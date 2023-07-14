Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-0.2%

1 yr return

-16.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$128 M

Holdings in Top 10

98.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
$11.30
$16.52

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GOVZ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -27.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    iShares
  • Inception Date
    Sep 22, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    16800000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Mauro

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the ICE® BofA® Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of long maturity Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities (STRIPS) representing the final principal payment of U.S. Treasury bonds. Qualifying principal STRIPS must have at least 25 years remaining term to final maturity and must be stripped from U.S. Treasury bonds having at least $1 billion in outstanding face value. As of February 28, 2023, there were 20 issues in the Underlying Index.
Underlying Index constituents are weighted based on the market price of each constituent multiplied by an assumed face value of $1 billion per constituent. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly.
BFA uses an indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to beat the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.
Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.
BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. Representative sampling is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics
(based on factors such as market value and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability, duration (i.e., a security's price sensitivity to a change in interest rates), maturity or credit ratings and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.
The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the Underlying Index, and the Fund will invest at least 90% of its assets in U.S. Treasury securities that BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. The Fund will invest no more than 10% of its assets in futures, options and swaps contracts that BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.
The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received).
The Underlying Index is sponsored by ICE Data Indices, LLC (the Index Provider or IDI), which isindependent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.
Read More

GOVZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GOVZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.2% -39.1% 313.5% 65.31%
1 Yr -16.9% -17.7% 257.4% 97.96%
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.9% 24.1% 42.86%
5 Yr 0.0%* -12.2% 20.4% 44.68%
10 Yr 0.0%* -4.0% 8.5% 74.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GOVZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.0% -41.8% 1.6% 89.80%
2021 -2.5% -13.8% 2.6% 34.69%
2020 N/A -18.1% 7.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.2% 4.9% N/A
2018 N/A -21.0% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GOVZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -27.6% -39.1% 313.5% 91.84%
1 Yr -17.7% -19.1% 257.4% 93.88%
3 Yr N/A* -25.9% 24.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.9% 20.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.0% 8.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GOVZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.0% -41.8% 1.6% 89.80%
2021 -2.5% -13.8% 2.6% 34.69%
2020 N/A -18.1% 7.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.2% 4.9% N/A
2018 N/A -21.0% 0.2% N/A

GOVZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GOVZ Category Low Category High GOVZ % Rank
Net Assets 128 M 25.2 M 39 B 91.18%
Number of Holdings 18 4 315 91.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 264 M -85.5 M 18.4 B 70.59%
Weighting of Top 10 98.90% 17.0% 99.8% 16.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Strip Principal 13.95%
  2. United States Treasury Strip Principal 13.48%
  3. United States Treasury Strip Principal 12.97%
  4. United States Treasury Strip Principal 8.85%
  5. United States Treasury Strip Principal 8.33%
  6. United States Treasury Strip Principal 6.40%
  7. United States Treasury Strip Principal 6.04%
  8. United States Treasury Strip Principal 5.30%
  9. United States Treasury Strip Principal 5.09%
  10. United States Treasury Strip Principal 4.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GOVZ % Rank
Bonds 		99.74% 62.04% 99.98% 29.41%
Cash 		0.26% 0.02% 37.96% 73.53%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 23.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 23.53%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 3.06% 29.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 23.53%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GOVZ % Rank
Government 		99.74% 25.53% 99.98% 20.59%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.26% 0.02% 31.29% 79.41%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 1.58% 41.18%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 42.48% 58.82%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 41.18%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 35.29%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GOVZ % Rank
US 		99.74% 62.04% 99.98% 29.41%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 7.04% 29.41%

GOVZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

GOVZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.03% 1.58% 58.33%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.65% 51.52%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.15% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

GOVZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.01% 3.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.34% N/A

Trading Fees

GOVZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GOVZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 6.00% 116.00% 38.71%

GOVZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GOVZ Category Low Category High GOVZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.63% 0.00% 3.68% 2.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GOVZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GOVZ Category Low Category High GOVZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.10% 0.74% 2.87% 21.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GOVZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

GOVZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Mauro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2020

1.69

1.7%

Head of San Francisco Fixed Income Core PM at BlackRock, Inc. since 2020; Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2015; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2010 to 2014; Vice President of State Street Global Advisors from 2001 to 2010. James Mauro has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. (“BTC”) as a portfolio manager since 2011. Prior to joining BTC, Mr. Mauro was a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors. His primary responsibilities include management of all government, inflation linked and derivative strategies. Other responsibilities include hedging and managing risk across all asset classes through futures and option overlays. James joined State Street Corporation in 1993. Previously, he worked as a portfolio manager on the passive team where he co-managed several Bond Index portfolios.

Karen Uyehara

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ms. Uyehara is a Director of BlackRock, which she joined in 2010. Ms. Uyehara is a portfolio manager and member of BlackRock’s Model-Based Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group. Prior to joining BlackRock, Ms. Uyehara was a portfolio manager at Western Asset Management Company from2002 to 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.41 25.85 7.77 14.84

