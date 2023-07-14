Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta® Europe Equity ETF

ETF
GSEU
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.8633 -0.12 -0.35%
primary theme
Europe Equity
GSEU (ETF)

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta® Europe Equity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.8633 -0.12 -0.35%
primary theme
Europe Equity
GSEU (ETF)

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta® Europe Equity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.8633 -0.12 -0.35%
primary theme
Europe Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta® Europe Equity ETF

GSEU | ETF

$33.86

$11.5 M

5.39%

$1.83

0.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.5%

1 yr return

23.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

Net Assets

$11.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.0
$24.40
$34.57

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta® Europe Equity ETF

GSEU | ETF

$33.86

$11.5 M

5.39%

$1.83

0.25%

GSEU - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -14.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta® Europe Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Mar 02, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    600000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Raj Garigipati

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in its underlying index, in depositary receipts representing securities included in its underlying index and in underlying stocks in respect of depositary receipts included in its underlying index.The Index is designed to deliver exposure to equity securities of developed markets issuers in Europe. The Index is constructed using the patented ActiveBeta® Portfolio Construction Methodology, which was developed to provide exposure to the “factors” (or characteristics) that are commonly tied to a stock’s outperformance relative to market returns. These factors include value (i.e., how attractively a stock is priced relative to its “fundamentals,” such as book value and free cash flow), momentum (i.e., whether a company’s share price is trending up or down), quality (i.e., profitability) and low volatility (i.e., a relatively low degree of fluctuation in a company’s share price over time). Given the Fund’s investment objective of attempting to track its Index, the Fund does not follow traditional methods of active investment management, which may involve buying and selling securities based upon analysis of economic and market factors.Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (the “Index Provider”) constructs the Index in accordance with a rules-based methodology that involves two steps.Step 1In the first step, individual factor subindexes for value, momentum, quality and low volatility (the “ActiveBeta® Factor Subindexes”) are created from the constituents of the MSCI Europe Index (the “Reference Index”), a market capitalization- weighted index. To construct each ActiveBeta® Factor Subindex, all constituents in the Reference Index are assigned a “factor score” based on certain specified measurements (for example, in the case of the value factor, the factor score is based on a composite of book value-to-price, sales-to-price and free cash flow-to-price). Securities with a factor score that is above a fixed “Cut-off Score” receive an overweight in the applicable ActiveBeta® Factor Subindex relative to the Reference Index and securities with a factor score that is below the Cut-off Score receive an underweight in the ActiveBeta® Factor Subindex relative to the Reference Index. Accordingly, the magnitude of overweight or underweight that a security receives in constructing the applicable ActiveBeta® Factor Subindex is determined by its attractiveness when evaluated based on the relevant factor. The Index only includes long positions (i.e., short positions are impermissible), so the smallest weight for any given security is zero.Step 2The ActiveBeta® Factor Subindexes are combined in equal weights to form the Index.The Index is normally rebalanced on a quarterly basis in accordance with the published rebalancing schedule of the Reference Index. The rules-based process used to construct the Index incorporates the ActiveBeta® Turnover Minimization Technique, which seeks to reduce turnover within the Index.As of December 1, 2022, the Index consisted of 391 securities with a market capitalization range of between approximately $4 billion and $381 billion from issuers in the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The components of the Index may change over time. The percentage of the portfolio exposed to any asset class or country will vary from time to time as the weightings of the securities within the Index change, and the Fund may not be invested in each asset class or country at all times. The Index Provider determines whether an issuer is located in a European country by reference to the Reference Index methodology. MSCI Inc., which constructs the Reference Index, will generally deem an issuer to be located in a European country if it is organized under the laws of the European country and it is primarily listed in the European country; in the event that these factors point to more than one country, the Reference Index methodology provides for consideration of certain additional factors.The Index is comprised of equity securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund seeks to invest in the Index components in approximately the same weighting that such components have within the Index at the applicable time. The Fund may purchase a sample of securities in its Index. There may also be instances in which the Investment Adviser may choose to underweight or overweight a security in the Fund’s Index, purchase securities not in the Fund’s Index that the Investment Adviser believes are appropriate to substitute for certain securities in such Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques.The Fund may concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that its Index is concentrated. The degree to which components of the Index represent certain sectors or industries may change over time.
Read More

