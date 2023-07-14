In pursuing its investment objectives, the Fund seeks to follow the methodology of the TOPS® Global Equity Target Range® Index (the “Index”). However, the Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). Therefore, the Fund’s returns are expected to be similar to the returns of the Index but will not match the Index’s returns due to the amount and timing of assets that flow in and out of the Fund and the Fund’s fees and expenses. The Index tracks the performance of a cash-secured (i.e., collateralized) call spread strategy which consists of (1) buying long call options and selling short call options on a portfolio of four ETFs that track the performance of large- and mid-capitalization companies in the United States, developed market countries and emerging market countries, respectively, consisting of the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (“SPY”), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (“IWM”), iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (“EFA”), and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (“EEM”) (collectively, the “Underlying ETFs”); and (2) cash collateral. The target exposure of the Index, excluding cash collateral, as described below, is: SPY (50%), IWM (20%), EFA (20%), and EEM (10%) though the Fund’s exposure may differ from time to time due to market movements and cash flows in and out of the Fund. Due to changes in the Index or discretionary changes by the Fund’s investment adviser, WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. (“WisdomTree Asset Management” or the “Adviser”) and/or sub-adviser, Newton Investment Management North America, LLC (“NIMNA”), the target exposure among the Underlying ETFs may change over time.

Each January the Index selects call options with a target expiration date of approximately one year. The long call options have a strike price that is approximately 85% of the current market price of the Underlying ETF at the time of purchase, and the short call options have a strike price that is approximately 115% of the current market price of the Underlying ETF at the time of sale. The Adviser maintains the ability to purchase and sell underlying call spread positions opportunistically on dates determined by the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser also may restrike underlying call spread positions more frequently than the Index. Restriking underlying positions more frequently than the Index may cause different payoff profiles for underlying positions than those of the Index.

Under normal conditions, approximately 80-85% of the Fund’s assets are expected to be invested in the cash collateral component upon the annual roll date in January. As the value of the options fluctuate, the percentage of overall fund value represented by the cash collateral component will fluctuate as well. The cash collateral component of the Fund not invested in long and short call options on Underlying ETFs may be invested in options that differ from those included in the Index (e.g., an S&P Index option instead of S&P 500 ETF option), FLexible EXchange® Options (“FLEX Options”), which are customizable exchange-traded option contracts guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation, index futures contracts and ETFs that provide investment exposure comparable to the options used by the Index, fixed-income securities, including U.S. Treasury or other short-term instruments, such as commercial paper, and cash.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).