Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.9%
1 yr return
0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$3.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.2%
Expense Ratio 5.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 44.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of infrastructure-related companies located throughout the world, including the United States, and infrastructure-related investments.
A company is considered to be an infrastructure-related company if it derives at least 50% of its revenues or earnings from, or devotes at least 50% of its assets to, infrastructure-related activities. Infrastructure refers to the systems and networks of energy, transportation, communication, utilities and other services required for the normal operation, function, growth or development of a community or economy. Infrastructure assets are physical structures and networks that provide these necessary services, including, for example, transportation assets (e.g., roads and bridges), energy assets (e.g., oil and gas pipelines), utility assets (e.g., electric, gas and water distribution facilities and networks), social assets (e.g., hospitals and schools) and communications assets (e.g., communication towers, satellites and communication networks). Infrastructure-related investments include equity securities of companies that finance any infrastructure assets or projects, which may include REITs.
The Fund generally invests in shares of companies located throughout the world, including in the United States. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets, unless market conditions are deemed unfavorable by the Adviser (and in all cases, at least 30% of its net assets), in companies that are economically tied to non-U.S. countries, including by being organized outside of the United States or conducting substantial business outside of the United States. The Fund will normally maintain investments in companies economically tied to a minimum of three countries, one of which may be the United States.
The Fund may invest in issuers located in emerging market countries. The Adviser defines emerging market countries to mean those countries that are included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Emerging Markets Index and those countries that are included in the MSCI Frontier Market Index.
The Fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by using a quantitative, multi-factor model to evaluate securities of issuers in the infrastructure group of industries by evaluating and ranking equity securities based on factors that include but are not limited to growth, value, quality and risk. The Adviser also incorporates constraints/controls (in relation to country, industry, group, sector and individual security concentrations) that are designed to foster portfolio diversification, liquidity and risk mitigation.
|Period
|GLIF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-13.0%
|19.7%
|38.68%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-17.8%
|38.2%
|40.57%
|3 Yr
|5.7%*
|-9.8%
|26.9%
|6.19%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.0%
|14.8%
|71.76%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-2.9%
|6.4%
|55.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|GLIF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.1%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|25.47%
|2021
|10.1%
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|2.97%
|2020
|-2.7%
|-3.9%
|9.1%
|88.76%
|2019
|N/A
|2.4%
|7.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.2%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|Period
|GLIF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-20.0%
|10.8%
|63.21%
|1 Yr
|9.5%
|-22.4%
|11.7%
|3.77%
|3 Yr
|7.6%*
|-9.8%
|21.1%
|6.19%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.0%
|13.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.9%
|7.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GLIF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.1%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|25.47%
|2021
|10.1%
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|2.97%
|2020
|-2.7%
|-3.9%
|9.1%
|88.76%
|2019
|N/A
|2.4%
|7.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.2%
|-0.8%
|N/A
|GLIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLIF % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.8 M
|1.76 M
|8.56 B
|98.11%
|Number of Holdings
|90
|29
|233
|18.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.86 M
|733 K
|4.98 B
|99.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.23%
|8.2%
|63.0%
|37.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLIF % Rank
|Stocks
|98.38%
|86.09%
|100.70%
|50.94%
|Cash
|1.62%
|-11.28%
|13.91%
|39.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.81%
|23.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.60%
|43.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.46%
|23.58%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|23.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLIF % Rank
|Utilities
|38.10%
|3.71%
|96.19%
|59.43%
|Energy
|24.99%
|0.00%
|32.46%
|23.58%
|Real Estate
|17.62%
|0.00%
|23.51%
|21.70%
|Industrials
|12.38%
|0.00%
|68.24%
|87.74%
|Communication Services
|4.56%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|35.85%
|Technology
|1.40%
|0.00%
|25.65%
|19.81%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.68%
|0.00%
|10.02%
|3.77%
|Basic Materials
|0.26%
|0.00%
|25.54%
|23.58%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.54%
|28.30%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.28%
|33.02%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|28.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLIF % Rank
|US
|51.49%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|33.02%
|Non US
|46.89%
|0.00%
|99.06%
|59.43%
|GLIF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.74%
|0.30%
|20.38%
|2.94%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|3.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.96%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|GLIF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|GLIF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GLIF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|44.00%
|13.00%
|128.00%
|27.06%
|GLIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLIF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.91%
|0.00%
|4.88%
|3.77%
|GLIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|GLIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLIF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.73%
|-0.39%
|4.38%
|4.90%
|GLIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2023
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2021
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.292
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2020
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2020
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2020
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 22, 2019
3.03
3.0%
Phil is Chief Operations Officer and Portfolio Manager at FFCM, LLC. Prior to joining FFCM, Phil was an equity strategist at Platinum Grove Asset Management LP where his responsibilites included supervising electronic trade execution, automating trade operations and building out systems infrastructure. Phil has also co-managed statistical arbitrage strategies in the Japanese Equity Market. He was Director of Development at Principia Capital Management, LLC, a statistical arbitrage hedge fund, where he developed the firm's quantitative research and trading platforms. Previously, Phil was a Vice President in Goldman Sachs' Fixed Income Derivatives. Phil has been a member of the investing community since 1992. Phil holds engineering degrees from the University of Pennsylvania (Ph.D.) and the Cooper Union (BE and ME)
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 22, 2019
3.03
3.0%
Josh is an Associate Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for AGFiQ ETFs and AGF Investments, LLC, a registered investment adviser focused on factor driven traditional and alternative investment strategies. Prior to AGF Investments, Josh was an analyst at Pioneer Investments where he supported the investment management process for global equity, fixed income and derivative products. Prior to Pioneer, he was an investor service representative for a European firm managing $55 billion in assets at Brown Brothers Harriman. Josh also worked at Standish Mellon Asset Management as a structured products analyst and at State Street Global Markets as a FX trader. Josh attained a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Northeastern University D’Amore-McKim School of Business while playing on their NCAA Division I football team. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 22, 2019
3.03
3.0%
Bill is Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at FFCM, LLC. Bill is one of the co-founders of FFCM. Before founding FFCM, Bill was a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors and was the head of the U.S. Enhanced Equities team. Prior to joining SSgA in 2003, Bill was a quantitative analyst and portfolio manager at Putnam Investments. Bill has been working in the investment management field since 1995. Bill has a Bachelor's degreee in Electrical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy and an MBA from the Amos Tuck School of Business Administration at Dartmouth College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|18.18
|5.84
|8.08
