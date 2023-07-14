Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

18.1%

1 yr return

17.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$300 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.7
$19.70
$24.69

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GSPY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Michael Venuto

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by generally investing in securities of issuers included in the S&P 500® Index (the “Index”). The Fund is not a passive index fund, but instead utilizes an “enhanced” strategy implemented by Gotham Asset Management, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-adviser (“Gotham” or the “Sub-Adviser”), to invest in the securities in the Index and weight those securities based on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of value and each security’s weight in the Index.

The Sub-Adviser seeks to capitalize on pricing inefficiencies in the market by employing a systematic, bottom-up, valuation approach based on the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary analytical framework to identify companies included in the Index that appear to be undervalued or overvalued on both an absolute and relative basis. This approach consists of:

● Researching and analyzing each company in the Index according to a methodology that emphasizes fundamentals such as recurring earnings, cash flows, capital efficiency, capital structure, and valuation;

● Identifying and excluding companies that do not conform to the Sub-Adviser’s valuation methodology or companies judged by the Sub-Adviser to have questionable financial reporting;

● Updating the Sub-Adviser’s analysis based on company earning releases, annual (Form 10-K), and quarterly (Form 10-Q) reports and other corporate filings; and

● Recording the Sub-Adviser’s analysis in a centralized database enabling the Sub-Adviser to compare companies and identify securities to purchase based on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of value.

The Fund is rebalanced daily in order to manage risk and reposition the portfolio to reflect earnings releases, stock price movements, and other new information related to particular companies. The Fund’s strategy may result in the active and frequent trading of the Fund’s investments, which may result in high portfolio turnover.

Read More

GSPY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSPY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.1% -51.8% 22.1% 93.92%
1 Yr 17.7% -58.9% 46.9% 8.18%
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSPY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -69.4% 53.7% 0.67%
2021 12.9% -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSPY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 95.71%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% 9.58%
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSPY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -69.4% 53.7% 0.67%
2021 12.9% -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

GSPY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GSPY Category Low Category High GSPY % Rank
Net Assets 300 M 177 K 1.21 T 69.99%
Number of Holdings 502 2 4154 20.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 85.9 M 1.74 K 270 B 71.58%
Weighting of Top 10 30.81% 1.8% 100.0% 50.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 9.53%
  2. Apple Inc 7.13%
  3. Microsoft Corp 7.01%
  4. Alphabet Inc 4.02%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 3.46%
  6. Berkshire Hathaway Inc 2.29%
  7. Meta Platforms Inc 1.82%
  8. Cisco Systems Inc 1.52%
  9. Pfizer Inc 1.37%
  10. Exxon Mobil Corp 1.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GSPY % Rank
Stocks 		99.74% 0.00% 130.24% 13.69%
Cash 		3.21% -102.29% 100.00% 84.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 11.55%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 12.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 6.71%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 7.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSPY % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 73.60%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 30.88%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 71.22%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 83.54%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 19.89%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 92.23%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 14.64%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 11.62%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 56.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 29.41%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 77.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSPY % Rank
US 		99.74% 0.00% 127.77% 6.36%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 84.92%

GSPY - Expenses

Operational Fees

GSPY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 2.95% 68.81%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.00% 70.77%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.29%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

GSPY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GSPY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GSPY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

GSPY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GSPY Category Low Category High GSPY % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.06% 0.00% 19.15% 45.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GSPY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GSPY Category Low Category High GSPY % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 28.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GSPY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GSPY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Venuto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.

Joel Greenblatt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Mr. Joel Greenblatt is the Founder and serves as Managing Principal & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Gotham Asset Management. Since 1996, he has been a professor on the adjunct faculty of Columbia Business School where he teaches "Value and Special Situation Investing." Mr. Greenblatt is a director of Pzena Investment Management, Inc., a global investment management firm. He formerly served on the Investment Boards of the University of Pennsylvania and the UJA Federation. Mr. Greenblatt is the author of You Can Be A Stock Market Genius (Simon & Schuster, 1997), The Little Book that Beats the Market (Wiley, 2005), The Little Book that Still Beats the Market (Wiley, 2010), and The Big Secret for the Small Investor (Random House, 2011). He is the Former Chairman of the Board (1994-1995) of Alliant Techsystems, an NYSE-listed aerospace and defense contractor. He holds a BS (1979), summa cum laude, and an MBA (1980) from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Robert Goldstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Mr. Robert Goldstein serves as Managing Principal & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Gotham Asset Management. Mr. Goldstein also founded and served as Managing Partner (1989-1997) of Metropolis Partners, value and special situation investment partnership managing capital on behalf of institutions and wealthy individuals before returning capital to outside investors at the end of 1997. Mr. Goldstein currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Museum of the City of New York. He holds a BA (1988), magna cum laude, from Tufts University.

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

