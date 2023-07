The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes (measured at the time of purchase) (“Net Assets”) in a broad range of U.S. dollar denominated bonds. The Fund primarily invests in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies, authorities, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises (“U.S. Government Securities”), obligations of U.S. banks, corporate notes, commercial paper and other short-term obligations of U.S. companies, states, municipalities and other entities, fixed and floating rate mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) and repurchase agreements. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar-denominated obligations issued or guaranteed by foreign banks, companies and governments or their agencies, authorities, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises. The Fund will generally focus its investments in securities of issuers that, at the time of purchase, have a short-term credit rating of at least investment grade by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) (at least A-2, P-2, or F2 by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), respectively), have a long-term credit rating of at least investment grade by at least one NRSRO (at least BBB-, Baa3, or BBB by S&P, Moody’s or Fitch, respectively) if such securities only maintain long-term ratings, or, if unrated, are determined by the Investment Adviser to be of comparable credit quality at the time of purchase. The Fund may also rely on the credit quality of a guarantee or demand feature in determining the credit quality of a security supported by the guarantee or demand feature. The Fund will concentrate its investments in the financial services group of industries. Therefore, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest more than 25% of its total assets in securities issued by companies in the financial services group of industries and repurchase agreements secured by such obligations. Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s effective duration is expected to be one year or less. “Duration” is a measure of a debt security’s price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The longer the duration of the Fund (or an individual debt security), the more sensitive its market price to changes in interest rates. In computing duration, the Fund will estimate the duration of obligations that are subject to prepayment or redemption by the issuer, taking into account the influence of interest rates on prepayments and coupon flows. This method of computing duration is known as “option-adjusted” duration. The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), which is a fund that trades like other publicly-traded securities. The Fund is not an index fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. THE FUND IS NOT A MONEY MARKET FUND AND DOES NOT ATTEMPT TO MAINTAIN A STABLE NET ASSET VALUE.