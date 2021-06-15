Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in international equity markets. GMO selects the securities the Fund buys and sells based on its evaluation of companies’ published financial information, securities’ prices, equity and other markets (e.g., bond and currency), the overall global economy, and governmental policies. The Fund seeks to capitalize opportunistically on what GMO believes to be market dislocations within the international equity markets.
In selecting securities for the Fund, GMO uses a combination of proprietary quantitative investment methods to identify international equities GMO believes have positive return potential relative to other international equities. A key component of the process is GMO’s proprietary methodology for assessing values of company tangible and intangible assets and generating equity return forecasts, which are then incorporated into relative valuation models. Some of these methods evaluate individual companies or groups of companies based on the ratio of their security price to historical financial information and forecasted financial information, such as return on invested capital, profitability, cash flow and earnings, and a comparison of these ratios to current and historical averages. Other methods focus on patterns of information, such as price movement or volatility of an asset class, security, or market, and macroeconomic factors. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, GMO also considers position size, sector and industry exposure, country and region exposure, currencies, market capitalization, liquidity, and transaction costs. GMO may also consider ESG (environmental, social and governance) criteria. For example, GMO generally avoids investing the Fund’s assets in companies engaged in the manufacture, supply, or distribution of cluster munitions, as well as companies primarily involved in the mining and production of thermal coal. At times, the Fund may have substantial exposure to a single asset class, industry, sector, country, region, issuer, or currency and companies with similar market capitalizations. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time.
The Fund also may invest in the GMO U.S. Treasury Fund, a mutual fund advised by GMO, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.
* Annualized
