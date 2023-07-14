Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

WisdomTree Target Range Fund

Active ETF
GTR
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.65 -0.05 -0.22%
primary theme
N/A
GTR (ETF)

WisdomTree Target Range Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.65 -0.05 -0.22%
primary theme
N/A
GTR (ETF)

WisdomTree Target Range Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.65 -0.05 -0.22%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Target Range Fund

GTR | Active ETF

$22.65

$63.1 M

0.00%

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.5%

1 yr return

4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$63.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

90.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.7
$20.75
$23.16

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Target Range Fund

GTR | Active ETF

$22.65

$63.1 M

0.00%

0.70%

GTR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Target Range Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Torrey Zaches

Fund Description

In pursuing its investment objectives, the Fund seeks to follow the methodology of the TOPS® Global Equity Target Range® Index (the “Index”). However, the Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). Therefore, the Fund’s returns are expected to be similar to the returns of the Index but will not match the Index’s returns due to the amount and timing of assets that flow in and out of the Fund and the Fund’s fees and expenses. The Index tracks the performance of a cash-secured (i.e., collateralized) call spread strategy which consists of (1) buying long call options and selling short call options on a portfolio of four ETFs that track the performance of large- and mid-capitalization companies in the United States, developed market countries and emerging market countries, respectively, consisting of the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (“SPY”), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (“IWM”), iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (“EFA”), and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (“EEM”) (collectively, the “Underlying ETFs”); and (2) cash collateral. The target exposure of the Index, excluding cash collateral, as described below, is: SPY (50%), IWM (20%), EFA (20%), and EEM (10%) though the Fund’s exposure may differ from time to time due to market movements and cash flows in and out of the Fund. Due to changes in the Index or discretionary changes by the Fund’s investment adviser, WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. (“WisdomTree Asset Management” or the “Adviser”) and/or sub-adviser, Newton Investment Management North America, LLC (“NIMNA”), the target exposure among the Underlying ETFs may change over time.

Each January the Index selects call options with a target expiration date of approximately one year. The long call options have a strike price that is approximately 85% of the current market price of the Underlying ETF at the time of purchase, and the short call options have a strike price that is approximately 115% of the current market price of the Underlying ETF at the time of sale. The Adviser maintains the ability to purchase and sell underlying call spread positions opportunistically on dates determined by the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser also may restrike underlying call spread positions more frequently than the Index. Restriking underlying positions more frequently than the Index may cause different payoff profiles for underlying positions than those of the Index.

Under normal conditions, approximately 80-85% of the Fund’s assets are expected to be invested in the cash collateral component upon the annual roll date in January. As the value of the options fluctuate, the percentage of overall fund value represented by the cash collateral component will fluctuate as well. The cash collateral component of the Fund not invested in long and short call options on Underlying ETFs may be invested in options that differ from those included in the Index (e.g., an S&P Index option instead of S&P 500 ETF option), FLexible EXchange® Options (“FLEX Options”), which are customizable exchange-traded option contracts guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation, index futures contracts and ETFs that provide investment exposure comparable to the options used by the Index, fixed-income securities, including U.S. Treasury or other short-term instruments, such as commercial paper, and cash.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

Read More

GTR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 4.2% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.1% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.1% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

GTR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GTR Category Low Category High GTR % Rank
Net Assets 63.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 9 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 52.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 90.55% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 74.20%
  2. SPDR S+P 500 ETF TRUST 9.68%
  3. ISHARES RUSSELL 2000 ETF 4.15%
  4. ISHARES MSCI EAFE ETF 3.29%
  5. ISHARES MSCI EMERGING MARKETS 1.41%
  6. ISHARES MSCI EMERGING MARKETS -0.07%
  7. ISHARES MSCI EAFE ETF -0.21%
  8. ISHARES RUSSELL 2000 ETF -0.69%
  9. SPDR S+P 500 ETF TRUST -0.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GTR % Rank
Bonds 		85.63% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		9.45% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		4.92% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTR % Rank
Derivative 		4.92% N/A N/A N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTR % Rank
US 		85.63% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

GTR - Expenses

Operational Fees

GTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

GTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

GTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

GTR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GTR Category Low Category High GTR % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GTR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GTR Category Low Category High GTR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GTR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

GTR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Torrey Zaches

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Torrey is a member of Newton’s asset allocation portfolio management team. In his current role, Torrey is responsible for overseeing a team of portfolio managers covering multi-asset strategies, with a focus on global total return and tail-risk hedging portfolios. Torrey is responsible for the implementation of these strategies, including strategy refinements, risk management and portfolio management efficiencies. Torrey joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Torrey was a portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capitol (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Torrey worked at Mercer Global Advisors providing global asset allocation investment solutions to small businesses and high net worth clients. Torrey has a BA in Economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He received his CFA designation in 1997 and is a member of the CFA Institute.

James Stavena

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2021

0.65

0.7%

James is a member of Newton’s asset allocation portfolio management team. Since joining in 1998, James has been the lead portfolio manager for the Dynamic US Equity (DUSE) strategy. In his current role, James also manages a team of portfolio managers responsible for the implementation of global multi-asset, custom rules-based, and options-based strategies. James is a key contributor to the development, refinement and risk management of all asset allocation investment strategies and signals. Drawing from his extensive experience, he focuses on the use of derivatives in quantitative investment strategies, as well as 1940 Act and UCITS III implementations of multi-asset strategies. James joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, was a portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Earlier in his career, James was a currency options trader with both Credit Suisse First Boston and HSBC in New York and London, respectively. James has an MBA from Rice University.

Vassilis Dagioglu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Vassilis is the head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions. In his current role, he oversees the portfolio management team responsible for global multi-asset strategies including Dynamic Total Return, Dynamic Equity, Dynamic Growth, Active Commodities and SmartPath Target Date Funds. Vassilis and his team leverage their long experience in designing and implementing systematic multi-asset products and tailored solutions to help clients achieve a variety of investment objectives. Vassilis joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Vassilis was the head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions, a senior portfolio manager and portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Vassilis designed and implemented financial information systems and consulted on enterprise-information application development at IBM Global Services and Sybase. Vassilis has a BS in Computer Science from the University of Athens and an MBA in Finance from the University of California at Berkeley.

Dimitri Curtil

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Dimitri is Newton’s global head of multi-asset solutions. In addition to overseeing the team of portfolio managers and researchers responsible for the firm’s systematic multi-asset strategies, Dimitri also leads the development and enhancement of the research underpinning the firm’s multi-asset strategies. Dimitri’s specific areas of research include absolute return and total return strategies as well as risk parity, alternative risk premia and tail-risk hedging solutions. Dimitri joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Dimitri was chief investment officer and head of multi-asset strategies, head of asset allocation research, a senior research analyst and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, he worked as a computational systems engineer at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Dimitri has an MS in Computer Science from Imperial College in London and an MSc in Mechanical Engineering from Zurich Federal Institute of Technology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×