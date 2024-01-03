Home
SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF

ETF
GINX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.232 +0.13 +0.53%
primary theme
N/A
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
$25.10
$25.23

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GINX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Feb 29, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and seeks to achieve its objective by (1) actively investing in global companies that offer dividend income and that trade on U.S. stock exchanges and (2) investing in options strategies that seek to generate current income. The Fund uses an actively traded put and call options strategy that choose deep out-of-the-money strike prices generally expiring within 1-7 days to generate income. The options selling strategy seeks to provide income using exposure to the value of the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”) or other broad benchmark indices. The Fund is subject to limits on the potential gains and losses as a result of the nature of the options strategy it employs. The Fund’s options contracts are intended to provide current income from option premiums and a limit on the Fund’s indirect participation in gains or losses, if any, of the increase in the value of the Index.

The Fund’s investments in non-U.S. companies include, without limitation, common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants to acquire common stock, securities convertible into common stock through depository receipts, and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, significantly (ordinarily at least 40% - unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by Summit Global Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”), in which case the Fund would invest at least 30%) in non-U.S. companies. The Fund defines non-U.S. companies as companies (i) that are organized under the laws of a foreign country; (ii) whose principal trading market is in a foreign country; or (iii) that have a majority of their assets or derive a significant portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales, outside of the United States. The Fund may also invest in other registered investment companies, including ETFs, which may or may not be managed by the Adviser (“Underlying Funds”). The Fund may invest in or have exposure to companies of any size, but primarily invests in large- and mid- capitalization companies.

The Fund seeks to provide an “enhanced” yield compared to traditional option-based strategies. It does this by frequently selling short-term options (typically less than one week in duration), which typically generates more income than selling longer-term options over the same period.

In addition to its options investments, the Fund may hold short-term U.S. Treasury securities for collateral for the options, and to generate income.

In seeking to achieve its principal investment strategies, the Fund may engage in trading of portfolio securities that may result in a high portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund may also seek to increase its income by lending securities.

The Fund has elected to be, and intends to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).

GINX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

GINX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GINX Category Low Category High GINX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GINX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

GINX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.98% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

GINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

GINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

GINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

GINX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GINX Category Low Category High GINX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GINX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GINX Category Low Category High GINX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GINX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

GINX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

