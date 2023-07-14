The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of infrastructure-related companies located throughout the world, including the United States, and infrastructure-related investments.

A company is considered to be an infrastructure-related company if it derives at least 50% of its revenues or earnings from, or devotes at least 50% of its assets to, infrastructure-related activities. Infrastructure refers to the systems and networks of energy, transportation, communication, utilities and other services required for the normal operation, function, growth or development of a community or economy. Infrastructure assets are physical structures and networks that provide these necessary services, including, for example, transportation assets (e.g., roads and bridges), energy assets (e.g., oil and gas pipelines), utility assets (e.g., electric, gas and water distribution facilities and networks), social assets (e.g., hospitals and schools) and communications assets (e.g., communication towers, satellites and communication networks). Infrastructure-related investments include equity securities of companies that finance any infrastructure assets or projects, which may include REITs.

The Fund generally invests in shares of companies located throughout the world, including in the United States. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets, unless market conditions are deemed unfavorable by the Adviser (and in all cases, at least 30% of its net assets), in companies that are economically tied to non-U.S. countries, including by being organized outside of the United States or conducting substantial business outside of the United States. The Fund will normally maintain investments in companies economically tied to a minimum of three countries, one of which may be the United States.

The Fund may invest in issuers located in emerging market countries. The Adviser defines emerging market countries to mean those countries that are included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Emerging Markets Index and those countries that are included in the MSCI Frontier Market Index.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by using a quantitative, multi-factor model to evaluate securities of issuers in the infrastructure group of industries by evaluating and ranking equity securities based on factors that include but are not limited to growth, value, quality and risk. The Adviser also incorporates constraints/controls (in relation to country, industry, group, sector and individual security concentrations) that are designed to foster portfolio diversification, liquidity and risk mitigation.