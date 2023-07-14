Home
AGF Global Infrastructure ETF

Active ETF
GLIF
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.8925 -0.25 -0.95%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AGF Global Infrastructure ETF

GLIF | Active ETF

$25.89

$3.8 M

2.91%

$0.76

5.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.9%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.1
$22.36
$28.45

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 5.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GLIF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AGF Global Infrastructure ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    AGFiQ
  • Inception Date
    May 22, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    150001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Philip Lee

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of infrastructure-related companies located throughout the world, including the United States, and infrastructure-related investments.

A company is considered to be an infrastructure-related company if it derives at least 50% of its revenues or earnings from, or devotes at least 50% of its assets to, infrastructure-related activities. Infrastructure refers to the systems and networks of energy, transportation, communication, utilities and other services required for the normal operation, function, growth or development of a community or economy. Infrastructure assets are physical structures and networks that provide these necessary services, including, for example, transportation assets (e.g., roads and bridges), energy assets (e.g., oil and gas pipelines), utility assets (e.g., electric, gas and water distribution facilities and networks), social assets (e.g., hospitals and schools) and communications assets (e.g., communication towers, satellites and communication networks). Infrastructure-related investments include equity securities of companies that finance any infrastructure assets or projects, which may include REITs.

The Fund generally invests in shares of companies located throughout the world, including in the United States. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets, unless market conditions are deemed unfavorable by the Adviser (and in all cases, at least 30% of its net assets), in companies that are economically tied to non-U.S. countries, including by being organized outside of the United States or conducting substantial business outside of the United States. The Fund will normally maintain investments in companies economically tied to a minimum of three countries, one of which may be the United States.

The Fund may invest in issuers located in emerging market countries. The Adviser defines emerging market countries to mean those countries that are included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Emerging Markets Index and those countries that are included in the MSCI Frontier Market Index.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by using a quantitative, multi-factor model to evaluate securities of issuers in the infrastructure group of industries by evaluating and ranking equity securities based on factors that include but are not limited to growth, value, quality and risk. The Adviser also incorporates constraints/controls (in relation to country, industry, group, sector and individual security concentrations) that are designed to foster portfolio diversification, liquidity and risk mitigation.

Read More

GLIF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLIF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -13.0% 19.7% 38.68%
1 Yr 0.1% -17.8% 38.2% 40.57%
3 Yr 5.7%* -9.8% 26.9% 6.19%
5 Yr 0.0%* -5.0% 14.8% 71.76%
10 Yr 0.0%* -2.9% 6.4% 55.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLIF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.1% -27.1% -0.5% 25.47%
2021 10.1% -15.6% 16.8% 2.97%
2020 -2.7% -3.9% 9.1% 88.76%
2019 N/A 2.4% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -4.2% -1.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLIF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -20.0% 10.8% 63.21%
1 Yr 9.5% -22.4% 11.7% 3.77%
3 Yr 7.6%* -9.8% 21.1% 6.19%
5 Yr N/A* -5.0% 13.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.9% 7.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLIF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.1% -27.1% -0.5% 25.47%
2021 10.1% -15.6% 16.8% 2.97%
2020 -2.7% -3.9% 9.1% 88.76%
2019 N/A 2.4% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -4.2% -0.8% N/A

GLIF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GLIF Category Low Category High GLIF % Rank
Net Assets 3.8 M 1.76 M 8.56 B 98.11%
Number of Holdings 90 29 233 18.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.86 M 733 K 4.98 B 99.06%
Weighting of Top 10 43.23% 8.2% 63.0% 37.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Enbridge, Inc. 5.83%
  2. Kinder Morgan, Inc. 5.03%
  3. ONEOK, Inc. 4.65%
  4. Sempra Energy 3.66%
  5. Vinci SA 3.61%
  6. National Grid plc 3.57%
  7. American Tower Corp. 3.52%
  8. Cheniere Energy, Inc. 2.85%
  9. American Water Works Co., Inc. 2.64%
  10. NextEra Energy, Inc. 2.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GLIF % Rank
Stocks 		98.38% 86.09% 100.70% 50.94%
Cash 		1.62% -11.28% 13.91% 39.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 23.58%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 13.60% 43.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 23.58%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 23.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLIF % Rank
Utilities 		38.10% 3.71% 96.19% 59.43%
Energy 		24.99% 0.00% 32.46% 23.58%
Real Estate 		17.62% 0.00% 23.51% 21.70%
Industrials 		12.38% 0.00% 68.24% 87.74%
Communication Services 		4.56% 0.00% 27.53% 35.85%
Technology 		1.40% 0.00% 25.65% 19.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.68% 0.00% 10.02% 3.77%
Basic Materials 		0.26% 0.00% 25.54% 23.58%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 28.30%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.28% 33.02%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 28.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLIF % Rank
US 		51.49% 0.00% 99.80% 33.02%
Non US 		46.89% 0.00% 99.06% 59.43%

GLIF - Expenses

Operational Fees

GLIF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 5.74% 0.30% 20.38% 2.94%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.30% 1.25% 3.77%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.96%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

GLIF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GLIF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GLIF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 13.00% 128.00% 27.06%

GLIF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GLIF Category Low Category High GLIF % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.91% 0.00% 4.88% 3.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GLIF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GLIF Category Low Category High GLIF % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.73% -0.39% 4.38% 4.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GLIF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GLIF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Philip Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 22, 2019

3.03

3.0%

Phil is Chief Operations Officer and Portfolio Manager at FFCM, LLC. Prior to joining FFCM, Phil was an equity strategist at Platinum Grove Asset Management LP where his responsibilites included supervising electronic trade execution, automating trade operations and building out systems infrastructure. Phil has also co-managed statistical arbitrage strategies in the Japanese Equity Market. He was Director of Development at Principia Capital Management, LLC, a statistical arbitrage hedge fund, where he developed the firm's quantitative research and trading platforms. Previously, Phil was a Vice President in Goldman Sachs' Fixed Income Derivatives. Phil has been a member of the investing community since 1992. Phil holds engineering degrees from the University of Pennsylvania (Ph.D.) and the Cooper Union (BE and ME)

Josh Belko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 22, 2019

3.03

3.0%

Josh is an Associate Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for AGFiQ ETFs and AGF Investments, LLC, a registered investment adviser focused on factor driven traditional and alternative investment strategies. Prior to AGF Investments, Josh was an analyst at Pioneer Investments where he supported the investment management process for global equity, fixed income and derivative products. Prior to Pioneer, he was an investor service representative for a European firm managing $55 billion in assets at Brown Brothers Harriman. Josh also worked at Standish Mellon Asset Management as a structured products analyst and at State Street Global Markets as a FX trader. Josh attained a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Northeastern University D’Amore-McKim School of Business while playing on their NCAA Division I football team. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation

William DeRoche

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 22, 2019

3.03

3.0%

Bill is Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at FFCM, LLC. Bill is one of the co-founders of FFCM. Before founding FFCM, Bill was a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors and was the head of the U.S. Enhanced Equities team. Prior to joining SSgA in 2003, Bill was a quantitative analyst and portfolio manager at Putnam Investments. Bill has been working in the investment management field since 1995. Bill has a Bachelor's degreee in Electrical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy and an MBA from the Amos Tuck School of Business Administration at Dartmouth College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

