The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stock principally traded in the U.S that the Fund’s sub-adviser, Astoria Portfolio Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) believes has the potential for growth. The Fund seeks to invest in companies that exhibit robust quality and growth characteristics across sectors. The Sub-Adviser defines a robust quality company as a company with higher than median return on equity, return on assets and return on invested capital compared to its sector peers. In addition, the Sub-Adviser defines a growth company as a company with higher than median price/earnings, sales, or earnings growth compared to sector peers. The Sub-Adviser believes growth companies generally demonstrate strong growth potential through development of new products, technologies and/or have a strong industry or market position. The Fund is not managed to mirror a particular securities index or securities benchmark. Rather, the Sub-Adviser uses a quantitative and systematic approach to select securities for the Fund.

The Sub-Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio by evaluating all of the securities in an investment universe comprised of publicly traded U.S. listed stocks of large- and mid- capitalization companies (defined by the Sub-Adviser to be companies with a market capitalization of at least $5 billion) that satisfy the Sub-Adviser’s liquidity and growth criteria. The Sub-Adviser’s growth criteria focus on companies with higher-than-median price/earnings, sales or, earnings growth compared to sector peers. The Sub-Adviser believes these companies generally demonstrate strong growth potential through development of new products, technologies and/or have a strong industry or market position. The Sub-Adviser requires each company to maintain a minimum level of liquidity of at least $50 million US dollars in average trading volumes over the past six months .

Proprietary quantitative screens developed by the Sub-Adviser are used to rank such stocks according to their quality and growth metrics relative to the median of their sector peers. The Sub-Adviser uses a variety of metrics in its discretion to evaluate each stock for each of these factors, including return on equity, return on investment capital, price-to-earnings-growth ratio, estimate revisions, projected growth estimates, and earnings momentum. These factors are subject change over time. The Sub-Adviser

believes that companies with greater than median return on equity, return on investment capital, projected growth rates and/or lower than median price-to-earnings-growth ratio relative to their sector peers are good indicators of company’s investment merit. In addition, the Sub-Adviser believes positive revisions to earnings estimates are generally a sign of potential attractive growth. Momentum investing aims to capitalize on the continuance of an existing market trend (e.g., positive and accelerating growth of earnings). The metrics used to evaluate each factor vary by sector based on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of which metric(s) have historically provided the best measure of that factor. A weighted average rank across each factor is then calculated and the top 75 to 100 ranked stocks are selected for the Fund. The number of stocks selected will vary based on the Sub-Adviser’s decision to overweight or underweight sectors in accordance with its assessment of the markets at the time of screening and to maintain diversification in the Fund’s portfolio.

All stocks in the portfolio are monitored daily by the Sub-Adviser. In addition, the Sub-Adviser’s quantitative screens are reviewed on a quarterly basis to monitor the ranking of the stocks according to their quality and growth metrics. The Fund will sell or reduce positions according to changes in the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary rankings. The screens may be reapplied more frequently if there are material changes to earnings, valuations, or economic trends (i.e., an accelerating economy) believed by the Sub-Adviser to likely have an impact on the Fund’s portfolio. While it is anticipated that the Fund will invest across a range of industries, certain sectors may be overweighted relative to its benchmark because the Sub-Adviser seeks the best investment opportunities regardless of sector in its discretion based on its assessment of the markets.