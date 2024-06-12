The Fund pursues its investment objective by constructing a portfolio of companies that exhibit sound fundamentals and superior growth potential relative to the overall U.S. equity market.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of growth companies. The Fund defines growth companies as companies that exhibit strong earnings growth potential. Earnings growth potential is determined by upward earnings revisions and projected earnings growth rates. Companies with such qualities generally, in the Advisor’s opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities.

Portfolio holdings may be sold when the Advisor believes that such holdings no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities. The Fund is actively managed and may invest in companies in any economic sector.

The Advisor starts with a universe of all U.S. exchange-listed companies. Of this universe, the Advisor constructs the Fund’s portfolio to include 40 to 120 positions using both quantitative and qualitative analysis in an effort to outperform the Russell 1000 Growth Index.

The portfolio is generally rebalanced on a weekly basis using the analysis described above. However, the Advisor may rebalance the Fund’s portfolio more or less frequently due to things like corporate actions, such as mergers and acquisitions, and spin-offs.

The Fund is classified as non-diversified, which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund's assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of issuers.