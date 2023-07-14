Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Grizzle Growth ETF

Active ETF
GRZZ
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.8402 -0.27 -1.05%
primary theme
N/A
GRZZ (ETF)

Grizzle Growth ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.8402 -0.27 -1.05%
primary theme
N/A
GRZZ (ETF)

Grizzle Growth ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.8402 -0.27 -1.05%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Grizzle Growth ETF

GRZZ | Active ETF

$25.84

$1.3 M

1.11%

$0.29

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

31.0%

1 yr return

24.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$1.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

58.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.1
$19.56
$26.11

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Grizzle Growth ETF

GRZZ | Active ETF

$25.84

$1.3 M

1.11%

$0.29

0.75%

GRZZ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Grizzle Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Scott Willis

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests primarily in equity securities of companies, with a focus on growth, innovation and disruption. The Fund seeks to identify future leaders in the following overarching key growth themes including, but not limited to: Digitization and Cloud Computing, Future Media and Entertainment, Health and Wellness, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. Within these preceding four themes the Fund seeks to invest in the following subsectors including, but not limited to:
Sub-Sectors Theme Description
Automobile Manufacturers Electronic Vehicles Companies in the business of creating electrified vehicles (including hybrid vehicles) and vehicles that run using other renewable sources of energy
Cannabis Cannabis Companies that cultivate, distribute and sell cannabis products; Companies that research medical uses for cannabis and create medical formulations of cannabis
Casinos and Gaming Online Gambling Companies that provide online or brick and mortar platforms for placing wagers on sporting events
Communication Services Media and Streaming Services Companies in the business of creating unique media content and/or devices to stream content into homes
Energy Energy and Energy Transition Companies engaged in drilling, producing, storing and transporting oil and/or natural gas
Sub-Sectors Theme Description
Financial Services Future of Finance
Companies creating novel lending and payment solutions and facilitating such transactions; Companies creating diversified capital markets services and access to emerging asset classes (e.g., cryptocurrency exchanges)
Healthcare Biotechnology and Novel Drug Research and Treatment (including medical psychedelics) Companies engaged in the genetic manipulation of microorganisms, the manufacturing of medicinal drugs and research and application of novel pharmaceutical formulations (including legally-derived psychedelic medicines that bind to specific serotonin receptors and cause changes in perception and cognition in the pursuit of treating mental diseases such as PTSD and clinically resistant depression)
Industrials Renewable Energy (Wind and Solar)
Companies engaged in building solar power systems and other renewable energy systems (e.g., wind, solar and energy storage)
Information Technology Software as a Service, Microprocessors, Robotics, and Autonomous Technologies
Companies that create software programs and computer hardware for corporations and individual consumers and companies that provide equipment, an interconnected system or subsystem of equipment or software that is used in the acquisition, storage, manipulation, management, movement, control, display, switching, interchange, transmission or reception of data or information
Materials Green Technology Companies engaged in using new technology to create renewable materials
Electric Metals and Infrastructure
Companies engaged in mining the raw materials that will support the growth in infrastructure and renewable energy ecosystems (e.g., solar panels, battery storage, wind turbines and hydrogen fuel cells)
Media and Entertainment Esports/Gaming Companies engaged in video game publishing, creating interactive worlds and e-sports
Packaged Foods and Meats Plant Based Foods Companies creating novel new food formulations, such as plant based meats and dairy
Grizzle Investment Management LLC (the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, uses a proprietary internal fundamental research and analysis to identify companies well-positioned for growth within the targeted sectors. The Adviser uses its research and fundamental analysis findings to determine the Fund’s industry allocations within each sector and to select individual securities within each industry. The Adviser uses a quantitative screening overlay to identify prospective companies in addition to deep fundamental analysis.
The Fund’s portfolio is expected to consist of 30 to 60 equity securities, and may be comprised of common stock and depositary receipts of U.S. and foreign issuers of any market capitalization. The Fund’s exposure to foreign issuers may include issuers in both developed and emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are those countries with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging markets indices. In addition, the Adviser may opportunistically invest in options to both enhance the Fund’s return and seek to provide downside risk protection for specific positions in the Fund’s portfolio. The Adviser uses proprietary valuation models and analysis of historical portfolio profit and loss information to identify favorable risk-managed option trading opportunities, including use of covered calls (selling calls on stock positions in the portfolio) and selling an option and buying another to bet on the direction of a stock while capping both the downside risk (i.e., risk of loss) and upside performance (i.e., limiting participation in any gain).
While the Fund’s sector exposure to sectors may vary over time, as of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund had significant exposure to companies in the Communication Services, Energy, Information Technology, and Materials Sectors.
The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.
Read More

GRZZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GRZZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.0% -44.2% 26.6% 93.17%
1 Yr 24.6% -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -74.2% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -61.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -35.6% 18.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GRZZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GRZZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 93.32%
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -74.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.2% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.6% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GRZZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% N/A

GRZZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GRZZ Category Low Category High GRZZ % Rank
Net Assets 1.3 M 189 K 222 B 99.77%
Number of Holdings 47 2 3509 58.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 610 K -1.37 M 104 B 98.62%
Weighting of Top 10 58.01% 9.4% 100.0% 26.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 14.93%
  2. Alphabet Inc 9.46%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc 8.76%
  4. Apple Inc 6.27%
  5. Adobe Inc 6.02%
  6. Airbnb Inc 4.77%
  7. Visa Inc 4.68%
  8. Mastercard Inc 4.37%
  9. Amazon.com Inc 3.83%
  10. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA 3.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GRZZ % Rank
Stocks 		97.02% 0.00% 107.71% 61.86%
Cash 		2.98% -10.83% 87.35% 34.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 59.32%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 60.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 56.87%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 56.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GRZZ % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 4.92%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% 97.39%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% 85.33%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 96.70%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 97.08%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 77.34%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 0.31%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 62.67%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 83.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 89.17%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% 0.08%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GRZZ % Rank
US 		97.02% 0.00% 105.43% 97.01%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 1.84%

GRZZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

GRZZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 7.09% 62.80%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 81.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

GRZZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GRZZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GRZZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

GRZZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GRZZ Category Low Category High GRZZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.11% 0.00% 19.33% 62.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GRZZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GRZZ Category Low Category High GRZZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GRZZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GRZZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Willis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2021

0.46

0.5%

He began his career at BNY Mellon, managing portfolios for ultra-high net worth individuals. Mr. Willis later joined Credit Suisse, where he was an analyst covering the energy sector with a focus on exploration and production, refining and oilfield services. He later joined TD Asset Management, where he was a fixed income analyst covering the energy, industrials and transportation sectors. Mr. Willis graduated from Bucknell University in 2006 with a degree in Economics. He is a CFA Charterholder.

Thomas George

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Thomas joined TD Asset Management Inc. in November 2002. He is lead manager of the TD Global Sustainability Fund, TD Emerald Global Sustainability Fund and TD Private North American SRI Model. He joined the firm as a quantitative analyst for the fixed income and equity groups. In 2004, Thomas joined the international equity team where his coverage responsibilities include global utilities, oil & gas, resource efficiency, water and alternative energy sectors. Thomas graduated from University of Waterloo in 2002 with a Bachelor of Environmental Engineering, and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×