Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta® Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

15.9%

1 yr return

15.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$7.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.1
$29.51
$37.07

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GPAL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta® Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs Fund Complex
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Raj Garigipati

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in its underlying index, in depositary receipts representing securities included in its underlying index and in underlying stocks in respect of depositary receipts included in its underlying index.The Index is designed to deliver exposure to equity securities of large capitalization U.S. issuers. The Index is constructed using the patented ActiveBeta® Portfolio Construction Methodology, which was developed to provide exposure to the “factors” (or characteristics) that are commonly tied to a stock’s outperformance relative to market returns. These factors include value (i.e., how attractively a stock is priced relative to its “fundamentals,” such as book value and free cash flow), momentum (i.e., whether a company’s share price is trending up or down), quality (i.e., profitability) and low volatility (i.e., a relatively low degree of fluctuation in a company’s share price over time). Given the Fund’s investment objective of attempting to track its Index, the Fund does not follow traditional methods of active investment management, which may involve buying and selling securities based upon analysis of economic and market factors.The Index aims to meet the minimum requirements to be an “EU Paris-Aligned Benchmark” as defined by the European Commission Delegated Regulation C(2020)4757. An “EU Paris-Aligned Benchmark” is an index whose constituent companies are aligned with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, an international treaty that seeks to combat climate change and its effects.Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (the “Index Provider”) constructs the Index in accordance with a rules-based methodology that involves three steps.Step 1In the first step, the following types of issuers are excluded from the constituents of the Solactive US Large Cap Index (the “Reference Index”) per the requirements for an “EU Paris-Aligned Benchmark”: companies involved with controversial weapons or tobacco, companies that violate global norms as indicated by violations of the United Nations Global Compact principles or the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (“OECD”) Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, and companies that derive more than 50% of revenue from fossil fuel activities or engage in activities that significantly obstruct the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that correspond to the EU’s six environmental objectives.In addition, issuers who derive significant revenue from the following activities are excluded (revenue percentages are shown in parentheses): exploration, mining, extraction, distribution or refining of hard coal and lignite (≥ 1%); exploration, extraction, distribution or refining of oil fuels (≥ 10%); exploration, extraction, manufacturing or distribution of gaseous fuels (≥ 50%); and electricity generation with a greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity of more than 100g CO2e/kWh (≥ 50%).Step 2In the second step, individual factor subindexes for value, momentum, quality and low volatility (the “ActiveBeta® Factor Subindexes”) are created from the Reference Index, a market capitalization-weighted index. To construct each ActiveBeta®Factor Subindex, all non-excluded constituents in the Reference Index are assigned a “factor score” based on certain specified measurements (for example, in the case of the value factor, the factor score is based on a composite of book value-to-price, sales-to-price and free cash flow-to-price). Securities with a factor score that is above a fixed “Cut-off Score” receive an overweight in the applicable ActiveBeta® Factor Subindex relative to the Reference Index and securities with a factor score that is below the Cut-off Score receive an underweight in the ActiveBeta® Factor Subindex relative to the Reference Index. Accordingly, the magnitude of overweight or underweight that a security receives in constructing the applicable ActiveBeta® Factor Subindex is determined by its attractiveness when evaluated based on the relevant factor. The ActiveBeta® Factor Subindexes are combined in equal weights to form the Factor Diversity Portfolio.Step 3In the third step, the weights of the individual issuers in the Factor Diversity Portfolio are adjusted upwards and downwards to target the following requirements: a 50-percent reduction in aggregate GHG emissions intensity relative to the Reference Index, where an issuer’s emission intensity is defined as the sum of the issuer’s direct and indirect emissions divided by the issuer’s enterprise value including cash; an inflation-adjusted seven-percent annualized reduction in absolute GHG emissions intensity; non-negative exposure to high carbon impact sectors relative to the Reference Index; and exposure to each of the four factors (value, momentum, quality, and low volatility) that are no lower than the corresponding factor exposures for the Factor Diversity Portfolio. The resulting Index only includes long positions (i.e., short positions are impermissible), so the smallest weight for any given security is zero.The Index is normally rebalanced on a quarterly basis in accordance with the published rebalancing schedule of the Reference Index. The rules-based process used to construct the Index incorporates the ActiveBeta® Turnover Minimization Technique, which seeks to reduce turnover within the Index.As of December 1, 2022, the Index consisted of 373 securities with a market capitalization range of between approximately $9 billion and $2.4 trillion. The components of the Index may change over time. The percentage of the portfolio exposed to any asset class will vary from time to time as the weightings of the securities within the Index change, and the Fund may not be invested in each asset class at all times. The Index Provider determines whether an issuer is a U.S. issuer by reference to the Reference Index methodology. Solactive AG, which constructs the Reference Index, will deem an issuer to be a U.S. issuer if its securities are primarily listed in the United States, its country of risk is the United States, and it meets certain requirements with respect to its jurisdiction of incorporation and domicile.The Index is comprised of equity securities. The Fund seeks to invest in the Index components in approximately the same weighting that such components have within the Index at the applicable time. The Fund may purchase a sample of securities in its Index. There may also be instances in which the Investment Adviser may choose to underweight or overweight a security in the Fund’s Index, purchase securities not in the Fund’s Index that the Investment Adviser believes are appropriate to substitute for certain securities in such Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques.The Fund may concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that its Index is concentrated. The degree to which components of the Index represent certain sectors or industries may change over time.
GPAL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GPAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.9% -51.8% 22.1% 96.14%
1 Yr 15.7% -58.9% 46.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GPAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GPAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 98.50%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GPAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

