securities, including U.S. Treasury or other short-term instruments, such as commercial paper, and cash.
The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
|Period
|GTR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|4.2%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GTR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|GTR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GTR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GTR
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTR % Rank
|Net Assets
|63.1 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|9
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|52.1 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|90.55%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GTR % Rank
|Bonds
|85.63%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|9.45%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|4.92%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GTR % Rank
|Derivative
|4.92%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GTR % Rank
|US
|85.63%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GTR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.70%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GTR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GTR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GTR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GTR
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTR % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GTR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|GTR
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTR % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GTR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 05, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Torrey is a member of Newton’s asset allocation portfolio management team. In his current role, Torrey is responsible for overseeing a team of portfolio managers covering multi-asset strategies, with a focus on global total return and tail-risk hedging portfolios. Torrey is responsible for the implementation of these strategies, including strategy refinements, risk management and portfolio management efficiencies. Torrey joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Torrey was a portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capitol (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Torrey worked at Mercer Global Advisors providing global asset allocation investment solutions to small businesses and high net worth clients. Torrey has a BA in Economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He received his CFA designation in 1997 and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 05, 2021
0.65
0.7%
James is a member of Newton’s asset allocation portfolio management team. Since joining in 1998, James has been the lead portfolio manager for the Dynamic US Equity (DUSE) strategy. In his current role, James also manages a team of portfolio managers responsible for the implementation of global multi-asset, custom rules-based, and options-based strategies. James is a key contributor to the development, refinement and risk management of all asset allocation investment strategies and signals. Drawing from his extensive experience, he focuses on the use of derivatives in quantitative investment strategies, as well as 1940 Act and UCITS III implementations of multi-asset strategies. James joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, was a portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Earlier in his career, James was a currency options trader with both Credit Suisse First Boston and HSBC in New York and London, respectively. James has an MBA from Rice University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 05, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Vassilis is the head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions. In his current role, he oversees the portfolio management team responsible for global multi-asset strategies including Dynamic Total Return, Dynamic Equity, Dynamic Growth, Active Commodities and SmartPath Target Date Funds. Vassilis and his team leverage their long experience in designing and implementing systematic multi-asset products and tailored solutions to help clients achieve a variety of investment objectives. Vassilis joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Vassilis was the head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions, a senior portfolio manager and portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Vassilis designed and implemented financial information systems and consulted on enterprise-information application development at IBM Global Services and Sybase. Vassilis has a BS in Computer Science from the University of Athens and an MBA in Finance from the University of California at Berkeley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 05, 2021
0.65
0.7%
Dimitri is Newton’s global head of multi-asset solutions. In addition to overseeing the team of portfolio managers and researchers responsible for the firm’s systematic multi-asset strategies, Dimitri also leads the development and enhancement of the research underpinning the firm’s multi-asset strategies. Dimitri’s specific areas of research include absolute return and total return strategies as well as risk parity, alternative risk premia and tail-risk hedging solutions. Dimitri joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Dimitri was chief investment officer and head of multi-asset strategies, head of asset allocation research, a senior research analyst and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, he worked as a computational systems engineer at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Dimitri has an MS in Computer Science from Imperial College in London and an MSc in Mechanical Engineering from Zurich Federal Institute of Technology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
