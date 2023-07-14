Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.2%

1 yr return

4.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

Net Assets

$463 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$54.7
$46.53
$57.02

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GII - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR® S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Jan 25, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    9250000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Global Infrastructure Index(the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (SSGA FM or the Adviser), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become non-diversified solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities).  When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index and in depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) or Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs)) based on securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index (including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares of other investment companies), cash and cash equivalents or money market  
instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is comprised of 75 of the largest publicly listed infrastructure companies that meet specific investability requirements. The Index is designed to provide liquid exposure to the leading publicly listed companies in the global infrastructure industry, from both developed markets and emerging markets. The Index includes publicly traded companies with stock traded on a developed market exchange with float-adjusted market capitalizations of a minimum of $100 million and minimum total market capitalizations of $250 million. Stocks must satisfy liquidity thresholds on 3 month average daily value trading of $500,000. Fifteen emerging market stocks are chosen first, based on the highest float-adjusted market capitalization of the parent company, with no more than 10 chosen from each of the three subsets of infrastructure companies represented in the Index (i.e., transportation, utilities and energy). The 60 largest developed market stocks, based on float-adjusted market capitalization, are then chosen to complete the index. The developed market stocks are chosen such that there are a total of 30 transportation, 30 utilities and 15 energy infrastructure companies in the Index. In the event that fewer than 75 qualifying stocks meet the criteria above, the Index Committee may allow additional emerging market stocks to be included, in order of float-adjusted market capitalization rank, in order to reach the required number of constituents for that specific subset. Such a decision will be based on market conditions at the time of the decision. At each rebalancing, the combined weight of securities of companies in the transportation, utilities and energy infrastructure categories are set at 40%, 40% and 20%, respectively. Individual stock Index weights are capped at 5%. The Index is rebalanced semi-annually effective after the close of the last trading day of March and September. As of November 30, 2022, countries represented in the Fund included Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. As of November 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies located in the United States, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2022, the Index comprised 75 securities. 
The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC  (the Index Provider), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

GII - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GII Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -13.0% 19.7% 37.74%
1 Yr 4.3% -17.8% 38.2% 14.15%
3 Yr 9.0%* -9.8% 26.9% 4.12%
5 Yr 4.3%* -5.0% 14.8% 8.24%
10 Yr 5.7%* -2.9% 6.4% 5.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GII Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.5% -27.1% -0.5% 0.94%
2021 5.5% -15.6% 16.8% 38.61%
2020 -2.3% -3.9% 9.1% 80.90%
2019 6.0% 2.4% 7.8% 25.88%
2018 -2.1% -4.2% -1.1% 36.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GII Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -20.0% 10.8% 12.26%
1 Yr 11.6% -22.4% 11.7% 1.89%
3 Yr 7.5%* -9.8% 21.1% 8.25%
5 Yr 5.8%* -5.0% 13.2% 4.94%
10 Yr 7.7%* -2.9% 7.9% 6.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GII Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.5% -27.1% -0.5% 0.94%
2021 5.5% -15.6% 16.8% 38.61%
2020 -2.3% -3.9% 9.1% 80.90%
2019 6.0% 2.4% 7.8% 25.88%
2018 -2.1% -4.2% -0.8% 54.67%

GII - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GII Category Low Category High GII % Rank
Net Assets 463 M 1.76 M 8.56 B 33.02%
Number of Holdings 88 29 233 21.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 211 M 733 K 4.98 B 28.30%
Weighting of Top 10 39.58% 8.2% 63.0% 68.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Transurban Group 5.58%
  2. Aena SME SA 5.42%
  3. Enbridge Inc 4.79%
  4. NextEra Energy Inc 4.68%
  5. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV 3.23%
  6. Duke Energy Corp 3.10%
  7. Southern Co/The 3.09%
  8. Iberdrola SA 3.05%
  9. Getlink SE 3.02%
  10. Auckland International Airport Ltd 3.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GII % Rank
Stocks 		99.44% 86.09% 100.70% 31.13%
Cash 		0.56% -11.28% 13.91% 66.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 79.25%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 13.60% 84.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 79.25%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 79.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GII % Rank
Industrials 		39.98% 0.00% 68.24% 5.66%
Utilities 		39.71% 3.71% 96.19% 57.55%
Energy 		20.32% 0.00% 32.46% 33.96%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 25.65% 92.45%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 23.51% 95.28%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 79.25%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.28% 83.02%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.53% 94.34%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 80.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.02% 83.02%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.54% 84.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GII % Rank
Non US 		60.68% 0.00% 99.06% 13.21%
US 		38.76% 0.00% 99.80% 80.19%

GII - Expenses

Operational Fees

GII Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.30% 20.38% 99.02%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.30% 1.25% 1.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

GII Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GII Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GII Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 13.00% 128.00% 2.35%

GII - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GII Category Low Category High GII % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.85% 0.00% 4.88% 2.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GII Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GII Category Low Category High GII % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.84% -0.39% 4.38% 6.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GII Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GII - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2011

11.34

11.3%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2015

7.33

7.3%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Michael Finocchi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Michael Finocchi is a Principal of SSGA and a Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Prior to assuming his current role in March 2012, Mr. Finocchi was a senior manager in Portfolio Administration responsible for the operations of funds managed by the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Before joining SSGA in 2005, he worked for Investors Bank & Trust as a senior tax analyst following his role in custody servicing BGI. Mr. Finocchi holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Boston University’s Questrom School of Business as well as a Bachelor of Arts in History and Business Studies from Providence College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