GSEU - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSEU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -15.2% 34.8% 71.13%
1 Yr 23.6% -9.7% 41.4% 34.02%
3 Yr 8.0%* -2.3% 12.1% 42.11%
5 Yr 4.5%* -6.6% 8.2% 36.26%
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.2% 8.5% 76.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSEU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -45.1% -3.8% 36.84%
2021 8.3% -4.5% 11.4% 40.43%
2020 2.2% -6.9% 13.1% 54.84%
2019 5.6% 1.8% 9.7% 38.04%
2018 -3.0% -9.6% -1.8% 17.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSEU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.6% -29.2% 34.8% 90.72%
1 Yr -12.1% -25.4% 62.0% 90.82%
3 Yr 6.8%* -2.3% 11.9% 48.96%
5 Yr 4.2%* -6.6% 13.3% 32.95%
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 10.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSEU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -45.1% -3.8% 36.84%
2021 8.3% -4.5% 11.4% 40.43%
2020 2.2% -6.9% 13.1% 54.84%
2019 5.6% 1.8% 9.7% 38.04%
2018 -3.0% -9.6% -1.8% 19.77%

GSEU - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GSEU Category Low Category High GSEU % Rank
Net Assets 11.5 M 5.4 M 23.5 B 91.75%
Number of Holdings 385 7 1788 15.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.54 M 1.4 M 4.3 B 91.75%
Weighting of Top 10 18.53% 4.3% 87.9% 87.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 2.59%
  2. Novo Nordisk A/S 2.41%
  3. ASML Holding NV 2.17%
  4. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 2.07%
  5. Roche Holding AG 2.04%
  6. Shell PLC 1.72%
  7. AstraZeneca PLC 1.71%
  8. Novartis AG 1.59%
  9. TotalEnergies SE 1.29%
  10. L'Oreal SA 1.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GSEU % Rank
Stocks 		99.82% 0.10% 108.46% 10.31%
Other 		0.18% -12.19% 3.61% 25.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.12% 69.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.81% 72.16%
Cash 		0.00% -81.12% 99.90% 92.78%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 84.91% 67.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSEU % Rank
Healthcare 		16.57% 0.00% 28.53% 21.05%
Consumer Defense 		14.31% 0.00% 23.04% 11.58%
Industrials 		14.29% 2.47% 34.57% 73.68%
Financial Services 		13.60% 0.00% 36.14% 57.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.03% 0.00% 37.84% 31.58%
Basic Materials 		7.58% 0.00% 19.84% 48.42%
Technology 		6.30% 0.00% 27.53% 71.58%
Energy 		5.64% 0.00% 73.53% 51.58%
Communication Services 		4.49% 0.00% 11.10% 81.05%
Utilities 		4.33% 0.00% 15.55% 22.11%
Real Estate 		0.86% 0.00% 12.81% 61.05%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSEU % Rank
Non US 		98.17% 0.00% 106.03% 25.77%
US 		1.65% 0.00% 95.38% 38.14%

GSEU - Expenses

Operational Fees

GSEU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% 0.07% 5.71% 89.69%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.06% 1.19% 11.34%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.95%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

GSEU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

GSEU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GSEU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 1.68% 184.00% 31.94%

GSEU - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GSEU Category Low Category High GSEU % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.39% 0.00% 6.40% 7.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GSEU Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GSEU Category Low Category High GSEU % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.47% -1.72% 4.23% 20.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GSEU Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GSEU - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Raj Garigipati

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Mr. Garigipati joined the ETF Portfolio Management team in 2015. Mr. Garigipati joined Goldman Sachs in 2003 as a Technology audit analyst in the Internal Audit department covering the Investment Management Division and later was the global audit lead for GSAM before joining the QIS team in 2011 as the Chief Risk Officer. Prior to joining the ETF Portfolio Management team, he had been the Chief Risk Officer of the Quantitative Investment Strategies team since 2011. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2003.

Matthew Maillet

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 04, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Mr. Maillet is a portfolio manager on the ETF Portfolio Management team within GSAM’s QIS platform. He joined QIS in 2015 as a deputy chief operating officer where he was named a vice president in 2016, and subsequently joined the ETF Portfolio Management team in 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 24.59 7.08 0.64

