The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes (if any), in the securities of the Solactive Green Building Index (the "Underlying Index") and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).

The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from increased demand for buildings that reduce or eliminate negative impacts, and/or create positive impacts, on the natural environment (“Green Building”). Specifically, the Underlying Index consists of securities issued by “Green Building Companies” as defined by Solactive AG, the provider of the Underlying Index (the "Index Provider"). “Green Building Companies” are those companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from one or more of the following business activities, as determined by the Index Provider:

• Green Building Development: Companies that design, construct, redevelop, or retrofit properties that meet reputable green building certification standards. The Index Provider utilizes ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) data provider Sustainalytics for its assessment of reputable green building certification standards. As of April 1, 2022

examples of green building certification standards that Sustainalytics has identified as reputable currently include LEED, BREEAM, Greenstar, DGNB, CASBEE, and Verde.

• Green Building Management: Companies that manage and/or operate buildings that have obtained a green certification.

• Green Building Technologies & Materials: Companies that provide products/services that increase the energy efficiency of residential, commercial, or public buildings. This includes products/services such as insulation and building envelopes, controls and displays for heating, cooling, lighting and home automation, HVAC, energy management services, windows, doors, elevators, etc. These products and services help residential, commercial and/or public buildings to reduce or eliminate negative impacts on the natural environment and/or to create positive impacts on the natural environment, which improves the environmental footprint of a building and makes it more “green” across measures such as energy efficiency, water usage, carbon emissions, and overall environmental impact.

To be a part of the eligible universe of the Underlying Index, certain minimum market capitalization and liquidity criteria, as defined by the Index Provider, must be met. As of January 31, 2023, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $200 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months greater than or equal to $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. As of January 31, 2023, companies listed in the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States

In constructing the Underlying Index, the Index Provider, in partnership with ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) data provider Sustainalytics, reviews the companies from the eligible universe to confirm the companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from the business activities described above. Revenue exposure is determined using company filings, disclosures, and other public information. In addition, the Index Provider also applies an ESG screening process to the universe of eligible companies. The Index Provider, in partnership with ESG data provider Minerva, on a quarterly basis reviews each constituent of the Underlying Index for compliance with the principles of the United Nations Global Compact, as well as their involvement in controversial activities. Any existing or potential constituent of the Underlying Index which does not meet the labor, human rights, environmental, and anti-corruption standards as defined by the United Nations Global Compact Principles as of the quarterly review will be excluded from the Underlying Index, as determined by the Index Provider.

The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted and re-weighted semi-annually. Modified capitalization weighting seeks to weight constituents primarily based on market capitalization, but subject to caps on the weights of the individual securities. During each rebalance, the maximum weight of a company is capped at 4%, and all constituents are subject to a minimum weight of 0.3%. Generally speaking, modified capitalization weighting will limit the amount of concentration in the largest market capitalization companies and increase company-level diversification. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include real estate companies. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index had 84 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). In addition, any determinations related to the constituents of the Underlying Index are made independent of the Fund's portfolio managers. The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.