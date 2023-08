The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the components of the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, ICE Data Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to track the performance of up to 30 U.S. Treasury Notes or Bonds representing the annual February maturity ladder across the yield curve. Eligible securities must be U.S. dollar denominated sovereign debt publicly issued by the U.S. government in the U.S. domestic market. The Underlying Index is structured with 30 different annual maturity points, or “rungs,” which are equally weighted at each annual February rebalancing. Securities eligible for the Underlying Index must: (i) have a fixed coupon schedule; (ii) a minimum amount outstanding of $1 billion (excluding any amount held by the Federal Reserve's System Open Market Account (SOMA)); and (iii) have at least 18 months to final maturity at the time of issuance. The Index Provider selects for each rung securities with February maturities (a “Primary Selection”), which, once selected, will remain in the index, provided they continue to meet the

eligibility criteria. If no February maturity is available for a given rung, then the next-closest maturing security is selected as long as it is within six months of the February target maturity (a “Secondary Selection”).

The securities selected for each rung of the Underlying Index from 1 to 30 years are equally weighted. The weights of any rungs for which no securities are available are re-allocated equally to the securities of closest rungs on both sides of the ladder.

As of July 31, 2023, the Underlying Index was comprised of 28 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $10.19 billion to $121.14 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.