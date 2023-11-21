Dividend Investing Ideas Center
NameAs of 11/21/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 11/21/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in equity ETFs (“Underlying Funds”). The Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests each primarily invest in (1) U.S. common, preferred, or convertible stocks, (2) foreign common, preferred, or convertible stocks; and (3) emerging market common, preferred, or convertible stocks. Underlying Funds that invest in equity securities may do so without regard to market capitalization and may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).
The Fund may invest in individual equity securities without regard to capitalization. The adviser considers an emerging market country to include any country that is (1) generally recognized to be an emerging market country by the international financial community, including the World Bank; (2) classified by the United Nations as a developing country; or (3) included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
The Fund, under normal circumstances, will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amounts of borrowing, in equity Underlying Funds, equity securities and equity-related derivatives.
In seeking to enhance the Fund’s returns, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its portfolio by investing in futures contracts on equity indexes. The Fund may also purchase options on futures contracts and Underlying ETFs.
The adviser utilizes rules-based, quantitative systems combined with discretionary analysis to measure market risk and select Underlying Funds to buy and sell for the Fund. The adviser adjusts the Fund’s equity market exposure based upon robust analysis which is supported by proprietary models as necessary. These models may utilize factors including, but not limited to, momentum and trend (e.g., price return), market structure (e.g., liquidity), volatility, cross-asset signals (e.g., correlation), seasonality, and fundamentals (e.g., earnings growth).
In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the adviser may engage in frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.
|Period
|GHEE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GHEE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|GHEE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GHEE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GHEE
|Category Low
|Category High
|GHEE % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GHEE % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GHEE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.92%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GHEE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GHEE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GHEE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GHEE
|Category Low
|Category High
|GHEE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GHEE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|GHEE
|Category Low
|Category High
|GHEE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GHEE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
