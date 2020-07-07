Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Ex Dates
Monthly Income
Screener
Resources
Channels
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF

etf
GSIG
Dividend policy
Active
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
GSIG (ETF)

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF

Dividend policy
Active
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
GSIG (ETF)
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF
Dividend policy
Active
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration

GSIG - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return N/A
  • Net Assets $27.7 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 13.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 0.14%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover 3.00%

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Short-Term Bond

Compare GSIG to Popular U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration Funds

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings*

Vanguard Short Term Investment Grade Fund

Fund

$11.01

0.00%

$69.45 B

2.30%

$0.25

blocked
blocked
blocked

2.61%

-

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund

Fund

$10.86

0.00%

$59.83 B

-

$0.00

blocked
blocked
blocked

2.74%

-

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund

Fund

$4.20

0.00%

$55.82 B

2.93%

$0.12

blocked
blocked
blocked

-0.24%

-

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Fund

$27.64

-0.04%

$41.50 B

2.36%

$0.65

blocked
blocked
blocked

2.48%

-

American Funds Intermediate Bond Fund of America®

Fund

$14.24

0.00%

$28.83 B

1.24%

$0.18

blocked
blocked
blocked

5.87%

-

Compare GSIG to Popular U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration ETFs

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings*

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund

BSV | ETF

$82.82

0.00%

$59.83 B

1.85%

$1.53

blocked
blocked
blocked

2.68%

-

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

VCSH | ETF

$82.95

-0.08%

$41.50 B

2.36%

$1.96

blocked
blocked
blocked

2.37%

-

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

IGSB | ETF

$55.03

0.00%

$21.71 B

2.44%

$1.34

blocked
blocked
blocked

2.48%

-

SPDR® Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

SPSB | ETF

$31.35

-0.03%

$7.18 B

2.04%

$0.64

blocked
blocked
blocked

1.65%

-

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

LMBS | ETF

$51.46

-0.02%

$6.47 B

2.29%

$1.18

blocked
blocked
blocked

-0.79%

-

GSIG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Jul 07, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    550000
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Singer

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in its underlying index. The index is a rules-based index that is designed to measure the performance of investment grade, corporate bonds denominated in U.S. dollars with remaining maturities between one and five years that meet certain liquidity and fundamental screening criteria.

GSIG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -8.5% 205.4% N/A
1 Yr N/A -4.7% 8.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* 0.7% 4.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.4% 5.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.3% 4.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 N/A -2.4% 5.0% N/A
2018 N/A -50.6% 1.0% N/A
2017 N/A -1.6% 2.8% N/A
2016 N/A -65.8% 7.1% N/A
2015 N/A -75.0% 3.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -8.5% 205.4% N/A
1 Yr N/A -6.3% 8.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -0.4% 4.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 5.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.2% 4.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 N/A -2.3% 7.2% N/A
2018 N/A -4.2% 6.5% N/A
2017 N/A -1.6% 5.9% N/A
2016 N/A -65.2% 10.7% N/A
2015 N/A -7.0% 3.5% N/A

GSIG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GSIG Category Low Category High GSIG % Rank
Net Assets 27.7 M 4.4 M 67.9 B 95.71%
Number of Holdings 230 3 4728 70.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.62 M -168 M 7.07 B 97.51%
Weighting of Top 10 13.18% 2.3% 100.0% 77.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1.51% 2.05%
  2. HSBC Holdings plc 3.26% 1.89%
  3. Bank of America Corporation 4% 1.37%
  4. Morgan Stanley 3.74% 1.33%
  5. AbbVie Inc. 2.3% 1.29%
  6. AbbVie Inc. 2.3% 1.29%
  7. Shell International Finance B.V. 2.38% 1.23%
  8. Intel Corporation 3.4% 1.22%
  9. NatWest Group plc 6% 1.16%
  10. Citigroup Inc. 1.68% 1.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GSIG % Rank
Bonds 		92.85% 0.00% 174.49% 55.89%
Convertible Bonds 		7.15% 0.00% 32.87% 1.49%
Cash 		0.01% -77.41% 100.00% 90.05%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.71% 68.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 52.40% 72.14%
Other 		0.00% -6.41% 20.06% 64.01%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSIG % Rank
Corporate 		99.99% 0.00% 99.99% 0.17%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.01% 0.00% 100.00% 99.83%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.35% 69.98%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.39% 97.68%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 19.46% 84.08%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 78.98% 98.01%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSIG % Rank
US 		77.94% 0.00% 140.37% 62.69%
Non US 		14.91% -22.36% 81.82% 36.15%

GSIG - Expenses

Operational Fees

GSIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.14% 0.01% 34.57% 94.63%
Management Fee 0.14% 0.00% 1.19% 10.89%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.94%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

GSIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GSIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GSIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 3.00% 0.00% 496.37% 1.01%

GSIG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GSIG Category Low Category High GSIG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.23% 67.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GSIG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GSIG Category Low Category High GSIG % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.73% -9.96% 4.42% 96.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GSIG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Dividend Payout History

View More +

GSIG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Singer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 07, 2020

0.4

0.4%

Mr. Singer is a Managing Director and senior portfolio manager in the Global Fixed Income team. He is also responsible for global oversight of the Fixed Income ETF business. Previously, he was head of International Portfolio Management within the Global Liquidity Management team based in London. Mr. Singer joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 1999, where he covered Fixed-income pricing, mortgage analytics and hedge fund financing.

David Westbrook

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 07, 2020

0.4

0.4%

Mr. Westbrook is a portfolio manager on the U.S. Fixed Income team within GSAM, responsible for multi-sector fixed income portfolios in stable value, short duration, and bank owned life insurance (BOLI) strategies. Mr. Westbrook joined GSAM in 2012, in conjunction with part of the firm’s acquisition of Dwight Asset Management Company, LLC. Prior to joining GSAM, Mr. Westbrook was a fixed income portfolio manager directing general portfolio construction, as well as treasury and agency trading.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 25.27 5.28 0.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs