The Fund, an actively managed exchange traded fund (ETF), invests at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in midcap stocks. Midcap stocks are defined as stocks of companies with market capitalizations between $3 billion and $13 billion that meet the Fund’s criteria described below.

The Fund’s investment adviser, Inspire Investing, LLC (the “Adviser”), utilizes a sub-adviser, SevenOneSeven Capital Management, LTD (the “Sub-Adviser”), to manage the assets of the Fund. The Adviser uses the proprietary Inspire Impact Score™ method of faith-based analysis to provide the acceptable investment universe available to the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser uses its proprietary system of technical analysis to select Fund investments from this investment universe and to manage the assets of the Fund. It seeks to invest Fund assets in stocks demonstrating momentum that the Sub-Adviser further deems to have high growth potential based on the company’s financial health, earnings trends, valuation, risk and relative strength. In adopting a momentum style of investing, the Fund seeks to invest in securities that have had better recent performance compared to their peers and upward price movements. Based on these factors, the Fund at any given time may have significant percentage of its assets invested in one or more sectors than other sectors.

The Inspire Impact Score® methodology, which was developed and is maintained by the Adviser, screens eligible portfolio securities daily by using faith based criteria designed to identify the most inspiring, biblically aligned companies in the world. The Inspire Impact Score® methodology assigns higher scores to companies operating as businesses of blessing with above average ratings than their industry peer groups, and lower scores to companies to the extent they are involved in activities like abortion, pornography and human trafficking that do not align with biblical values. The Adviser obtains data from multiple sources, including TrueValue Labs and Refinitiv/Thomson Reuters, as well as proprietary data from the Adviser’s research team. The Adviser relies exclusively on software that analyzes publicly available data relating to the primary business activities, products and services, philanthropy, legal activities, policies and practices when assigning Inspire Impact Scores® to a company.

The Inspire Impact Score® methodology assigns negative scores to companies that have any degree of participation in the following activities or products that do not align with biblical values, which removes them from the eligible investment universe of securities of potential Fund investments. A score of zero is assigned to companies where no information is available about their participation in the following activities or products:

● Abortifacients - Company produces abortifacient drugs. This category includes all pharmaceuticals used to terminate a pregnancy anytime from the moment of conception onward, including those labeled as “contraceptives” but which may cause a fertilized egg to be destroyed. ● Abortion Philanthropy - Corporate guided philanthropy to organizations that advocate for or provide abortions (excludes employee matching programs.) ● Abortion Legislation - Corporate sponsored political, legal or other activism that advocates for or provides abortions. ● Abortion Procedures - Company offers abortion procedures as a service. ● Alcohol - Company produces or specifically distributes alcoholic beverages. ● Cannabis Retail THC - Company produces or distributes retail cannabis products containing THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis. ● Cannabis Cultivation/Processing - Company cultivates or process cannabis for retail or wholesale distribution. ● Embryonic Stem Cell Research - Company is engaged directly or indirectly in embryonic stem cell research. This category includes companies which perform research on or produce products using embryonic stem cells, companies which provide embryonic stem cells to other entities and companies which utilize propagated stem cell lines which originally derived from embryonic stem cells. ● Gambling - Company generates revenue from gambling. This category includes the operation of casinos or other gambling facilities, as well as manufacturing gambling machinery and or other gambling specific equipment. ● Human Rights - Company has exploitative labor practices, working conditions or partnerships with exploitative supply partners, including unjust governmental entities and regimes. ● In Vitro Fertilization - Company offers In Vitro Fertilization services or manufacture equipment to aid in such procedures. ● LGBT Legislation - Corporate sponsored legal, political or other activism that advocates for the promotion and acceptance of the LGBT lifestyle. ● LGBT Philanthropy - Corporate guided philanthropy to organizations that advocate for the promotion and acceptance of the LGBT lifestyle (excludes employee match programs). ● LGBT Promotion - Company provides products or services designed specifically for the promotion and acceptance of the LGBT lifestyle, or otherwise uses corporate influence for the promotion and acceptance of the LGBT lifestyle. ● Pornography - Company produces or distributes pornography. This category includes all media types, such as film, print and online. Also included are companies that produce AO (Adult Only) rated video games which contain pornographic content. ● State Owned Enterprise - Company is owned and controlled by a Nation State or government that is a known human rights violator, including situations where the State has veto power, or a “golden share” is owned by the State or State controlled agency. ● Tobacco - Company derives revenue from growing, manufacture or distribution of tobacco products.

