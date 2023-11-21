Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Goose Hollow Enhanced Equity ETF

ETF
GHEE
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.02 -0.19 -0.73%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 11/21/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Goose Hollow Enhanced Equity ETF

GHEE | ETF

$25.02

-

0.00%

1.92%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.2
$25.02
$25.21

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 11/21/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Goose Hollow Enhanced Equity ETF

GHEE | ETF

$25.02

-

0.00%

1.92%

GHEE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goose Hollow Enhanced Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Collaborative Investment Series Trust
  • Inception Date
    Nov 20, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in equity ETFs (“Underlying Funds”). The Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests each primarily invest in (1) U.S. common, preferred, or convertible stocks, (2) foreign common, preferred, or convertible stocks; and (3) emerging market common, preferred, or convertible stocks. Underlying Funds that invest in equity securities may do so without regard to market capitalization and may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

The Fund may invest in individual equity securities without regard to capitalization. The adviser considers an emerging market country to include any country that is (1) generally recognized to be an emerging market country by the international financial community, including the World Bank; (2) classified by the United Nations as a developing country; or (3) included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The Fund, under normal circumstances, will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amounts of borrowing, in equity Underlying Funds, equity securities and equity-related derivatives.

In seeking to enhance the Fund’s returns, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its portfolio by investing in futures contracts on equity indexes. The Fund may also purchase options on futures contracts and Underlying ETFs.

The adviser utilizes rules-based, quantitative systems combined with discretionary analysis to measure market risk and select Underlying Funds to buy and sell for the Fund. The adviser adjusts the Fund’s equity market exposure based upon robust analysis which is supported by proprietary models as necessary. These models may utilize factors including, but not limited to, momentum and trend (e.g., price return), market structure (e.g., liquidity), volatility, cross-asset signals (e.g., correlation), seasonality, and fundamentals (e.g., earnings growth).

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the adviser may engage in frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.

Read More

GHEE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GHEE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GHEE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GHEE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GHEE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

GHEE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GHEE Category Low Category High GHEE % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GHEE % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

GHEE - Expenses

Operational Fees

GHEE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.92% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

GHEE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

GHEE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GHEE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

GHEE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GHEE Category Low Category High GHEE % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GHEE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GHEE Category Low Category High GHEE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GHEE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

GHEE - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

