The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by MSCI Index Metrics (the “Index Provider”).

MSCI World Ricardo Comparative Advantage Select Index

The Index is a rules-based index that aims to represent the performance of the securities from a set of countries which have the highest active weight in each of the twenty-five GICS ® Industry Groups as measured against the MSCI World Index (the “Parent Index”). GICS ® Industry Groups comprise one of the four tiers of GICS ® , a hierarchical industry classification system maintained by MSCI and S&P Dow Jones Indices. Securities in the eligible universe of the constituent companies of the Parent Index are screened to identify the country with the highest active country weight in each GICS ® Industry Group. Securities with a three-month average daily traded value greater than or equal to $5 million are eligible for inclusion in the Index. The securities that meet the screening criteria are grouped by country and each group is weighted by the product of their aggregated free-float adjusted market capitalization and the corresponding country’s gross domestic product. Additionally, the constituent security weights are capped at 5% to mitigate

concentration risk in the Index. In case it is not feasible to cap the security weights at 5%, the capping will be relaxed to 10% in steps of 1%.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced ( i.e. , companies are added or deleted and weights are reset based on Index rules) on a quarterly basis, coinciding with the February, May, August and November index reviews of the Parent Index.

As of July 31, 2024, the Index was composed of 385 constituents. The Index was established in 2024 and is owned and maintained by the Index Provider.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index.