The methodology then assigns a positive score based on the company’s track record of acting in alignment with biblical values across the following categories:

● Access & Affordability: The category addresses a company’s ability to ensure broad access to its products and services, specifically in the context of underserved markets and/or population groups. It includes the management of issues related to universal needs, such as the accessibility and affordability of health care, financial services, utilities, education, and telecommunications. ● Air Quality: The category addresses a company’s management of air quality impacts resulting from stationary (e.g., factories, power plants) and mobile sources (e.g., trucks, delivery vehicles, planes). Relevant airborne pollutants include, but are not limited to, oxides of nitrogen, oxides of sulfur, volatile organic compounds, heavy metals, particulate matter, and chlorofluorocarbons. The category does not include the management of greenhouse gas emissions, which are addressed in a separate category. ● Business Ethics: The category addresses a company’s approach to managing risks and opportunities surrounding the ethical conduct of business, including fraud, corruption, bribery and facilitation payments, fiduciary responsibilities, and other business conduct that may have an ethical component. This includes sensitivity to business norms and standards as they shift over time, jurisdiction, and culture without compromising biblical values. It addresses the company’s ability to provide services that satisfy the highest professional and ethical standards of the industry, which means to avoid conflicts of interest, misrepresentation, bias, and negligence through training employees adequately and implementing policies and procedures to ensure employees provide services free from bias and error. ● Business Model Resilience: The category addresses a company’s capacity to manage risks and opportunities associated with incorporating social, environmental, and political transitions into its long-term business model planning without compromising biblical values. This includes responsiveness to the transition to a low-carbon and climate-constrained economy, as well as growth and creation of new markets among unserved and underserved socio-economic populations. The category identifies industries in which evolving environmental and social realities may challenge companies to fundamentally adapt or may put their business models at risk. ● Competitive Behavior: The category covers social issues associated with the existence of monopolies, which may include, but are not limited to, excessive prices, poor quality of service, and inefficiencies. It addresses a company’s management of issues related to bargaining power, collusion, price fixing or manipulation, protection of patents and intellectual property, and other anti-competitive practices. ● Critical Incident Risk Management: The category addresses the company’s use of management systems and scenario planning to identify, understand, and prevent or minimize the occurrence of accidents and emergencies with significant potential environmental and social consequences. It relates to the culture of safety at a company, its relevant safety management systems and technological controls, the potential human, environmental, and social implications of such events occurring, and the long-term effects to an organization, its workers, and society should these events occur. ● Customer Privacy: The category addresses management of risks related to the use of personally identifiable information and other customer or user data for secondary purposes including. but not limited to. marketing through affiliates and non-affiliates. The scope of the category includes social issues that may arise from a company’s approach to collecting data, obtaining consent (e.g., opt-in policies), managing user and customer expectations regarding how their data is used, and managing evolving regulation. It excludes social issues arising from cybersecurity risks, which are covered in Data Security.

