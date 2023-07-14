The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in its underlying index, in depositary receipts representing securities included in its underlying index and in underlying stocks in respect of depositary receipts included in its underlying index. The Index is designed to deliver exposure to companies that may benefit from technological innovation and the resulting changes in the economy across five key themes (the “Themes”) that are potential drivers of changes in the economy. Each Theme is divided into multiple sub-themes (the “Sub-Themes”). The Themes are: ◼ Data-Driven World Theme— Companies that are positioned to potentially benefit from the unprecedented proliferation of data, capitalizing on data storage, security and analysis, as well as artificial intelligence and machine learning. ◼ Finance Reimagined Theme— Companies that are positioned to potentially benefit from the evolving financial landscape, from the digitization of traditional financial services to the development of blockchain technology. ◼ Human Evolution Theme— Companies that are positioned to potentially benefit from advances in medical treatment and technology, from robotic surgery and precision medicine to gene therapy and care for an older population. ◼ Manufacturing Revolution Theme— Companies that are positioned to potentially benefit from the technology-driven transformation of the manufacturing industry, including the emergence of new processes, products and energy sources. ◼ New Age Consumer Theme— Companies that are positioned to potentially benefit from structural shifts in the way we consume goods and services, due to changes in demographics, technology and consumer preferences. The Index is comprised entirely of securities that compose the Solactive Data Driven World Index, the Solactive Finance Reimagined Index, the Solactive Human Evolution Index, the Solactive Manufacturing Revolution Index, and the Solactive New Age Consumer Index (the “Solactive Thematic Indexes”), which are designed to provide exposure to the Data Driven World Theme, the Finance Reimagined Theme, the Human Evolution Theme, the Manufacturing Revolution Theme and the New Age Consumer Theme, respectively. The weight of each index constituent within the Index is equal to the average weight of such index constituent across the Solactive Thematic Indexes, subject to specified minimum and maximum weights. Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”) determines the components of each Solactive Thematic Index in accordance with a rules-based methodology that involves four steps. The following index methodology applies to each Solactive Thematic Index. Step 1: In the first step, the Index Provider defines a universe of potential index constituents (the “Universe”). The Universe is comprised of companies that meet all the below criteria: ◼ The company’s primary listing must be on a regulated stock exchange approved by the Index Provider; ◼ The company’s stock must have an average daily trading volume over the most recent 1-month period (“ADTV”) of at least $1,000,000 in U.S. dollars; ◼ The company must have a total market capitalization of at least $500,000,000 in U.S. dollars; and ◼ The company must not be classified as within certain industries by the FactSet Industries and Economic Sectors classification in order to minimize non-theme-relevant exposures in the Index. Step 2: In the second step, the Index Provider screens publicly available information such as financial news, business profiles, and company publications using keywords that describe the Theme and its proprietary natural language processing algorithm to identify companies within the Universe that have or are expected to have significant exposure to a Sub-Theme. In addition, additional company and/or third-party information is screened in order to verify a company’s relevance to at least one of the Sub-Themes. Securities of issuers whose relevance to at least one of the Sub-Themes cannot be verified is removed from the Universe. Step 3: In the third step, each company identified in Step 2 is assigned a thematic relevance score with respect to each Sub-Theme. For each Sub-Theme, the Index Provider identifies 50 companies with the highest thematic relevance scores. The Index Provider then combines the thematic relevance scores for all Sub-Themes of each company identified to calculate such company’s overall score. The top 100 companies with the highest overall scores are included in the Solactive Thematic Index. In addition, certain buffer rules are applied to prevent excessive turnover. Step 4: In the fourth step, the Index Provider calculates a thematic beta for each index constituent, which is a quantitative measurement of the exposure of the index constituents to the applicable Theme. Index constituents are then weighted according to a function of its market capitalization and thematic beta, subject to specified minimum and maximum weights. The Index is normally rebalanced quarterly on the third Friday of each January, April, July and October. Given the Fund’s investment objective of attempting to track the Index, the Fund does not follow traditional methods of active investment management, which may involve buying and selling securities based upon analysis of economic and market factors. Also, unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not attempt to outperform the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. The Index is comprised of equity securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund seeks to invest in the Index components in approximately the same weighting that such components have within the Index at the applicable time. The Fund may purchase a sample of securities in its Index. There may also be instances in which the Investment Adviser may choose to underweight or overweight a security in the Fund’s Index, purchase securities not in the Fund’s Index that Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (“GSAM” or the “Investment Adviser”) believes are appropriate to substitute for certain securities in such Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques. The Fund may concentrate its investments ( i.e. , hold more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is concentrated. The degree to which components of the Index represent certain sectors or industries may change over time.