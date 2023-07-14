Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
31.0%
1 yr return
24.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$1.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
58.0%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Sub-Sectors
|Theme
|Description
|Automobile Manufacturers
|Electronic Vehicles
|Companies in the business of creating electrified vehicles (including hybrid vehicles) and vehicles that run using other renewable sources of energy
|Cannabis
|Cannabis
|Companies that cultivate, distribute and sell cannabis products; Companies that research medical uses for cannabis and create medical formulations of cannabis
|Casinos and Gaming
|Online Gambling
|Companies that provide online or brick and mortar platforms for placing wagers on sporting events
|Communication Services
|Media and Streaming Services
|Companies in the business of creating unique media content and/or devices to stream content into homes
|Energy
|Energy and Energy Transition
|Companies engaged in drilling, producing, storing and transporting oil and/or natural gas
|Sub-Sectors
|Theme
|Description
|Financial Services
|Future of Finance
|
Companies creating novel lending and payment solutions and facilitating such transactions; Companies creating diversified capital markets services and access to emerging asset classes (e.g., cryptocurrency exchanges)
|Healthcare
|Biotechnology and Novel Drug Research and Treatment (including medical psychedelics)
|Companies engaged in the genetic manipulation of microorganisms, the manufacturing of medicinal drugs and research and application of novel pharmaceutical formulations (including legally-derived psychedelic medicines that bind to specific serotonin receptors and cause changes in perception and cognition in the pursuit of treating mental diseases such as PTSD and clinically resistant depression)
|Industrials
|Renewable Energy (Wind and Solar)
|
Companies engaged in building solar power systems and other renewable energy systems (e.g., wind, solar and energy storage)
|Information Technology
|Software as a Service, Microprocessors, Robotics, and Autonomous Technologies
|
Companies that create software programs and computer hardware for corporations and individual consumers and companies that provide equipment, an interconnected system or subsystem of equipment or software that is used in the acquisition, storage, manipulation, management, movement, control, display, switching, interchange, transmission or reception of data or information
|Materials
|Green Technology
|Companies engaged in using new technology to create renewable materials
|Electric Metals and Infrastructure
|
Companies engaged in mining the raw materials that will support the growth in infrastructure and renewable energy ecosystems (e.g., solar panels, battery storage, wind turbines and hydrogen fuel cells)
|Media and Entertainment
|Esports/Gaming
|Companies engaged in video game publishing, creating interactive worlds and e-sports
|Packaged Foods and Meats
|Plant Based Foods
|Companies creating novel new food formulations, such as plant based meats and dairy
|Period
|GRZZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|31.0%
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|93.17%
|1 Yr
|24.6%
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-74.2%
|26.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-61.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-35.6%
|18.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GRZZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-27.1%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|33.2%
|N/A
|Period
|GRZZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|93.32%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-74.2%
|32.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-61.2%
|22.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-35.6%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GRZZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.8%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|35.6%
|N/A
|GRZZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|GRZZ % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.3 M
|189 K
|222 B
|99.77%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|2
|3509
|58.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|610 K
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|98.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|58.01%
|9.4%
|100.0%
|26.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GRZZ % Rank
|Stocks
|97.02%
|0.00%
|107.71%
|61.86%
|Cash
|2.98%
|-10.83%
|87.35%
|34.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|59.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|60.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|56.87%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|98.58%
|56.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GRZZ % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|4.92%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.82%
|97.39%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.57%
|85.33%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|96.70%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|97.08%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|77.34%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|0.31%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|62.67%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|83.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|89.17%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.00%
|0.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GRZZ % Rank
|US
|97.02%
|0.00%
|105.43%
|97.01%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|1.84%
|GRZZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.01%
|7.09%
|62.80%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|81.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|GRZZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GRZZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GRZZ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|N/A
|GRZZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|GRZZ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.11%
|0.00%
|19.33%
|62.12%
|GRZZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GRZZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|GRZZ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|2.90%
|N/A
|GRZZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2022
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2021
0.46
0.5%
He began his career at BNY Mellon, managing portfolios for ultra-high net worth individuals. Mr. Willis later joined Credit Suisse, where he was an analyst covering the energy sector with a focus on exploration and production, refining and oilfield services. He later joined TD Asset Management, where he was a fixed income analyst covering the energy, industrials and transportation sectors. Mr. Willis graduated from Bucknell University in 2006 with a degree in Economics. He is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Thomas joined TD Asset Management Inc. in November 2002. He is lead manager of the TD Global Sustainability Fund, TD Emerald Global Sustainability Fund and TD Private North American SRI Model. He joined the firm as a quantitative analyst for the fixed income and equity groups. In 2004, Thomas joined the international equity team where his coverage responsibilities include global utilities, oil & gas, resource efficiency, water and alternative energy sectors. Thomas graduated from University of Waterloo in 2002 with a Bachelor of Environmental Engineering, and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.09
|2.92