● Customer Welfare: The category addresses customer welfare concerns over issues including, but not limited to, health and nutrition of foods and beverages, antibiotic use in animal production, and management of controlled substances. The category addresses the company’s ability to provide consumers with manufactured products and services that are aligned with societal expectations. It does not include issues directly related to quality and safety malfunctions of manufactured products and services, but instead addresses qualities inherent to the design and delivery of products and services where customer welfare may be in question. The scope of the category also captures companies’ ability to prevent counterfeit products. ● Data Security: The category addresses management of risks related to collection, retention, and use of sensitive, confidential, and/or proprietary customer or user data. It includes social issues that may arise from incidents such as data breaches in which personally identifiable information and other user or customer data may be exposed. It addresses a company’s strategy, policies, and practices related to IT infrastructure, staff training, record keeping, cooperation with law enforcement, and other mechanisms used to ensure security of customer or user data. ● Ecological Impacts: The category addresses management of the company’s impacts on ecosystems and biodiversity through activities including, but not limited to, land use for exploration, natural resource extraction, and cultivation, as well as project development, construction, and siting. The impacts include, but are not limited to, biodiversity loss, habitat destruction, and deforestation at all stages, planning, land acquisition, permitting, development, operations, and site remediation. The category does not cover impacts of climate change on ecosystems and biodiversity. ● Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion: The category addresses a company’s ability to ensure that its culture and hiring and promotion practices embrace the building of a diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects the makeup of local talent pools and its customer base in alignment with biblical values. It addresses the issues of discriminatory practices on the basis of race, gender, ethnicity, religion, and other factors.

● Employee Health & Safety: The category addresses a company’s ability to create and maintain a safe and healthy workplace environment that is free of injuries, fatalities, and illness (both chronic and acute). It is traditionally accomplished through implementing safety management plans, developing training requirements for employees and contractors, and conducting regular audits of their own practices as well as those of their subcontractors. The category further captures how companies ensure physical and mental health of workforce through technology, training, corporate culture, regulatory compliance, monitoring and testing, and personal protective equipment. ● Energy Management: The category addresses environmental impacts associated with energy consumption. It addresses the company’s management of energy in manufacturing and/or for provision of products and services derived from utility providers (grid energy) not owned or controlled by the company. More specifically, it includes management of energy efficiency and intensity, energy mix, as well as grid reliance. Upstream (e.g., suppliers) and downstream (e.g., product use) energy use is not included in the scope. ● GHG Emissions: The category addresses direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that a company generates through its operations. This includes GHG emissions from stationary (e.g., factories, power plants) and mobile sources (e.g., trucks, delivery vehicles, planes), whether a result of combustion of fuel or non-combusted direct releases during activities such as natural resource extraction, power generation, land use, or biogenic processes. The category further includes management of regulatory risks, environmental compliance, and reputational risks and opportunities, as they related to direct GHG emissions. The seven GHGs covered under the Kyoto Protocol within the category are carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons, sulfur hexafluoride, and nitrogen trifluoride. ● Human Rights & Community Relations: The category addresses management of the relationship between businesses and the communities in which they operate, including, but not limited to, management of direct and indirect impacts on core human rights and the treatment of indigenous peoples. More specifically, such management may cover socio-economic community impacts, community engagement, cultivation of local workforces, impact on local businesses, license to operate, and environmental/social impact assessments. The category does not include environmental impacts such as air pollution or waste which, although they may impact the health and safety of members of local communities, are addressed in separate categories. ● Labor Practices: The category addresses the company’s ability to uphold commonly accepted labor standards in the workplace, including compliance with labor laws and internationally accepted norms and standards. This includes, but is not limited to, ensuring basic human rights related to child labor, forced or bonded labor, exploitative labor, fair wages and overtime pay, and other basic workers’ rights. It also includes minimum wage policies and provision of benefits, which may influence how a workforce is attracted, retained, and motivated. The category further addresses a company’s relationship with organized labor and freedom of association. ● Management of the Legal & Regulatory Environment: The category addresses a company’s approach to engaging with regulators in cases where conflicting corporate and public interests may have the potential for long-term adverse direct or indirect environmental and social impacts. The category addresses a company’s level of reliance upon regulatory policy or monetary incentives (such as subsidies and taxes), actions to influence industry policy (such as through lobbying), overall reliance on a favorable regulatory environment for business competitiveness, and ability to comply with relevant regulations. It may relate to the alignment of management and investor views of regulatory engagement and compliance at large.

