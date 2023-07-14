Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.1%
1 yr return
17.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$300 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.8%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by generally investing in securities of issuers included in the S&P 500® Index (the “Index”). The Fund is not a passive index fund, but instead utilizes an “enhanced” strategy implemented by Gotham Asset Management, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-adviser (“Gotham” or the “Sub-Adviser”), to invest in the securities in the Index and weight those securities based on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of value and each security’s weight in the Index.
The Sub-Adviser seeks to capitalize on pricing inefficiencies in the market by employing a systematic, bottom-up, valuation approach based on the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary analytical framework to identify companies included in the Index that appear to be undervalued or overvalued on both an absolute and relative basis. This approach consists of:
● Researching and analyzing each company in the Index according to a methodology that emphasizes fundamentals such as recurring earnings, cash flows, capital efficiency, capital structure, and valuation;
● Identifying and excluding companies that do not conform to the Sub-Adviser’s valuation methodology or companies judged by the Sub-Adviser to have questionable financial reporting;
● Updating the Sub-Adviser’s analysis based on company earning releases, annual (Form 10-K), and quarterly (Form 10-Q) reports and other corporate filings; and
● Recording the Sub-Adviser’s analysis in a centralized database enabling the Sub-Adviser to compare companies and identify securities to purchase based on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of value.
The Fund is rebalanced daily in order to manage risk and reposition the portfolio to reflect earnings releases, stock price movements, and other new information related to particular companies. The Fund’s strategy may result in the active and frequent trading of the Fund’s investments, which may result in high portfolio turnover.
|Period
|GSPY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.1%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|93.92%
|1 Yr
|17.7%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|8.18%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GSPY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.1%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|0.67%
|2021
|12.9%
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|Period
|GSPY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|22.1%
|95.71%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-58.9%
|67.6%
|9.58%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GSPY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.1%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|0.67%
|2021
|12.9%
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.8%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|GSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSPY % Rank
|Net Assets
|300 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|69.99%
|Number of Holdings
|502
|2
|4154
|20.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|85.9 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|71.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.81%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|50.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSPY % Rank
|Stocks
|99.74%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|13.69%
|Cash
|3.21%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|84.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|11.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|12.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|6.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|7.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSPY % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|73.60%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|30.88%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|71.22%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|83.54%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|19.89%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|92.23%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|14.64%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|11.62%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.14%
|56.02%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|29.41%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|77.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSPY % Rank
|US
|99.74%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|6.36%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.51%
|84.92%
|GSPY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|2.95%
|68.81%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|70.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.29%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|GSPY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GSPY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GSPY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|GSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSPY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.06%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|45.08%
|GSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSPY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|28.51%
|GSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2022
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Mr. Joel Greenblatt is the Founder and serves as Managing Principal & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Gotham Asset Management. Since 1996, he has been a professor on the adjunct faculty of Columbia Business School where he teaches "Value and Special Situation Investing." Mr. Greenblatt is a director of Pzena Investment Management, Inc., a global investment management firm. He formerly served on the Investment Boards of the University of Pennsylvania and the UJA Federation. Mr. Greenblatt is the author of You Can Be A Stock Market Genius (Simon & Schuster, 1997), The Little Book that Beats the Market (Wiley, 2005), The Little Book that Still Beats the Market (Wiley, 2010), and The Big Secret for the Small Investor (Random House, 2011). He is the Former Chairman of the Board (1994-1995) of Alliant Techsystems, an NYSE-listed aerospace and defense contractor. He holds a BS (1979), summa cum laude, and an MBA (1980) from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Mr. Robert Goldstein serves as Managing Principal & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Gotham Asset Management. Mr. Goldstein also founded and served as Managing Partner (1989-1997) of Metropolis Partners, value and special situation investment partnership managing capital on behalf of institutions and wealthy individuals before returning capital to outside investors at the end of 1997. Mr. Goldstein currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Museum of the City of New York. He holds a BA (1988), magna cum laude, from Tufts University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...