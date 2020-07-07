Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in its underlying index. The index is a rules-based index that is designed to measure the performance of investment grade, corporate bonds denominated in U.S. dollars with remaining maturities between one and five years that meet certain liquidity and fundamental screening criteria.
|Period
|GSIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-8.5%
|205.4%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-4.7%
|8.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|0.7%
|4.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.4%
|5.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.3%
|4.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GSIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|N/A
|-2.4%
|5.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-50.6%
|1.0%
|N/A
|2017
|N/A
|-1.6%
|2.8%
|N/A
|2016
|N/A
|-65.8%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2015
|N/A
|-75.0%
|3.0%
|N/A
|Period
|GSIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-8.5%
|205.4%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-6.3%
|8.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.4%
|4.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|5.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.2%
|4.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GSIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|N/A
|-2.3%
|7.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.2%
|6.5%
|N/A
|2017
|N/A
|-1.6%
|5.9%
|N/A
|2016
|N/A
|-65.2%
|10.7%
|N/A
|2015
|N/A
|-7.0%
|3.5%
|N/A
|GSIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSIG % Rank
|Net Assets
|27.7 M
|4.4 M
|67.9 B
|95.71%
|Number of Holdings
|230
|3
|4728
|70.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.62 M
|-168 M
|7.07 B
|97.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.18%
|2.3%
|100.0%
|77.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSIG % Rank
|Bonds
|92.85%
|0.00%
|174.49%
|55.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|7.15%
|0.00%
|32.87%
|1.49%
|Cash
|0.01%
|-77.41%
|100.00%
|90.05%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.71%
|68.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.40%
|72.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-6.41%
|20.06%
|64.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSIG % Rank
|Corporate
|99.99%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|0.17%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.01%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|99.83%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.35%
|69.98%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.39%
|97.68%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.46%
|84.08%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.98%
|98.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSIG % Rank
|US
|77.94%
|0.00%
|140.37%
|62.69%
|Non US
|14.91%
|-22.36%
|81.82%
|36.15%
|GSIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.14%
|0.01%
|34.57%
|94.63%
|Management Fee
|0.14%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|10.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.94%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|GSIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GSIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GSIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|3.00%
|0.00%
|496.37%
|1.01%
|GSIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSIG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.23%
|67.66%
|GSIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GSIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSIG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.73%
|-9.96%
|4.42%
|96.60%
|GSIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Sep 08, 2020
|$0.035
|Aug 07, 2020
|$0.029
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 07, 2020
0.4
0.4%
Mr. Singer is a Managing Director and senior portfolio manager in the Global Fixed Income team. He is also responsible for global oversight of the Fixed Income ETF business. Previously, he was head of International Portfolio Management within the Global Liquidity Management team based in London. Mr. Singer joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 1999, where he covered Fixed-income pricing, mortgage analytics and hedge fund financing.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 07, 2020
0.4
0.4%
Mr. Westbrook is a portfolio manager on the U.S. Fixed Income team within GSAM, responsible for multi-sector fixed income portfolios in stable value, short duration, and bank owned life insurance (BOLI) strategies. Mr. Westbrook joined GSAM in 2012, in conjunction with part of the firm’s acquisition of Dwight Asset Management Company, LLC. Prior to joining GSAM, Mr. Westbrook was a fixed income portfolio manager directing general portfolio construction, as well as treasury and agency trading.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|25.27
|5.28
|0.92
