The Fund employs a “passive management” — or indexing — investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index, which was developed by IndexIQ LLC (“IndexIQ”), an affiliate of IndexIQ Advisors LLC, the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor”). The Underlying Index seeks to employ a tiered sector weighting approach designed to provide exposure to developed market companies involved in the production and distribution of commodities and commodities-related products and services across the Precious Metals, Grains, Food and Fiber, Energy, Industrial Metals, Timber and Water sectors.

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the investments included in the Underlying Index (“Underlying Index Components”). The Underlying Index consists of a number of Underlying Index Components selected in accordance with

IndexIQ’s rules-based methodology. Such Underlying Index Components will include primarily U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in investments not included in its Underlying Index, but which the Advisor believes will help the Fund track its Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index may include as a component one or more ETFs advised by the Advisor (“Affiliated ETFs”) and the Fund will typically invest in any Affiliated ETF included in the Underlying Index. The Fund also may invest in Affiliated ETFs that are not components of the index if such an investment will help the Fund track the Underlying Index.