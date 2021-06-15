The Fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing the Fund’s assets primarily in securities traded in U.S. equity markets. GMO selects the securities the Fund buys and sells based on its evaluation of companies’ published financial information, securities prices, equity and other markets (e.g., bond and currency), the overall global economy, and governmental policies. The Fund seeks to capitalize opportunistically on what GMO believes to be market dislocations within the U.S. equity markets.

In selecting securities for the Fund, GMO uses a combination of proprietary quantitative investment methods to identify U.S. equities GMO believes have positive return potential relative to other U.S. equities. A key component of the process is GMO’s proprietary methodology for assessing values of a company’s tangible and intangible assets and generating equity return forecasts, which are then incorporated into relative valuation models. Some of these methods evaluate individual companies or groups of companies based on the ratio of their security price to historical financial information and forecasted financial information, such as return on invested capital, profitability, cash flow and earnings, and a comparison of these ratios to current and historical averages. Other methods focus on patterns of information, such as price movement or volatility of an asset class, security, or market, and macroeconomic factors. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, GMO also considers position size, sector and industry exposure, market capitalization, liquidity, and transaction costs. GMO also may consider ESG (environmental, social, and governance) criteria. For example, GMO generally avoids investing the Fund’s assets in companies engaged in the manufacture, supply, or distribution of cluster munitions, as well as companies primarily involved in the mining and production of thermal coal. At times, the Fund expects to have substantial exposure to a single asset class, industry, sector and companies with similar market capitalizations. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests directly and indirectly (e.g., through underlying funds or derivatives) at least 80% of its assets in companies tied economically to the United States (see “Name Policies”).

The Fund also may invest in the GMO U.S. Treasury Fund, a mutual fund advised by GMO, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.