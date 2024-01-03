The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and seeks to achieve its objective by (1) actively investing in global companies that offer dividend income and that trade on U.S. stock exchanges and (2) investing in options strategies that seek to generate current income. The Fund uses an actively traded put and call options strategy that choose deep out-of-the-money strike prices generally expiring within 1-7 days to generate income. The options selling strategy seeks to provide income using exposure to the value of the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”) or other broad benchmark indices. The Fund is subject to limits on the potential gains and losses as a result of the nature of the options strategy it employs. The Fund’s options contracts are intended to provide current income from option premiums and a limit on the Fund’s indirect participation in gains or losses, if any, of the increase in the value of the Index.

The Fund’s investments in non-U.S. companies include, without limitation, common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants to acquire common stock, securities convertible into common stock through depository receipts, and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, significantly (ordinarily at least 40% - unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by Summit Global Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”), in which case the Fund would invest at least 30%) in non-U.S. companies. The Fund defines non-U.S. companies as companies (i) that are organized under the laws of a foreign country; (ii) whose principal trading market is in a foreign country; or (iii) that have a majority of their assets or derive a significant portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales, outside of the United States. The Fund may also invest in other registered investment companies, including ETFs, which may or may not be managed by the Adviser (“Underlying Funds”). The Fund may invest in or have exposure to companies of any size, but primarily invests in large- and mid- capitalization companies.

The Fund seeks to provide an “enhanced” yield compared to traditional option-based strategies. It does this by frequently selling short-term options (typically less than one week in duration), which typically generates more income than selling longer-term options over the same period.

In addition to its options investments, the Fund may hold short-term U.S. Treasury securities for collateral for the options, and to generate income.

In seeking to achieve its principal investment strategies, the Fund may engage in trading of portfolio securities that may result in a high portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund may also seek to increase its income by lending securities.

The Fund has elected to be, and intends to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).