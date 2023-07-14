The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests primarily in equity securities of companies, with a focus on growth, innovation and disruption. The Fund seeks to identify future leaders in the following overarching key growth themes including, but not limited to: Digitization and Cloud Computing, Future Media and Entertainment, Health and Wellness, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. Within these preceding four themes the Fund seeks to invest in the following subsectors including, but not limited to:

Sub-Sectors Theme Description Automobile Manufacturers Electronic Vehicles Companies in the business of creating electrified vehicles (including hybrid vehicles) and vehicles that run using other renewable sources of energy Cannabis Cannabis Companies that cultivate, distribute and sell cannabis products; Companies that research medical uses for cannabis and create medical formulations of cannabis Casinos and Gaming Online Gambling Companies that provide online or brick and mortar platforms for placing wagers on sporting events Communication Services Media and Streaming Services Companies in the business of creating unique media content and/or devices to stream content into homes Energy Energy and Energy Transition Companies engaged in drilling, producing, storing and transporting oil and/or natural gas

Sub-Sectors Theme Description Financial Services Future of Finance Companies creating novel lending and payment solutions and facilitating such transactions; Companies creating diversified capital markets services and access to emerging asset classes ( e.g., cryptocurrency exchanges) Healthcare Biotechnology and Novel Drug Research and Treatment (including medical psychedelics) Companies engaged in the genetic manipulation of microorganisms, the manufacturing of medicinal drugs and research and application of novel pharmaceutical formulations (including legally-derived psychedelic medicines that bind to specific serotonin receptors and cause changes in perception and cognition in the pursuit of treating mental diseases such as PTSD and clinically resistant depression) Industrials Renewable Energy (Wind and Solar) Companies engaged in building solar power systems and other renewable energy systems ( e.g. , wind, solar and energy storage) Information Technology Software as a Service, Microprocessors, Robotics, and Autonomous Technologies Companies that create software programs and computer hardware for corporations and individual consumers and companies that provide equipment, an interconnected system or subsystem of equipment or software that is used in the acquisition, storage, manipulation, management, movement, control, display, switching, interchange, transmission or reception of data or information Materials Green Technology Companies engaged in using new technology to create renewable materials Electric Metals and Infrastructure Companies engaged in mining the raw materials that will support the growth in infrastructure and renewable energy ecosystems ( e.g. , solar panels, battery storage, wind turbines and hydrogen fuel cells) Media and Entertainment Esports/Gaming Companies engaged in video game publishing, creating interactive worlds and e-sports Packaged Foods and Meats Plant Based Foods Companies creating novel new food formulations, such as plant based meats and dairy

Grizzle Investment Management LLC (the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, uses a proprietary internal fundamental research and analysis to identify companies well-positioned for growth within the targeted sectors. The Adviser uses its research and fundamental analysis findings to determine the Fund’s industry allocations within each sector and to select individual securities within each industry. The Adviser uses a quantitative screening overlay to identify prospective companies in addition to deep fundamental analysis.

The Fund’s portfolio is expected to consist of 30 to 60 equity securities, and may be comprised of common stock and depositary receipts of U.S. and foreign issuers of any market capitalization. The Fund’s exposure to foreign issuers may include issuers in both developed and emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are those countries with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging markets indices. In addition, the Adviser may opportunistically invest in options to both enhance the Fund’s return and seek to provide downside risk protection for specific positions in the Fund’s portfolio. The Adviser uses proprietary valuation models and analysis of historical portfolio profit and loss information to identify favorable risk-managed option trading opportunities, including use of covered calls (selling calls on stock positions in the portfolio) and selling an option and buying another to bet on the direction of a stock while capping both the downside risk ( i.e. , risk of loss) and upside performance ( i.e. , limiting participation in any gain).

While the Fund’s sector exposure to sectors may vary over time, as of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund had significant exposure to companies in the Communication Services, Energy, Information Technology, and Materials Sectors.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.