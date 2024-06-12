Home
GROZ (ETF)

Zacks Focus Growth ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.4393 +0.2 +0.79%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 12/06/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Zacks Focus Growth ETF

GROZ | ETF

$25.44

$0

-

1.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$0

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.2
$25.24
$25.44

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GROZ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Zacks Focus Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Zacks Trust
  • Inception Date
    Dec 05, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by constructing a portfolio of companies that exhibit sound fundamentals and superior growth potential relative to the overall U.S. equity market.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of growth companies. The Fund defines growth companies as companies that exhibit strong earnings growth potential. Earnings growth potential is determined by upward earnings revisions and projected earnings growth rates. Companies with such qualities generally, in the Advisor’s opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities.

Portfolio holdings may be sold when the Advisor believes that such holdings no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities. The Fund is actively managed and may invest in companies in any economic sector. 

The Advisor starts with a universe of all U.S. exchange-listed companies. Of this universe, the Advisor constructs the Fund’s portfolio to include 40 to 120 positions using both quantitative and qualitative analysis in an effort to outperform the Russell 1000 Growth Index.

The portfolio is generally rebalanced on a weekly basis using the analysis described above. However, the Advisor may rebalance the Fund’s portfolio more or less frequently due to things like corporate actions, such as mergers and acquisitions, and spin-offs.

The Fund is classified as non-diversified, which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund's assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of issuers.

Read More

GROZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GROZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GROZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GROZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GROZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

GROZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GROZ Category Low Category High GROZ % Rank
Net Assets 0 N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GROZ % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

GROZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

GROZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.26% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.44% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

GROZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

GROZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GROZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

GROZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GROZ Category Low Category High GROZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GROZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GROZ Category Low Category High GROZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GROZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

GROZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

