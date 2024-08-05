Home
Name

As of 05/08/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

TCW Compounders ETF

GRW | ETF

$32.40

-

-

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.3
$32.29
$32.40

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GRW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TCW Compounders ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    TCW Family of Investment Companies
  • Inception Date
    Jan 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to invest in the companies that the Adviser believes will benefit from transformation as a result of technological innovations, market dynamics, and/or changes in client preferences. The Fund aims to actively capture returns from companies that show long-term growth, quality, and durability characteristics as a result of such economic transformation or play a central role of enabling other companies to do the same.

Target companies are generally chosen from US- and non-US-listed equity securities, including common and preferred stock; equity securities of foreign companies listed on established exchanges, including NASDAQ; and American Depository Receipts (ADRs).

The Fund typically invests a portion of its assets in securities or other financial instruments issued by companies in the financial services sector, including, without limitation, the banking, brokerage and insurance and financial exchange and data industries. Although the Fund emphasizes investments in equity securities of large capitalization companies, it may invest in the equity securities of companies of any size. The Adviser expects to hold between 20-40 equities within the Fund’s portfolio.

In considering potential investments, the Adviser will generally use a proprietary framework which includes fundamental analysis (such as company financial modeling and valuation analysis), combined with quantitative and thematic data, such as those that account for technological innovations, market dynamics, and changes in client preferences, to identify companies with competitive advantages that the Adviser believes attractively valued. The Fund will take an active management approach in responding to the complexities and developments of economic transformation. The key criteria, as discussed herein, by which the Adviser assesses companies for investment by the Fund will be applied to all investments by the Fund except for temporary investments or investments in cash equivalents.

The Adviser evaluates financially material environmental, social, governance, and other risk factors to assess a company’s value and its exposure to potential risks and opportunities. This analysis may be incorporated into various aspects of the investment process; however, this does not imply that these factors are the sole or primary determinants of investment decisions.

Portfolio securities may be sold for a number of reasons, including when a company fails to meet expectations or when the Adviser believes that (i) there has been a deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of a company, (ii) the intermediate- and long-term prospects for a company change negatively or the original thesis was flawed or has been damaged, (iii) another security may offer a better investment opportunity, (iv) an individual security has reached its sell target or the investment thesis has been exhausted or (v) the portfolio should be rebalanced for diversification or portfolio weighting purposes.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of any collateral received), however it is a priority of the Adviser and the Fund to vote all proxies, so securities lending revenue may be foregone as a result. The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, and, as such, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than funds that are “diversified.”

GRW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GRW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GRW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GRW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GRW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

GRW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GRW Category Low Category High GRW % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GRW % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

GRW - Expenses

Operational Fees

GRW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

GRW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

GRW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GRW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

GRW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GRW Category Low Category High GRW % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GRW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GRW Category Low Category High GRW % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GRW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

GRW - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