GPAL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GPAL Category Low Category High GPAL % Rank
Net Assets 7.3 M 177 K 1.21 T 97.48%
Number of Holdings 368 2 4154 23.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.94 M 1.74 K 270 B 97.79%
Weighting of Top 10 23.35% 1.8% 100.0% 86.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.24%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.53%
  3. Alphabet Inc 1.57%
  4. Alphabet Inc 1.55%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 1.50%
  6. Johnson Johnson 1.30%
  7. Meta Platforms Inc 1.19%
  8. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.18%
  9. Berkshire Hathaway Inc 1.18%
  10. JPMorgan Chase Co 1.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GPAL % Rank
Stocks 		99.71% 0.00% 130.24% 7.61%
Cash 		0.29% -102.29% 100.00% 92.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 60.10%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 60.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 58.02%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 57.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GPAL % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 81.79%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 7.49%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 6.79%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 95.52%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 9.59%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 46.50%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 93.35%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 62.75%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 17.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 83.89%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 73.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GPAL % Rank
US 		99.71% 0.00% 127.77% 7.61%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 83.20%

GPAL - Expenses

Operational Fees

GPAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.20% 0.01% 2.95% 87.94%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 2.00% 18.55%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.66%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

GPAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GPAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GPAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

GPAL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GPAL Category Low Category High GPAL % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.56% 0.00% 19.15% 28.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GPAL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GPAL Category Low Category High GPAL % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GPAL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GPAL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Raj Garigipati

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Mr. Garigipati joined the ETF Portfolio Management team in 2015. Mr. Garigipati joined Goldman Sachs in 2003 as a Technology audit analyst in the Internal Audit department covering the Investment Management Division and later was the global audit lead for GSAM before joining the QIS team in 2011 as the Chief Risk Officer. Prior to joining the ETF Portfolio Management team, he had been the Chief Risk Officer of the Quantitative Investment Strategies team since 2011. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2003.

Matthew Maillet

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Mr. Maillet is a portfolio manager on the ETF Portfolio Management team within GSAM’s QIS platform. He joined QIS in 2015 as a deputy chief operating officer where he was named a vice president in 2016, and subsequently joined the ETF Portfolio Management team in 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