● Materials Sourcing & Efficiency: The category addresses issues related to the resilience of materials supply chains to environmental and social factors. It captures the impacts of such external factors on operational activity of suppliers, which can further affect availability and pricing of key resources. It addresses a company’s ability to manage these risks through product design, manufacturing, and end-of-life management, such as by using recycled and renewable materials, reducing the use of key materials (dematerialization), maximizing resource efficiency in manufacturing, and making R&D investments in substitute materials. Additionally, companies can manage these issues by screening, selection, monitoring, and engagement with suppliers to ensure their resilience to external risks. It does not address issues associated with environmental and social impacts of individual suppliers’ operational activities, which is covered in Supply Chain Management. ● Product Design & Lifecycle Management: The category addresses incorporation of sustainability considerations in characteristics of products and services provided or sold by the company. It includes, but is not limited to, managing the lifecycle impacts of products and services, such as those related to packaging, distribution and other environmental and social impacts they may have during their use-phase or at the end of life. The category captures a company’s ability to address customer and societal demand for more sustainable products and services as well as to meet evolving environmental and social regulation. It does not address direct environmental or social impacts of the company’s operations nor does it address health and safety risks to consumers from product use, which are covered in other categories. ● Product Quality & Safety: The category addresses issues involving unintended characteristics of products sold or services provided that may create health or safety risks to end-users. It addresses a company’s ability to offer manufactured products and/or services that meet customer expectations with respect to their health and safety characteristics. It includes, but is not limited to, issues involving liability, management of recalls and market withdrawals, product testing, and chemicals/content/ingredient management in products.

● Selling Practices & Product Labeling: The category addresses social issues that may arise from a failure to manage the transparency, accuracy, and comprehensibility of marketing statements, advertising, and labeling of products and services. It includes, but is not limited to, advertising standards and regulations, ethical and responsible marketing practices, misleading or deceptive labeling, as well as discriminatory or predatory selling and lending practices. This may include deceptive or aggressive selling practices in which incentive structures for employees could encourage the sale of products or services that are not in the best interest of customers or clients. ● Supply Chain Management: The category addresses management of sustainability risks within a company’s supply chain. It addresses issues associated with environmental and social externalities created by suppliers through their operational activities. Such issues include, but are not limited to, environmental responsibility, human rights, labor practices, and ethics and corruption. Management may involve screening, selection, monitoring, and engagement with suppliers on their environmental and social impacts. The category does not address the impacts of external factors, such as climate change and other environmental and social factors, on suppliers, operations and/or on the availability and pricing of key resources, which is covered in a separate category. ● Systemic Risk Management: The category addresses the company’s contributions to or management of systemic risks resulting from large-scale weakening or collapse of systems upon which the economy and society depend. This includes financial systems, natural resource systems, and technological systems. It addresses the mechanisms a company has in place to reduce its contributions to systemic risks and to improve safeguards that may mitigate the impacts of systemic failure. For financial institutions, the category also captures the company’s ability to absorb shocks arising from financial and economic stress and meet stricter regulatory requirements related to the complexity and interconnectedness of companies in the industry. ● Waste & Hazardous Materials Management: The category addresses environmental issues associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste generated by companies. It addresses a company’s management of solid wastes in manufacturing, agriculture, and other industrial processes. It covers treatment, handling, storage, disposal, and regulatory compliance. The category does not cover emissions to air or wastewater nor does it cover waste from products at the end of their lifecycle, which are addressed in separate categories. ● Water & Wastewater Management: The category addresses a company’s water consumption, wastewater generation, and other operational impacts on water resources, which may be influenced by regional differences in the availability and quality of and competition for water resources. More specifically, it addresses management strategies including, but not limited to, water efficiency, rate of consumption, and recycling. Lastly, the category also addresses management of wastewater treatment and discharge, including groundwater and aquifer pollution

The Sub-Adviser invests Fund assets only in securities with an Inspire Impact Score® of zero or higher and the Sub-Adviser will cause a portfolio security to be sold when the Sub-Adviser deems appropriate if a portfolio security’s Impact Score® falls below a specified level.