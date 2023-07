The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in its underlying index. The Fund also has a policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes (measured at the time of purchase) (“Net Assets”) in municipal securities, the interest on which is exempt from regular federal income tax ( i.e. , excluded from gross income for federal income tax purposes).

The Index is a rules-based index that is designed to measure the performance of the municipal securities market with remaining maturities between one and fifteen years with screens that take into account certain social or environmental factors. These screens may exclude negative sectors, sources of funds and use of proceeds and include securities with potentially environmentally or socially beneficial outcomes. Municipal securities include fixed income securities issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States (including the District of Columbia) and the political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, the interest on which is exempt from regular federal income tax ( i.e. , excluded from gross income for federal income tax purposes). As of December 2, 2022, there were 24,323 constituents in the Index and the Index had a weighted average maturity of 6.04 years.

The Index is owned and calculated by Bloomberg Professional Services (the “Index Provider”). The components of the Index are market value-weighted.

Given the Fund’s investment objective of attempting to track the Index, the Fund does not follow traditional methods of active investment management, which may involve buying and selling securities based upon analysis of economic and market factors.

The Index Provider constructs the Index in accordance with a rules-based methodology that involves 3 steps.

Step 1

In the first step, the Index Provider defines a universe of potential index constituents (the “Universe”) by identifying municipal securities that are constituents of the Bloomberg 1‑10 Year Blend Index (the “Reference Index”). The Reference Index covers the intermediate-term segment of the USD‑denominated tax‑exempt municipal bond market. Securities must be rated investment grade (Baa3/BBB‑/BBB‑ or higher) using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P and Fitch; when a rating from only two agencies is available, the lower is used; when only one agency rates a bond, that rating is used.

Step 2

In the second step, exclusionary screens are applied. The Index attempts to create a subset of sectors within the Reference Index that focus on fostering community and investing in essential services (including education, healthcare, and clean water). This is done by applying the exclusionary screens below –absent re‑inclusion in Step 3:

• 1st screen, based on specific sources of funds and specific uses of proceeds: Sources of funds, such as auto parking revenue; casino revenues; fuel sales tax; highway tolls; lottery revenue; natural gas revenue; nuclear revenue; pari-mutuel betting revenues; port, airport and marina revenues; tobacco and liquor taxes; tobacco settlements; and severance tax. Uses of proceeds, such as bridges; casinos; correctional facilities; highways; lawsuits/settlements; natural gas utilities; parking facilities; nuclear power plants; port, airport & marinas; swap terminations; oil, gas, coal; and steel manufacturing.

• 2nd screen, based on “sector codes” (another way Bloomberg uses to classify bonds), such as GARVEE, airports, jails, gas forwards, lottery, nuclear power, parking facilities, ports, and tolls.

• 3rd screen, (1) Texas Permanent School Fund bonds, which are financed primarily through royalties on oil and gas extraction, and (2) any refunding bond where the refunded bond’s purpose is a value on the exclusion list from the 2nd screen, which helps ensure that any bond that had originally financed a project with use of proceeds excluded in the 2nd screen, but was later refunded, would not be overlooked.

Step 3

In the third step, the Index incorporates securities labeled green, social or sustainable (“GSS”), as well as pre‑refunded bonds with a maximum maturity of 15 years. A bond can receive a GSS classification from Bloomberg even if unlabeled by the issuer if 100% of the use of proceeds is applied to an eligible green, social or sustainability project as defined by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) Principles. Bloomberg sources the supporting data for classification from bond offering statements. A bond receives a GSS classification based on its offering statement if: 1) the issuer “self-labels” the bond as defined under the ICMA Principles, 2) the issuer cites an independent Environmental, Social and Governance assurance provider who has verified that the bonds are in alignment with ICMA Principles, or 3) Bloomberg analysts verify that the offering statement clearly shows that 100% of the use of proceeds will be used to finance or refinance ICMA eligible projects, even though the bond is not self-labeled or third-party verified. GSS bonds are also benchmark eligible (within the Bloomberg indices suite) and ultimately come from the Bloomberg US Municipal Impact Index.

The Index is normally rebalanced (i) monthly on the last business day of each month, to account for changes in maturities, duration, corporate actions or ratings migration, and (ii) quarterly, to account for updates to the constituents on the basis of the fundamental factors (as described above).

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (the “Investment Adviser”) uses a representative sampling strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy in which the Fund invests in a representative sample of constituent securities that has a collective investment profile similar to that of the Index. The securities selected for investment by the Fund are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics, fundamental characteristics and liquidity measures similar to those of the Index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Index.